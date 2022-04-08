 Skip to content
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DHL cargo plane splits in two after crash landing at Costa Rica airport.

Point of order: If you watch the video, it didn't crash on landing. Either the pilot yanked the yoke, or the braking was uneven, and the plane spun out into the grass and broke in two.

Many years ago, I happened to be sitting next to a Delta pilot deadheading back to ATL from DCA. At the time, he was a pilot trainer. He had a iPad with photos of various aircraft "oops."

One was an (I think) Iraqi 767 that had landed nose gear first. There was a diagonal crease in the fuselage aft of the cockpit.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And that's the Plane truth!

/ I thought pilots weren't supposed to do any drugs before flying, let alone LSD
// Or do you mean something else by deadheading
/// DHL-Star crashing.....
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanos said whaaaaaaat?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is definitely mechanical failure
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just want to tell you both good luck, we're all counting on you.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Horizontal video.  Thank god.

Also, mental note... 757s don't drift well.
 
suid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It looks like the plane had already declared some sort of emergency before the landing - you see fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and other equipment pulling up to the side of the runway before the final sequence.

Looks like the undercarriage collapsed when the pilot tried to brake, which was probably the emergency that they had declared in the first place.   (The flight path shows the plane flying in tight loops for a while before coming back to land - basically burning off fuel to lighten the landing).
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have all they need to fix it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

According to article the pilot did an emergency landing after experiencing problems with hyrdraulic system after takeoff.
So its an emergency landing with full fuel and screwy controls.... seems like the guy did pretty well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like the brakes are locked up from the smoking of the tires, then it apparently ground-loops, which could happen if the main gear slides off the runway and digs into the grass. It kinda looks like it's the very end of the runway, and the story says the pilot declared a hydraulics failure. So My take is, pretty good but faster than normal landing, because he's gio no flaps, air brakes, or thrust reversing, trying to not run off the end of the runway, turning too fast and digging in a main gear, spins the plane around, gear breaks. It's on a swale or berm so that leverage breaks the tail. All in all not that bad of an emergency landing, just a shiatty roll-out.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No autobrakes or nose wheel steering and the left reverser inop. At some point, it looks like the left main tires are locked up, so not sure if the anti-skid was functional, either, though I don't think that's affected by a left hydraulic system failure alone.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: That is definitely mechanical failure


CRTSA findings: pilot error.

/For flying a defective plane.
//It's always pilot error.
///Threeness, as read by Morgan Freeman.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The front fell off. And the back, too.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay I'm flying tomorrow so I really didn't need this!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That cargo plane dropped it like it's hot.

Also, it looked like the brakes did nothing! So the pilot tried some shiat he saw in Tokyo Drift.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thankfully, no lives were Lost.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See, this is what DHL meant by "...or else."
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

krispos42: Horizontal video.  Thank god.

Also, mental note... 757s don't drift well.


I dunno, it was drifting like it was on rails. Unfortunately the rails led it off the asphalt.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did they interview the pilot Juan Solo?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just watched the video. That pilot would make one helluva stunt driver.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Its HEAD fell off!"

/ it was pretty old
 
majestic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WTF is up with Boeing? I though planes were supposed to get safer with constant improvements in airframe and electronics technology. Their shiat just keeps getting worse.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like the gear doors are open as well, which tells me they were emergency extended. There's a quick moment where you can see the right reverser stowing, just before they lose control.

When the ground loop starts, there seems to be a lot of thrust - either residual from the spooldown after closing the right reverser, or could just be that idle thrust looks dramatic when there's reverted rubber steam and smoke from the disintegrating gear. However, and bear with me here because this is a first-take guess, it could be that the left engine was producing more than thrust with an inoperable reverser.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Looks like the gear doors are open as well, which tells me they were emergency extended. There's a quick moment where you can see the right reverser stowing, just before they lose control.

When the ground loop starts, there seems to be a lot of thrust - either residual from the spooldown after closing the right reverser, or could just be that idle thrust looks dramatic when there's reverted rubber steam and smoke from the disintegrating gear. However, and bear with me here because this is a first-take guess, it could be that the left engine was producing more than thrust with an inoperable reverser.


more than *idle* thrust
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: One was an (I think) Iraqi 767 that had landed nose gear first. There was a diagonal crease in the fuselage aft of the cockpit.


In all unfairness, pilots from that region may not really be properly trained on how to actually *land* aircraft.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
