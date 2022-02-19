 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 44 of WW3: Russia searches for reserves, Ukraine braces for an attempted breakthrough between Kharkiv and Izium, UN kicks Russia off of Human Rights Council, US revives Lend-Lease from WW2. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


CNN Roundup:

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that there is little hope of the war in Ukraine ending soon.
"This war unfortunately will not stop in the days to come," Macron told French station RTL Friday.
He pointed towards May 9 as an "important day" for the Russian military, calling it almost "certain that for President Putin May 9th must be a day of victory."
"I think they will concentrate their efforts in the Donbas. I think we will live through very difficult scenes in the days and weeks to come in the Donbas," Macron said.

Donetsk regional police said around 30 people were killed and 100 injured in the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, where civilians were waiting for evacuation trains to safer regions of the country.
"Russia hit the railway station in Kramatorsk today," police said in a statement.
"The rocket hit the temporary waiting room, where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train.
"This is another proof that Russia is brutally, barbarically killing the civilian Ukrainians, with one goal only -- to kill."
Kramatorsk railway station has been a crucial hub for evacuation of civilians from the Donbas region.
Police said first responders are continuing to work at the scene.
"It is already known there about 30 dead people, including children, and about 100 injured," the statement read. "Assistance is being provided to all who need it."
Russian forces have shelled the city of Kharkiv, the regional military governor said Friday, amid continued heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine
"Over the last 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have fired 48 times with artillery, mortars, tanks and multiple rocket launchers in Saltivka, Piatyhatky, Oleksiivka, Derhachi and in the city center," Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said on Telegram.
"As of now, there are 15 injured in Kharkiv and in the district."
Syniehubov said shelling seriously damaged a gas pipeline, and that emergency crews were working at the scene.
The shelling of Kharkiv comes amid heavy fighting in the southern part of the region. Ukrainian authorities have urged civilians to evacuate a number of cities and settlements in eastern Ukraine.
"Fighting continues in the Izium direction," he said. "We continue evacuation, in particular from Barvinkove and Lozova."

Russia is searching for ways to replenish troop numbers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia's military registration and enlistment offices have redoubled efforts to "solve the problem of replenishing its units with human resources," the Ukrainian military wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Ukraine says Russian recruiters are now conscripting those who have been discharged from military service since 2012, particularly drivers, mechanics, reconnaissance specialists and junior commanders.
Ukraine also believes Russia is looking to sign up Russian passport holders in the Transnistria region of Moldova, home to a separatist movement. A small Russian military contingent has been based in Transnistria since the early 1990s, but the region shares no borders with Russia and it is unclear how it could provide recruits to the Russian military in significant numbers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and top diplomat for the bloc, Josep Borrell, are en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Von der Leyen tweeted a photo Friday of her walking up to a train alongside Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who is joining the trip.
"Looking forward to Kyiv," she said.

Russian troops redeployed:The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence report Russian troops have "fully withdrawn" from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, and many could be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region.
Battle akin to WW2: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said "the battle for Donbas" is underway and will be reminiscent of World War II. It "has not reached its maximum scale," he said, warning the offensive will involve "thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, artillery."
"Significant battle" ahead: Echoing those words, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley said there's a battle ahead in southeastern Ukraine as Russia has refocused its war efforts there.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US is providing intelligence to Ukrainian forces to conduct operations in the Donbas region. It is significant because it's the first time a US official has publicly acknowledged the US role in Ukraine's operations in the contested region.

The head of the Luhansk state administration said Thursday that all medical institutions and hospitals in the Luhansk region have been destroyed by the Russian forces. In the same post, the leader Sergey Gaidai posted several pictures of the damaged Rubizhne hospital, a medical facility that was "new" and filled with "high-tech equipment."

The heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk regional military administrations have asked residents in some of those eastern regions to evacuate. However, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Thursday that Russian forces struck a railway overpass near Barvinkove, blocking an evacuation route for civilians from eastern Ukraine. He said almost 500 evacuees from Luhansk region are stuck at a train station. Three evacuation trains were temporarily blocked in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, both in Donetsk region, Haidai said.

On March 14, the same dayRussia banned Instagram, Russian tech entrepreneur Alexander Zobov announced he would soon launch a local version of the popular photo and video sharing app called Rossgram.
Two weeks later,Rossgram shared an update on its Telegram channel telling prospective users that the app was undergoing "internal testing." The launch is still pending.
Rossgram's apparent launch delays highlights the broader hurdles Russia's technology sector has to overcome in order to build a self-contained internet that isn't dependent on western platforms.
The Russian government has been trying to make this break for years but that effort has been further accelerated by Russia's war with Ukraine and the resulting exodus of, and crackdown on, US big tech companies.
Russia does have established homegrown tech companies such as VK, the biggest Russian social network, and Yandex, whose services include a popular search engine and a ride-hailing platform. But those companies are smallerand also under pressure from global sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine invasion, given their dependence on western firms for key infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the Kyiv suburb was worse than in Bucha, warning there were "more victims of Russian invaders." He said similar atrocities were seen in the southern city of Mariupol. His speech came after 26 bodies were found under the rubble of two houses in the town, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General.

The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from theHuman Rights Council after allegations of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers. The US called the move "an important and historic moment" and Zelenksy said the vote from UN member states was "fair and logical."

The US has committed more than 12,000 anti-armor systems, 1,400 anti-aircraft systems and "hundreds" of suicide drones to Ukraine, the Biden administration said Thursday. It comes after the US approved on Tuesday another $100 million in weaponry for Ukraine drawn from US inventories, bringing the total US assistance to Ukraine to about $1.7 billion since the start of Russia's invasion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country would send 20 of its home-built Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, following a request by Zelensky. The Bushmasters have been painted olive green with a Ukrainian flag on the side, and two are "ambulance variants" that carry the Red Cross emblem.

The European Union approved a fifth round of sanctions against Russia, according to the French Presidency of the Council of Europe. The new measures include a ban on imports of Russian coal as well as embargo on arms exports to Russia. Japan also announced it will gradually reduce imports of Russian coal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov briefly admitted Thursday that Russia had suffered "significant" losses of its troops in Ukraine, calling it "a huge tragedy" for the country in an interview with Sky News.
Asked whether the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv and its region could be seen as "a humiliation" for the Kremlin, Peskov said using those words would be "a wrong understanding of the situation."
"We have significant losses of troops and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov admitted, before claiming the reason for Russia's withdrawal from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions was "an act of goodwill during the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations."
Peskov added that Russia did so to "lift tension from those regions in order to show Russia is really ready to create comfortable conditions for the continuation of the negotiations."

Germany's foreign intelligence service told a parliamentary committee Wednesday that it has intercepted radio communications where Russian soldiers talked about shooting soldiers and civilians in Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the meeting said.
The briefing was the top item at the Wednesday meeting, the source added.
Those intelligence findings - first reported by Der Spiegel - appear to implicate Russian troops in a pattern of apparent war crimes despite denials from Moscow, most recently in the indiscriminate killing of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
Der Spiegel reported that the BND, Germany's foreign intelligence agency, intercepted Russian radio chatter about the killing of civilians in Bucha, and that some of the conversations could be tied directly to specific killings in Bucha that have been documented since news first emerged of an apparent massacre there.
German intelligence has satellite images that point to the involvement of Russian troops in the Bucha killings, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed intelligence official, though the paper said the radio transmissions have not been linked to that location.
News of the German intelligence assessment comes amid massive international outrage over Bucha and a growing body of evidence that points to the Russian military's involvement in the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Ukraine.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian Defense Ministry denies #Kyiv's statements on Kramatorsk Main theses: All statements about #Russia's missile attack on April 8 are a provocation and absolutely untrue; AFR did not have or plan to have any firing missions in the city of #Kramatorsk on April 8; Tactical missiles "Tochka-U", fragments which was found near the railway station of #Kramatorsk and published by witnesses, are used only by the #AFU;  On March 14, a similar missile hit the center of Donetsk city. Then 17 people were killed and 36 more were injured. In the pro-#Russian telegram channels there were published such messages about the attack on Kramatorsk. It says that strike was aimed at the #Ukrainian soldiers on the railway station in #Kramatorsk. At the moment messages were removed or edited.

Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUa on his Instagram page reports that the train station was hit by a "Tochka-U" missile by the #Russian troops. On the fragment of the missile that hit the train station in #Kramatorsk, an inscription in #Russian, "For Children," is visible. As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

#Russian troops stole the entire humanitarian cargo for #Melitopol. This was reported by mayor Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the cargo was stolen along with the trucks that were delivering it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Payments for #Russian #gas in #rubles will be considered as circumvention of #sanctions, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The upper house of the #US Congress supported a bill banning the importation of any energy carriers from #Russia. According to the US Senate, the vote was unanimous: all 100 senators from both parties approved the ban. Now President Joe #Biden is left to sign the document.

The head of the military administration of #KryvyyRih, Oleksandr #Vilkul, reported that occupiers raped women from liberated villages in #Kherson region. One of the victims was a 16-year-old pregnant girl and the other a 78-year-old grandmother.

#European Union will allocate another 500 million euros for military equipment for #Ukraine, said the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zelensky reacts to train station attack in Kramatorsk: "Lacking the strength and courage to fight with us on the battlefield, they (Russians) are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

EU's embargo on Russian coal to start in August. The fifth package of the EU sanctions also includes a ban on Russian vessels with several exceptions; a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport with a number of exceptions; further export and import bans. The EU will also sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in Russia's war, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation, and family members of already sanctioned individuals.

Russia forcibly conscripts men in Mariupol. Aside from the outskirts of besieged Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, there were also reports of forced conscription in the city of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Lyudmila Denisova told the Telegraph.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Prosecutor General: Russia's war kills at least 169 children, wounds 306 others. In Bucha, "the body of a 15-year-old girl was found among the adult victims in a mass grave," Prosecutor General's Office reported. The actual number of child casualties is expected to be higher.

Canada will offer Ukraine up to $1 billion in new loan resources via the International Monetary Fund and provide an additional $500 million in military aid, the Canadian government announced also on April 7.

Sumy region completely free of Russian forces. Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky announced on Facebook that the region is clear of Russia's forces, but that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured out the problem with Russian military

They're using the Civ5 AI.

Throw a shiatload of units at everything without any regard to strategy.
 
somedude210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slovakian Prime Minister says Slovakia has given Ukraine an S-300 air defense system:
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://cybernews.com/cyber-war/three-russian-firms-have-over-400-gb-worth-of-emails-leaked/

Hackers published close to 437,500 emails from Russian companies Petrovsky Fort, Aerogas, and Forest.

Distributed Denial of Secrets, or DDoSecrets, revealed a large dump of data the Anonymous collective took from several Russian companies.
The leak includes 300,000 emails weighing 244 GB from Petrovsky Fort, owner of one of the largest office complexes in Russia's second-largest city Saint-Petersburg.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.
 
somedude210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We arrived 15 mins after the missile exploded outside the Kramatorsk train station. We counted at least 20 dead including 2 children. Spray painted on what remained of the Tochka-U ballistic missile "for the children". https://t.co/gkDYmS711w
 
somedude210
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.


You'll probably win out
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.

You'll probably win out


Fair enough.

Kitties are fed. No barf yet.
 
TommyDeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

#Russian troops stole the entire humanitarian cargo for #Melitopol. This was reported by mayor Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the cargo was stolen along with the trucks that were delivering it.


Fucking Orcs.

My belief in the concept of grace is fading rapidly at this point.  Russia needs to be corrected in a language they understand.
 
somedude210
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.

You'll probably win out

Fair enough.

Kitties are fed. No barf yet.


Always a good thing. I have one currently kneading my stomach and blocking my view of my work laptop

But how can you say no to this face?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.


I voted this one up.

It just doesn't feel like the official daily thread if it doesn't start with BRIAN BLESSED!
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲

https://interestingengineering.com/anonymous-access-kremlin-cctv

Now, an unconfirmed report alleges that Anonymous gained access to the Russian government's CCTV cameras.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, April 6, AnonymousTV states that "hackers (@Thblckrbbtworld) who operate [on] behalf of #Anonymous gained access to the Kremlin CCTV system."
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIVE UKRAINE ALL THE THINGS!

https://twitter.com/christopherjm/status/1512400376346996736?s=21&t=vG-dO7dG83-_90jNsJU0Sw

Ukrainian defense minister: "To win, we need different help..."
"We need other weapons:
air defence systems and combat aircraft
Long-Range Artillery Missile complexes, MLRS and heavy artillery
tanks and AVs
anti-ship missiles
reconnaissance and strike drones."
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World Central Kitchen's CEO Nathan Mook was at Kramatorsk railway station only five minutes before the missile hit.

Here is his report from the station yesterday.  There's no way it wasn't clear the station was full of refugees:

https://www.facebook.com/121268821249550/posts/5166488150060900/
 
somedude210
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.

I voted this one up.

It just doesn't feel like the official daily thread if it doesn't start with BRIAN BLESSED!


Fair. I just beat him to the submission punch. I'm game with either.
 
raerae1980
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Russians stole the whole humanitarian cargo for Maripol??!!!   Im not shocked, frankly...of course they would.
 
Re: rossgram. It sure would be a shame if they didn't have access to GitHub and all the nodejs repos.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is the thread? I always guess the wrong one. Sorry for the repeat, but my possibly ignorant but honest question is, how much of what is going on over there can we (the West) see (and more importantly document) with our satellites?
 
Peki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So this is the thread? I always guess the wrong one. Sorry for the repeat, but my possibly ignorant but honest question is, how much of what is going on over there can we (the West) see (and more importantly document) with our satellites?


Lots. We get satellite images all the time. We've got the trenches they dug in the Red Forest, among other things. They saw the bodies in Bucha too. And that's just the public stuff.

/dunno about real time data, just what gets caught in the passes
 
bloobeary
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So this is the thread? I always guess the wrong one. Sorry for the repeat, but my possibly ignorant but honest question is, how much of what is going on over there can we (the West) see (and more importantly document) with our satellites?


Unless a satellite is in geosynchronous  orbit, it's going to pass over any given are at a pretty good clip. So still photos would likely be the best you could get. As such you'd need luck to grab a photo of a given incident at the moment it occurred.

Objects that are stationary (such as those poor unfortunates who died in Bucha) would be documentable via satellite. But, drones would likely provide better real-time reconnaissance of events.
 
somedude210
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin Crony Melts Down Over 'Russia's a B*tch' Live TV Flop: State TV host wanted to show a clip of Ukrainians mistreating Putin's army. In a video that was shown instead, soldiers said "Glory to Ukraine," "Russia is a b*tch" and "Don't come to our land." https://t.co/oBRjtNsBes

Sounds like "Anonymous hacked Russian State TV" is real
 
somedude210
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So this is the thread? I always guess the wrong one. Sorry for the repeat, but my possibly ignorant but honest question is, how much of what is going on over there can we (the West) see (and more importantly document) with our satellites?


Likely quite a bit. US IC was always much stronger with ELINT, SIGINT, GEOINT, etc than Russia (who specialized in HUMINT)
 
dsmith42
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Looks like the Ukrainians took out the Scooby Gang. Still haven't seen what happened to the ice cream truck.
 
Peki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

somedude210: Putin Crony Melts Down Over 'Russia's a B*tch' Live TV Flop: State TV host wanted to show a clip of Ukrainians mistreating Putin's army. In a video that was shown instead, soldiers said "Glory to Ukraine," "Russia is a b*tch" and "Don't come to our land." https://t.co/oBRjtNsBes

Sounds like "Anonymous hacked Russian State TV" is real


That's a new one.

The other time had already been confirmed.
 
Walker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia bombed a train station being used to evacuate Ukrainians?
Add it to the list of war crimes they'll never be prosecuted for.
Also getting a little sick of all these multinational companies that still refuse to leave Russia.
One had the nerve to say "We have to stay, to provide bread, cereal and infant formula"
I think Russian companies can do that.
Before you were there did Russia have no bread, cereal or infant formula?
Did you show up with bread in the 90's and Russians held it up and said "WTF IS THIS SH*T???"

I see it was Cargill. I thought they were one of the good guys.
They made vaccines mandatory, getting the wrath of right wingers.
I even bought some of their products to support them, then they pull this sh*t:

Several U.S. corporations cited that exemption to justify continued sales there, including Cargill, one of the world's largest agricultural companies. Last month it suspended all investments in Russia but said it would maintain a staff of about 2,500 there to continue providing "essential food" such as bread, infant formula and cereal.
 
notmyjab
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

somedude210: namegoeshere: So this is the thread? I always guess the wrong one. Sorry for the repeat, but my possibly ignorant but honest question is, how much of what is going on over there can we (the West) see (and more importantly document) with our satellites?

Likely quite a bit. US IC was always much stronger with ELINT, SIGINT, GEOINT, etc than Russia (who specialized in HUMINT)


Russia's only acting on ORCINT
 
Peki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/ftenergy/status/1512374063251050497?s=21&t=AeRu20M18-g1_HsxyWU5zA


Japan bans Russian coal imports after invasion of Ukraine
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russian Defense Ministry denies #Kyiv's statements on Kramatorsk Main theses: All statements about #Russia's missile attack on April 8 are a provocation and absolutely untrue; AFR did not have or plan to have any firing missions in the city of #Kramatorsk on April 8; Tactical missiles "Tochka-U", fragments which was found near the railway station of #Kramatorsk and published by witnesses, are used only by the #AFU;  On March 14, a similar missile hit the center of Donetsk city. Then 17 people were killed and 36 more were injured. In the pro-#Russian telegram channels there were published such messages about the attack on Kramatorsk. It says that strike was aimed at the #Ukrainian soldiers on the railway station in #Kramatorsk. At the moment messages were removed or edited.

Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUa on his Instagram page reports that the train station was hit by a "Tochka-U" missile by the #Russian troops. On the fragment of the missile that hit the train station in #Kramatorsk, an inscription in #Russian, "For Children," is visible. As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

#Russian troops stole the entire humanitarian cargo for #Melitopol. This was reported by mayor Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the cargo was stolen along with the trucks that were delivering it.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x383]

Payments for #Russian #gas in #rubles will be considered as circumvention of #sanctions, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The upper house of the #US Congress supported a bill banning the importation of any energy carriers from #Russia. According to the US S ...


Would the payments in rubles still count as aviolation if the rubles were just copies run off on the nearest Xerox?
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dsmith42: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x395]

Looks like the Ukrainians took out the Scooby Gang. Still haven't seen what happened to the ice cream truck.


WTF century is that from?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Both sides are bad, you guys. In an invasion, it takes two sides:  one to invade, and one to be invaded.  So both are at fault here.
 
Public Call Box
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dsmith42: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x395]

Looks like the Ukrainians took out the Scooby Gang. Still haven't seen what happened to the ice cream truck.


Nyet, that is the Misery Machine.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

#Russian troops stole the entire humanitarian cargo for #Melitopol. This was reported by mayor Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the cargo was stolen along with the trucks that were delivering it.

farking Orcs.

My belief in the concept of grace is fading rapidly at this point.  Russia needs to be corrected in a language they understand.


The only language they understand:
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

raerae1980: farking Russians stole the whole humanitarian cargo for Maripol??!!!   Im not shocked, frankly...of course they would.


Don't look now, but the blew up their own moon, Praxis, too. And conspired to kill their own chancellor.
 
andrewagill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

somedude210: Putin Crony Melts Down Over 'Russia's a B*tch' Live TV Flop: State TV host wanted to show a clip of Ukrainians mistreating Putin's army. In a video that was shown instead, soldiers said "Glory to Ukraine," "Russia is a b*tch" and "Don't come to our land." https://t.co/oBRjtNsBes

Sounds like "Anonymous hacked Russian State TV" is real


I can't imagine any other reason why the control room would have that queued up.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.

You'll probably win out

Fair enough.

Kitties are fed. No barf yet.

Always a good thing. I have one currently kneading my stomach and blocking my view of my work laptop

But how can you say no to this face?
[Fark user image 425x566]


Oh he/she is cute!
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TommyDeuce: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: As a result of rocket attacks on the #Kramatorsk railway station, according to preliminary data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, said the head of the #Ukrainian Railways, Alexander Kamyshyn.

#Russian troops stole the entire humanitarian cargo for #Melitopol. This was reported by mayor Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the cargo was stolen along with the trucks that were delivering it.

farking Orcs.

My belief in the concept of grace is fading rapidly at this point.  Russia needs to be corrected in a language they understand.

The only language they understand:
[media2.giphy.com image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is true for a significant portion of the human race.  I'm glad that some people are finally figuring that out.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Join Russian Army.   Russia Army:  Army of One.  You can make it Army of Two.
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Shoot, now we have dueling threads. I really hope I don't have to copy and paste all my stuff.


snopes.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dsmith42: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x395]

Looks like the Ukrainians took out the Scooby Gang. Still haven't seen what happened to the ice cream truck.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't see today's threadjack yet. Sorry if this has been covered, but if St Javelin is going to get real respect, she will need a feast day once a year. A day when celebrants eat and drink things that are high in iron and thank Darth Putin for sending all his toys so she doesn't suffer the heartbreak of iron poor blood. What day of the year will this be?

Thanks to all who have been digging up good information and posting it here. I've been lurking these threads when I have time.
 
bloobeary
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: One had the nerve to say "We have to stay, to provide bread, cereal and infant formula"


That would be Nestle, one of the most evil corporate conglomerates on the planet. Aiding war criminals is pretty mild in comparison of some of the atrocities they've committed in the name of profit.
 
raerae1980
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: farking Russians stole the whole humanitarian cargo for Maripol??!!!   Im not shocked, frankly...of course they would.

Don't look now, but the blew up their own moon, Praxis, too. And conspired to kill their own chancellor.


🤔
Star Wars ref?
 
somedude210
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this speech the official representative of @MID_RF Maria Zakharova declared that the reason for war was Ukrainians didn't want to share borscht with her. Also she is apparently absolutely drunk https://t.co/fHmWsim59H
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
""I think they will concentrate their efforts in the Donbas. I think we will live through very difficult scenes in the days and weeks to come in the Donbas," Macron said."

Is he straight up acknowledging we're going to see direct evidence of an active genocide?
 
Peki
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: ""I think they will concentrate their efforts in the Donbas. I think we will live through very difficult scenes in the days and weeks to come in the Donbas," Macron said."

Is he straight up acknowledging we're going to see direct evidence of an active genocide?


What world are you living in that you think we haven't already?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

somedude210: Putin Crony Melts Down Over 'Russia's a B*tch' Live TV Flop: State TV host wanted to show a clip of Ukrainians mistreating Putin's army. In a video that was shown instead, soldiers said "Glory to Ukraine," "Russia is a b*tch" and "Don't come to our land." https://t.co/oBRjtNsBes

Sounds like "Anonymous hacked Russian State TV" is real


1965 called into the show...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peki: Target Builder: ""I think they will concentrate their efforts in the Donbas. I think we will live through very difficult scenes in the days and weeks to come in the Donbas," Macron said."

Is he straight up acknowledging we're going to see direct evidence of an active genocide?

What world are you living in that you think we haven't already?


And now comes the pedantic and idiotic argument about why this is or isn't genocide.

I personally don't give a damn. Civilians are dying by the hundreds every day. It's time to fark this asshole raw.
 
