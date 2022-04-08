 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Best Korean moles tunneling again at underground nuclear test site, possibly to celebrate the birthday of the country's founding father, Kim Il-sung with a big bada boom   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung, remote nuclear test site, Intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korean, New satellite imagery, missile launch  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.


Tapeworm's gotsta eats, too!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they're just hungry?
 
Markus5
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.


But, that's a sacrifice Lil Kim willing to make.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What did you expect?  The temple of the alpha-omega bomb isn't gonna dig itself!
doctorguilty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or The Underminer is getting busy again.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.


Avoiding subjugation by the West is worth any price, from Kim's perspective.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even if they build a nuke they will never use it, so I don't understand their rush to supposedly build one. I guess it's their usual ploy to get international aid while saying they are just trying to build one to protect themselves, plus they need to have their tiny dick-wagging contest with Vlad because neither one can stand to be out of the spotlight for long.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.

Avoiding prosecution by the West for murdering his ppl is worth any price, from Kim's perspective.


Ftfm
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like a REALLY bad idea to keep blowing holes in the ground under a mountain that already
has collapsed and moved substantially enough to be measured in meters..

If there is some fault, either natural or created by these tests, they could cleave off a huge chunk
of mountain and maybe releasing all of the radioactive gasses/dust from the test in the process..

I don't think China would appreciate that much..

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05118-9
 
Artist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Markus5: edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.

But, that's a sacrifice Lil Kim willing to make.


Yep.

Probably 'Shopped.....hands are too big.....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Slaves digging with sticks.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Seems like a REALLY bad idea to keep blowing holes in the ground under a mountain that already
has collapsed and moved substantially enough to be measured in meters..

If there is some fault, either natural or created by these tests, they could cleave off a huge chunk
of mountain and maybe releasing all of the radioactive gasses/dust from the test in the process..

I don't think China would appreciate that much..

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05118-9


When China finally gets angry at Best Korea, everyone will know it.

The PLA will invade, shoot the entire Kim family and the top 3-4 tiers of the military, install a puppet leader, and withdraw.

They'll throw a bunch of food, fuel, and shiny objects at the NORKs to demonstrate just how bad the Kin family was, and how good things could be IF they accept the puppet leader.

With a new leader, you can be assured that American companies would be kicking down the door to set up factories, knowing they could pay half what they're paying Chinese and Vietnamese workers right now.

The Chinese won't want a Western economy on their border, so I would expect Chinese factories to outsource some work to the NORKs, raising their standard of living, but not so much as to make the NORKs think Worst Korea just might be the good guys after all.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Even if they build a nuke they will never use it, so I don't understand their rush to supposedly build one. I guess it's their usual ploy to get international aid while saying they are just trying to build one to protect themselves, plus they need to have their tiny dick-wagging contest with Vlad because neither one can stand to be out of the spotlight for long.


It's insurance against some other country deciding that NK needs a regime change.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Those weapons are very expensive. Would buy a lot of food.


If he feeds his people, they'll have children that live and will expect him to feed them as well. You can see how that can get out of hand, so you have to spend the money on weapons instead.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mr. Shabooboo: Seems like a REALLY bad idea to keep blowing holes in the ground under a mountain that already
has collapsed and moved substantially enough to be measured in meters..

If there is some fault, either natural or created by these tests, they could cleave off a huge chunk
of mountain and maybe releasing all of the radioactive gasses/dust from the test in the process..

I don't think China would appreciate that much..

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05118-9

When China finally gets angry at Best Korea, everyone will know it.

The PLA will invade, shoot the entire Kim family and the top 3-4 tiers of the military, install a puppet leader, and withdraw.

They'll throw a bunch of food, fuel, and shiny objects at the NORKs to demonstrate just how bad the Kin family was, and how good things could be IF they accept the puppet leader.

With a new leader, you can be assured that American companies would be kicking down the door to set up factories, knowing they could pay half what they're paying Chinese and Vietnamese workers right now.

The Chinese won't want a Western economy on their border, so I would expect Chinese factories to outsource some work to the NORKs, raising their standard of living, but not so much as to make the NORKs think Worst Korea just might be the good guys after all.


Well, they do have a whole lot of great beaches.
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-says-north-korea-beaches-great-place-for-hotels-condos-2018-6
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mr. Shabooboo: Seems like a REALLY bad idea to keep blowing holes in the ground under a mountain that already
has collapsed and moved substantially enough to be measured in meters..

If there is some fault, either natural or created by these tests, they could cleave off a huge chunk
of mountain and maybe releasing all of the radioactive gasses/dust from the test in the process..

I don't think China would appreciate that much..

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-05118-9

When China finally gets angry at Best Korea, everyone will know it.

The PLA will invade, shoot the entire Kim family and the top 3-4 tiers of the military, install a puppet leader, and withdraw.

They'll throw a bunch of food, fuel, and shiny objects at the NORKs to demonstrate just how bad the Kin family was, and how good things could be IF they accept the puppet leader.

With a new leader, you can be assured that American companies would be kicking down the door to set up factories, knowing they could pay half what they're paying Chinese and Vietnamese workers right now.

The Chinese won't want a Western economy on their border, so I would expect Chinese factories to outsource some work to the NORKs, raising their standard of living, but not so much as to make the NORKs think Worst Korea just might be the good guys after all.


Of they can just go ahead and annex the land. Who needs a puppet state?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: OhioUGrad: Even if they build a nuke they will never use it, so I don't understand their rush to supposedly build one. I guess it's their usual ploy to get international aid while saying they are just trying to build one to protect themselves, plus they need to have their tiny dick-wagging contest with Vlad because neither one can stand to be out of the spotlight for long.

It's insurance against some other country deciding that NK needs a regime change.


Yes, the bodies of water around NKorea are a real threat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one's interesting in you right now, NK, there's a war going on. Just stay in the corner for the time being
 
