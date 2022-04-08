 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   The flaccid side of taking the boner pill (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Sexual intercourse, Penis, Erectile dysfunction, Erection, Sexual arousal, SOMETIMES Viagra users, Human sexual behavior, new research  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 10:35 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're telling me that taking a medication that treats a situation that doesn't apply to me, or intentionally overdosing on a medication to impress someone - could lead to bad results?

UnbeFARKINGlievable.

If you are 21 and think taking Viagra will give you a bigger, better boner - you are an idiot.
If your doctor prescribed 1 pill and you figure 4 is better, you are a fool.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The ancient Groucho Marx joked that he'd pay $10,000 for an erection. There's lots to unpack there. Basically, boner pills are for people who park their teeth in a glass at night. Then, if things go awry, as apparently they have here. it doesn't matter anyway. So, keep the $10,000 or send half to me. Or all of it to me, now that you think of it.
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is a medication. Like all other medications, it is to be taken only when prescribed by a doctor, and only in the dosage that is written on the bottle. It not a case of "If a little is good, a lot is better". This was a big problem 20 or 30 years ago. I guess it's true that those who ignore history repeat it. MORONS!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So many band names, so little time
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a lot of dick's on that site.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.