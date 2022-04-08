 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 8 is mettlesome, as in: Rawling makes many wood baseball bats, but they also mettlesome   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, 16th century, 2nd millennium, 17th-century, early 18th century, Metal, Centuries, variant spelling of metal, 18th century  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen salt water taffy that was stretched as much as this pun.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That linguistic stretch was so far I'm actually impressed subby. Like the outfielder who leaps and catches a homerun that would have barely cleared the fence.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: That linguistic stretch was so far I'm actually impressed subby. Like the outfielder who leaps and catches a homerun that would have barely cleared the fence.


... then topples over the fence, lands on their head, and ends up in a wheelchair.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: berylman: That linguistic stretch was so far I'm actually impressed subby. Like the outfielder who leaps and catches a homerun that would have barely cleared the fence.

... then topples over the fence, lands on their head, and ends up in a wheelchair.


...or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
C'mon, Subby. They're not ALL metalsome.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only my favorite album ... wait ... I always mix those up.


One Of These Days
Youtube 48PJGVf4xqk


/ One of These Days I am Going To Point Out Where Waters Farks Up  ( right at beginning, he drops his pick, has to start again, kept it )
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I never got the gold but I did Mettlesome
 
berylman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just to get super geeky here is my definition of mettlesome. That's right Tellurium you're on the watch list
sites.google.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I must be having a stroke. Meddlesome? Anyone?

I mean. I get it. "test his mettle." wholesome mettlesome. Ok. Hmm.

OK. Well. Best Merriam Webster word of the day submission in a while.

You know, but really. Who is going to use this? This is one of those words like flammable/inflammable with confusing meanings.

If I say Bobby Fischer was a me**lesome chess player, people might think I said mettle or meddle and either agree or take umbrage and confirm and assert their bias.

I guess you have to be really careful to pronounce the t  when you use mettlesome, or someone will hear a d.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.