Just the tip. No thank you, the pressure to tip everywhere has gotten out of control
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the cashless society that's causing this.  Used be you could throw your leftover change in the tip jar, because who cares about $0.17?  But at $0.17 * 60 customers an hour ~= $10, a significant raise.

Now with credit cards it asks to think about it, which no one wants to do.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to pay these people more because I'm beginning to get tapped out on all these price increases.

I say that as someone who worked 10 years in jobs where I totally relied on tips. I'll always tip where I can, it's just getting a lot tougher these days.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't expect our sainted job creators to pay them do you? Get a grip.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you can't afford a $3 tip on a $9 lunch, maybe, just maybe brown bag your lunch.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's honestly so dumb. Shake Shack now asks if you want to leave a tip. Shake farking Shack.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An NYP tipping thread?  This is gonna be a disaster.

/🤣🍿
 
Thac0isWhac0
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you can't afford a $3 tip on a $9 lunch, maybe, just maybe brown bag your lunch.


If you can't afford to pay your employees a thriving wage, maybe, just maybe you have a bad business model.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I do more than tip. I save souls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, a shiat stirring tabloid article got greened.  Fetch my fainting popcorn.
 
hej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I typically give my landlord at least a 20% tip.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I do more than tip. I save souls.

[Fark user image 850x433]


I'm pretty sure those things have recruited more souls for Satan than Jesus.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The place I usually order lunch from recently eliminated a tipping option from their online ordering. I asked the people inside about it when I picked up my food, they seemed unaware there ever was an option, which makes me think the owners were just pocketing it all.
 
hej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Shake Shack now asks if you want to leave a tip.


Well, do you want to?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every time I go to a store with an Ipad at the checkout counter I know I'm going to be asked to tip for something I never had to before.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I consider myself a decent tipper 20% or a little higher rounded to the nearest dollar at restaurants. My wife who is Aussie is learning about tipping still since they pay a living wage there and it's not customary. She got her hair done a little while back and the hairdresser had 35%, 45% and 50% preprogramed in to her tablet as tips. I think she went with 35% but was pretty unhappy about it.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's honestly so dumb. Shake Shack now asks if you want to leave a tip. Shake farking Shack.


You realize you're not legally obligated to do so, right?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just hit no then go on your day like a normal human. I'm not tipping on half the shiat I see with that square trade app. You have a counter job getting $15+ an hour to hit a button. Like a true American I tip on the important stuff. Attractive bartenders, servers, strippers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gooch: Every time I go to a store with an Ipad at the checkout counter I know I'm going to be asked to tip for something I never had to before.


Because it's soooooo difficult to just press the "No tip" or "$0" button.  I'd be willing to bet that 9 times out of 10 it's because the business owner doesn't know how (and doesn't care enough to learn) to turn off the default setting of asking for a tip.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tipping kinda pisses me off now. I still do it at sit-down places, and I tip the delivery guy, but carry-out places? Notgunhapp'n

Pay your employees more.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to avoid these exorbitant tipping fees.  If only we could just find some way to say, "No." But, how would we ever come up with some solution like that?  The very thought of it defies imagination.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's honestly so dumb. Shake Shack now asks if you want to leave a tip. Shake farking Shack.


I went through this two days ago at a lunch buffet where everything was self-service, including weighing the bowl (all for takeout). I didn't interact with a single employee.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hej: I typically give my landlord at least a 20% tip.


Wanna be my roommate?! :p
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would gladly pay more for my food if they abolish the rules that allow restaurants to pay employees under minimum wage then be forced to tip for shiatty service.

Tips were supposed to be a reward for going above and beyond expectations of normal service it's not supposed to be counted as part of your base income.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems the majority of posters here reject the premise of behavioral economics. Interesting. Bunch of Chicago-school folks, I guess?

/aware that the guru of behavioral econ is also at Chicago
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here is a novel idea. Don't go to any place that charges $8.00 for a coffee. An even better idea, make it at home. At the end of the year see how much more money you have. As for tipping, do you tip at McDonalds, no. If you have to buy coffee every day go there or any other fast food joint. You will still save money.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I would gladly pay more for my food if they abolish the rules that allow restaurants to pay employees under minimum wage then be forced to tip for shiatty service.

Tips were supposed to be a reward for going above and beyond expectations of normal service it's not supposed to be counted as part of your base income.


Why do you hate Job Creators (Peace Be Upon Them)?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: My wife who is Aussie is learning about tipping still since they pay a living wage there


I'm not so sure there is a big difference in wages.  The issue is Australia has social safety nets like Medicare for all that allow someone's salary to go further.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: If only there were some way to avoid these exorbitant tipping fees.  If only we could just find some way to say, "No." But, how would we ever come up with some solution like that?  The very thought of it defies imagination.
[Fark user image 350x236]


It's because it's an active vs passive approach.  The cashier see's what you are doing right away and it does guilt you.  God I hate our tipping culture, should only be if someone went extremely above and beyond.  Just doing your job shouldn't be tipped.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hej: I typically give my landlord at least a 20% tip.


Is she a hot milf? And then you give her the other 80% when her husband is out of town? I had that one time back in the day. Always was massively late on the rent, never was an issue.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: Flushing It All Away: It's honestly so dumb. Shake Shack now asks if you want to leave a tip. Shake farking Shack.

You realize you're not legally obligated to do so, right?


You're right.

While these subtle psychological tricks to subsidize substandard wages don't work on me, they work horrifically well on people of lower incomes to drop even more money on their once a week take out order.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tip when someone is providing a specialized service directly to you. Don't tip otherwise. The amount to tip should be proportional to how well the service was provided.

My opinion is just that, feel free to do your own thing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doordash Driver Confronts Customer about $8 tip
Youtube Od5oQROVbrw
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: The cashier see's what you are doing right away and it does guilt you.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Your pay is between you and your employer.
//I didn't get any tax breaks for hiring you.
///Third slashie is my tip.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The place I usually order lunch from recently eliminated a tipping option from their online ordering. I asked the people inside about it when I picked up my food, they seemed unaware there ever was an option, which makes me think the owners were just pocketing it all.


Tell them to sue them. That's completely illegal.
 
CCNP
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
rebob1949.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thac0isWhac0: stuhayes2010: If you can't afford a $3 tip on a $9 lunch, maybe, just maybe brown bag your lunch.

If you can't afford to pay your employees a thriving wage, maybe, just maybe you have a bad business model.


A thriving wage?  Sure, pay the fry cook $40 an hour.  You're not helping.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: tedthebellhopp: My wife who is Aussie is learning about tipping still since they pay a living wage there

I'm not so sure there is a big difference in wages.  The issue is Australia has social safety nets like Medicare for all that allow someone's salary to go further.


Min wage is 20.33 an hour and if you work on a holiday or Sunday you get double time and a half. Prices do rise at restaurants during that time but that's to be expected. I found the restaurant prices comparable to ours with tip included.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll say what I always think when this thread comes up.  If you have an issue with tipping, then you should have an issue with all commission income.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I do more than tip. I save souls.

[Fark user image 850x433]


...for later consumption.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: johnny_vegas: tedthebellhopp: My wife who is Aussie is learning about tipping still since they pay a living wage there

I'm not so sure there is a big difference in wages.  The issue is Australia has social safety nets like Medicare for all that allow someone's salary to go further.

Min wage is 20.33 an hour and if you work on a holiday or Sunday you get double time and a half. Prices do rise at restaurants during that time but that's to be expected. I found the restaurant prices comparable to ours with tip included.


Closer to California but not the rest of the country, you're right.  Thanks!
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I would gladly pay more for my food if they abolish the rules that allow restaurants to pay employees under minimum wage then be forced to tip for shiatty service.

Tips were supposed to be a reward for going above and beyond expectations of normal service it's not supposed to be counted as part of your base income.


In Murca tipped work was one of the concessions FDR had to make to degenerate Southern twatclots. They wanted their Negro maids and stewards and wait staff to.be poor and servile. Hence the subminimum wage and dependence on tips.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went to the fish market yesterday and got a couple of trout. Not cooked. Just raw fish with the head and bones still attached. The tablet asked if I wanted to leave a tip.

No. Putting the fish in a plastic bag and ringing up the sale is not worth an extra 20%
 
