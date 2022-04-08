 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Kentucky teacher forced to resign after writing a pro-LGBTQ post on classroom chalkboard in protest of bigoted hate because of constant death threats   (dailykos.com) divider line
96
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"YOU ARE FREE TO BE YOURSELF WITH ME YOU MATTER!" in rainbow colors. A trans pride flag and pride flag were also included.

If parents have done their job sheltering their children for the evils of the ghey, then this message would mean nothing more than a "hang in there" kitten poster.

/Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asinine and sad. How sad is it that someone can do their best to make children feel safe and happy and get death threats for it from people who accuse everyone they hate of being child molesters?
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfAChance: As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.


Because there was a thread about her yesterday. A reminder that Liz Cheney has a gay sister and is perfectly happy to be a member of this party that would sentence her sibling to death if they had a chance
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: GhostOfAChance: As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.

Because there was a thread about her yesterday. A reminder that Liz Cheney has a gay sister and is perfectly happy to be a member of this party that would sentence her sibling to death if they had a chance


yuuuuuup :(

And for those about to jump down my throat for referencing Germany's obsession with a certain group of people, I will forever post this right back at them Mississippi Republican calls for execution of transgender people... by firing squad

I mean, sure he "only" got 18% of the Republican primary vote for governor. But that almost 1 in 5 GOP primary voters saw that shiate and said to themselves "yep, that's a perfectly reasonable position" should be frightening as f*ck to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: "YOU ARE FREE TO BE YOURSELF WITH ME YOU MATTER!" in rainbow colors. A trans pride flag and pride flag were also included.

If parents have done their job sheltering their children for the evils of the ghey, then this message would mean nothing more than a "hang in there" kitten poster.

/Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.


Everyone has a flag now. Even Bi folks have a flag, and we can mingle with anyone
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's strange how the death threats come from people associated with a certain political party.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Asinine and sad. How sad is it that someone can do their best to make children feel safe and happy and get death threats for it from people who accuse everyone they hate of being child molesters?


The cruelty is the point...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: GhostOfAChance: As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.

Because there was a thread about her yesterday. A reminder that Liz Cheney has a gay sister and is perfectly happy to be a member of this party that would sentence her sibling to death if they had a chance


Liz Cheney threw her sister under the bus and ran on an anti-gay platform.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wrote a post on a chalk board? Did he take a selfie of it afterwards?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want to be non straight white male in Irvin KY.  It's practically still 1920 there.

/Grew up 30 miles from it.
//My bro and I both are unsure how we avoided being like our peers, good parents I guess.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagine a world where society isn't occupied with constantly calming conservatives' self-induced nightmares.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: "YOU ARE FREE TO BE YOURSELF WITH ME YOU MATTER!" in rainbow colors. A trans pride flag and pride flag were also included.

If parents have done their job sheltering their children for the evils of the ghey, then this message would mean nothing more than a "hang in there" kitten poster.

/Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.


I'll leave it to you to figure which is which...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F#CK THE GQP.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GQP has their new Red Scare. They are using racism and homophobia as weapons to fire and blacklist liberals, and this time they're going after schools and jobs.

I only wonder which GQP nut will play the role of Joe McCarthy. The GQP party has an embarrassment of clowns to choose from.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuhayes2010:

The fact you said you grew up, not live near there tells us you got out at your earliest convenience
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private_Citizen:

It was going to be Cawthon.

But his hookers and Blow comment blew that boat up.

Easy enough to throw the young disabled guy under the bus than someone with tenure and legitimate connections
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfAChance: As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.


It's a minority that will remain small enough to pick on. Righties are terrified of black people - they fight back.
And latinos are soon going to be the majority. So they need a group to pick on that will stay small enough to pick on safely.
Conservatism is cowardice. That is what it actually is, intellectually, morally, and philosophically. Fear distilled into a political stance.
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Private_Citizen:

It was going to be Cawthon.

But his hookers and Blow comment blew that boat up.

Easy enough to throw the young disabled guy under the bus than someone with tenure and legitimate connections


Cawthorn, Hawley, Cruz, Rand, Boebert, Greene, Howdy, Gohmert, etc, etc.
They have a deep bench of crazy.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, you libs are so happy that she wrote a supportive statement on the blackboard. But with that seemingly harmless action, she probably turned half her students gay or trans. And then when humans go extinct because everybody is getting gay married, you'll feel really dumb.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe just teach music like you were hired to do and you would still have a job?
I'd advocate for some sort of disciplinary action  if he had written " Be a Vegan if you want ! " in big bold letters on the chalkboard or " Birds aren't real! "
He was hired to teach music. Not to be a social reformer. Do that on your own time.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who write posts attacking Muslims because they "throw gays off of buildings" without any sense of self awareness.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hunchentoot: ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.


Does that still apply if we get Beto in as governor? He's currently about 2 points behind Abbott.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfAChance: As I've said in other threads, LGBTQ+ people (and particularly trans people) have become the GOP's "identified enemy" to the point that showing support for them in any way at all is seen as promoting [insert random societal ill here]. If you're LGBTQ+ they want you back in the closet or dead. And if you're an ally/supporter, they want you silenced.

The ramped up moral panic and sudden tsunami of laws to roll back LGBTQ+ civil rights really does echo the early sages in 1930s Germany. I don't even have words enough for how infuriating this all is.


I hate making those Germany comparisons but I kinda keep thinking about that one line that goes something like "History has a word for German people that weren't in favor of the Holocaust but voted for the Nazi party because they thought it would be good for the economy, or because of national pride, or the like. The word is Nazi."

Like, I know people that say, and some even do deliberate action that demonstrates, that they are not in favor of the demonization of LGBTQIA+ people, or the erasing of America's sometime's dubious past with respect to race, or the rollback of voting rights, or the like. But they still vote straight-ticket Republican because "the economy" or "abortion" or "Democrats are Communists, study it out" or whatever.

As a gay man, all I can see is that they're literally willing to throw me - or probably anyone else - under the bus for an extra 0.1% gain in their 401k. If someone is voting for these politicians it doesn't really matter to me if they tell me "But I don't support stripping you of your rights and/or being fired." Well, thanks to you things like that are becoming increasingly possible, because the politicians you're voting for don't care that you personally oppose something, and I will lump you in with them.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shrubber101: Maybe just teach music like you were hired to do and you would still have a job?
I'd advocate for some sort of disciplinary action  if he had written " Be a Vegan if you want ! " in big bold letters on the chalkboard or " Birds aren't real! "
He was hired to teach music. Not to be a social reformer. Do that on your own time.


The entire point of music, and the arts in general, is the expression of self. It's not like the Gay gets turned off during music class. It's just as much a part of their identity AND their performance as anything else they bring to the table. If nothing else he was explaining classroom expectations which is full working his rights as a teacher.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: EvilEgg: "YOU ARE FREE TO BE YOURSELF WITH ME YOU MATTER!" in rainbow colors. A trans pride flag and pride flag were also included.

If parents have done their job sheltering their children for the evils of the ghey, then this message would mean nothing more than a "hang in there" kitten poster.

/Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.

Everyone has a flag now. Even Bi folks have a flag, and we can mingle with anyone


"how you doin'?"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hunchentoot: ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.


no.   This is like telling ethnic  Ukranians to leave the Donbas.    Why should we abandon our homes to these assholes?   My home state is a backwards mess politically.  But if  Every person wanting it better leaves, It only gets worse.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Oh sure, you libs are so happy that she wrote a supportive statement on the blackboard. But with that seemingly harmless action, she probably turned half her students gay or trans. And then when humans go extinct because everybody is getting gay married, you'll feel really dumb.


rtfa?

/of course not
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: /Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.


And different cars.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Personally with all the hormone treatments and subsequent hot flashes for the Transylvanians, they would have a car with a great air conditioner capable of carrying blocks of ice.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about their freedumbs? Where did they go?

Oh yeah, we are only free to do what THEY say we are free to do. Gotcha.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: somedude210: EvilEgg: "YOU ARE FREE TO BE YOURSELF WITH ME YOU MATTER!" in rainbow colors. A trans pride flag and pride flag were also included.

If parents have done their job sheltering their children for the evils of the ghey, then this message would mean nothing more than a "hang in there" kitten poster.

/Also I was unaware that trans and gay had different pride flags.

Everyone has a flag now. Even Bi folks have a flag, and we can mingle with anyone

"how you doin'?"


*waggles conspiracy eyebrows*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few of those kids are going to remember this teacher who got fired to teach them a lesson.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that'll teach them.

THE END OF HOMOSEXUALITY FOREVER
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Hunchentoot: ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.

no.   This is like telling ethnic  Ukranians to leave the Donbas.    Why should we abandon our homes to these assholes?   My home state is a backwards mess politically.  But if  Every person wanting it better leaves, It only gets worse.


Agreed. We should be doing the opposite - flooding into red states. Wyoming has 2 Senators and a statewide population less than half of a single NYC borough.
It wouldn't take many liberals retiring in empty red states to permanently flip the Senate and House.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hunchentoot: ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.


America is moving to those areas at greater rates.

https://www.census.gov/2020census
 
Packard Walsh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA Sounds a lot like the parental rights discussions are spooking administrators already, huh?

Parents shouldn't have any rights.  The state is educating your children, therefore the state determines what they learn.  Keep your opinions to yourself.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alathea: shrubber101: Maybe just teach music like you were hired to do and you would still have a job?
I'd advocate for some sort of disciplinary action  if he had written " Be a Vegan if you want ! " in big bold letters on the chalkboard or " Birds aren't real! "
He was hired to teach music. Not to be a social reformer. Do that on your own time.

The entire point of music, and the arts in general, is the expression of self. It's not like the Gay gets turned off during music class. It's just as much a part of their identity AND their performance as anything else they bring to the table. If nothing else he was explaining classroom expectations which is full working his rights as a teacher.


But why even bring it up? To proselytize like that in any manner is inappropriate for his position. I agree wholeheartedly that music and the arts is an expression of one's self. Many, if not most classical music has been based on religious morals and values. Had he written " It's okay to love Jesus! " And draw a bunch of crosses on the chalkboard , he would have been wrong as well.
If he wants to be an advocate for, well pretty much anything apart from music, then do it on his own time.
He deserved what he got.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shrubber101: Maybe just teach music like you were hired to do and you would still have a job?
I'd advocate for some sort of disciplinary action  if he had written " Be a Vegan if you want ! " in big bold letters on the chalkboard or " Birds aren't real! "
He was hired to teach music. Not to be a social reformer. Do that on your own time.


Ah yes, his overwhelming social reformation act of...(checks notes)...writing a supportive message on a white board for LGBTQ+ kids who may be feeling a bit anxious right now.  Gosh, can't imagine why they might be feeling that way.

History's greatest monster, truly.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look, I don't care if it's just one person.

I don't care if the person cries crocodile tears or if they are religiously unrepentant.

Someone who sends a death threat needs the full FAFO treatment.

Again, you go after kids who post Instagram messages who threaten violence.

Go after the adults.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shrubber101: Alathea: shrubber101: Maybe just teach music like you were hired to do and you would still have a job?
I'd advocate for some sort of disciplinary action  if he had written " Be a Vegan if you want ! " in big bold letters on the chalkboard or " Birds aren't real! "
He was hired to teach music. Not to be a social reformer. Do that on your own time.

The entire point of music, and the arts in general, is the expression of self. It's not like the Gay gets turned off during music class. It's just as much a part of their identity AND their performance as anything else they bring to the table. If nothing else he was explaining classroom expectations which is full working his rights as a teacher.

But why even bring it up? To proselytize like that in any manner is inappropriate for his position.


This is not "proselytizing." Don't apply religious terms to queer validation. That's gross.
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shrubber101: To proselytize like that in any manner is inappropriate for his position.


Proselytize that LGBTQ+ kids are valid human beings and don't have to hide? Like that's supposed to be some kind of radial notion?

JFC, that kids who aren't cisgender or straight don't need to hide or be ashamed of who they are should be a baseline. It should be as controversial as "the sky is blue". But no, instead these kiddos are under attack by their by their own government right now.

*flips table*
*screams into void*
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now that we've proven that moving to these places won't change them, can you all come back to the places actually do things like what you want so we're strong enough to keep these idiots from infiltrating our actual strong holds and turning everyplace into Handmaids tale..

fark.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anywhere that conservatives are unchecked and get the society they want, it is a dystopia for the people they hate - and they have a long list of people they hate.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A second teacher has hit the tower.

teacher trifecta in play!
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hunchentoot: ATTENTION SMART/KIND/WISE PEOPLE LOCATED SOUTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE:

IT IS TIME TO MOVE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

People of economic means (aka "upper/middle class") who stay in these jurisdictions must acknowledge that their tax dollars are directly supporting these awful people and their awful policies. And that they're ok with it, because they're sticking around. I realize not everyone has the luxury of voting with their property taxes, and that there are economic realities that many must face before taking such a stand. Working-class folks in particular end up tied to their jobs and locales. I get that this isn't an option for some.

But many of you can. Enough that would make an impact, were it to happen in short order.

/if you stick around through this year after year, admit you like it, and these are "your people"
//you shiatbags.


Nah, I'll stick around and keep doing things to protect the most vulnerable and marginalized here in my red state. Anything else, for me, would be cowardice.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah.  The gays are the problem.  Okay.

Seriously, WTF is wrong with people?  Someone needs to smack them all upside the head with a very large Bible.
 
