(CNN)   Anita Hill warns Ketanji Brown not to get pubic hair on Clarence's Coke   (cnn.com) divider line
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Kavanaugh's beer can acceptable?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't want to encourage him!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wondered how she knew it wasn't a cheat hair. Not that it's better.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wat
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
🤢🤮

/🥴
 
automatony
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Impeach Clarence Thomas
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One woman talking about the historical achievement of another woman and subby by makes all about an man and sex. Way to keep the patriarchy going
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: One woman talking about the historical achievement of another woman and subby by makes all about an man and sex. Way to keep the patriarchy going


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too ____________ and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
automatony:

Impeachpale Clarence Thomas.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

automatony: Impeach Clarence Thomas


We confirmed a monster 30 years ago. We confirmed another one 4 years ago. They're both going to die free, rich, and happy. Just like it's always been.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, I see the outrage angle has already been covered. I'm out, again, until I'm back again.

Out And Back Again by Wanko Baggins
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: automatony: Impeach Clarence Thomas

We confirmed a monster 30 years ago. We confirmed another one 4 years ago. They're both going to die free, rich, and happy. Just like it's always been.


The only time I've ever known about someone dying happy was when it happened in a Monty Python skit.

./not sure spoiled, entitled assholes who seem like they should be happy, die happy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a script in with Netflix for a "Last Man on Earth" movie which takes place after the two season revival.  The final act takes place decades later.  Nuclear fallout has covered the US.  Tandy and Mike are the only two people on Earth, living in the basement of the Smithsonian.  They've grown old together, pranking and love/hating each other with various items in the vault.  As Tandy lays dying on a historic four-post bed, Mike brings him a glass of water.  Tandy thanks him, takes a sip, and starts coughing.  "I think something got in my throat.  What's in this water?"

Mike responds, "It's Clarence Thomas' pubic hair."  Tandy tries to throw up.  Mike busts out laughing so hard he has a heart attack and dies.  Tandy tries for minutes to revive his brother to no avail.  The camera slowly pans out as Tandy realizes he truly is the Last Man on Earth.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too  FRIENDLY TO ELK and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: WayneKerr: I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too  FRIENDLY TO ELK and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.


You're not going to believe this, but I was just thinking about you and that joke. Weird.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would be his public hair on the Coke.

Phrasing, Subby.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: whidbey: WayneKerr: I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too  FRIENDLY TO ELK and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.

You're not going to believe this, but I was just thinking about you and that joke. Weird.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He performed the wedding ceremony for his pal Rush Limbaugh, and they had cigars after.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: WayneKerr: whidbey: WayneKerr: I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too  FRIENDLY TO ELK and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.

You're not going to believe this, but I was just thinking about you and that joke. Weird.

[Fark user image 224x225][Fark user image 224x225][Fark user image 224x225]


I don't get the reference... : (
 
Spectrum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anita Hill to die on!

That makes no sense. Nevermind.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I don't understand the headline. Supreme Court Justices are serious business and I am offended. This place has become too _Accepting of Moose that bite__ and I'm out.

--

--

/I'm back.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

40 degree day: I wondered how she knew it wasn't a cheat hair. Not that it's better.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
