(Politico) Hero Meet the Ukrainian General making Russia his biatch   (politico.com) divider line
52
    More: Hero, World War II, Military, Ukraine, NATO, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Ukrainian commanders, military successes, United States Army  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a good article, Subby.Thanks. Zaluzhnyy sounds like a transformative leader Ukraine can be proud of. And it sounds like he's building an environment that will produce more transformative leaders.

FTA   Zaluzhnyy has said that the Ukrainian military is filled with young, professional soldiers and future leaders. "These are completely different people - not like us when we were lieutenants. These are new sprouts that will completely change the army in five years. Almost everyone knows a foreign language well, works well with gadgets, they are well-read," he told ArmyInform. "New sergeants. These are not scapegoats, as in the Russian army, for example, but real helpers who will soon replace officers."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man is working. Jeebus. What do these folks want? Interviews? Trash talk? He's trying to save his country.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found him on the subway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Order of the Crossed Whisks
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: That was a good article, Subby.Thanks. Zaluzhnyy sounds like a transformative leader Ukraine can be proud of. And it sounds like he's building an environment that will produce more transformative leaders.

FTA   Zaluzhnyy has said that the Ukrainian military is filled with young, professional soldiers and future leaders. "These are completely different people - not like us when we were lieutenants. These are new sprouts that will completely change the army in five years. Almost everyone knows a foreign language well, works well with gadgets, they are well-read," he told ArmyInform. "New sergeants. These are not scapegoats, as in the Russian army, for example, but real helpers who will soon replace officers."


You know how you get people like that all over? Quality leadership. Full stop.

Ukraine is doing everything right here. A general that stays behind the scenes to focus on the war effort, and a president that's up front and center, part of the fight, constantly addressing his people, fighting for his country on the world stage, making the UN his biatch, and pulling it all together.

Honestly, the whole thing is just inspiring. That kind of structure, leadership, and commitment can't be bought. They just love their country and everyone is pitching in.

The biggest surprise is the general is only 48? Got damn!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

And his theme song:
Steve Winwood - Valerie (Official Video)
Youtube cbKNICg-REA
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this dude is a month older than me....
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meet Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

And his theme song:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cbKNICg-REA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Official Video)
Youtube bixuI_GV5I0
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the expression in the picture. It says "Shut up and go away, I have important shiat to do."
No farking around with that one.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god the BTG concept of the Russians has been so thoroughly demolished.  Literally institutionalizing the classic mistake of not having infantry support armor by having them comprise 20% of the force, with a bizarre concept of "bulking them out" with local levies.

Having said that, this general will become a legend if he can figure out how to shift what has been mostly a story of urban defense and light infantry over to a successful offensive in the Donbass.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: The biggest surprise is the general is only 48? Got damn!


From reading the article, I'd say that's probably an asset. He's young enough to embrace change and delegate to his subordinates
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.


Competent NCOs.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another badass guy named Valeri:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.


Fair qualifier.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.


This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he looks like Churchill reincarnate.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Order of the Crossed Whisks


It's amazing that a "spoon" made that high up in the command structure.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.


I knew this, intellectually before I started training technical skills for officers in TRADOC, but training officers definitely made me appreciate how true it is.

That and staff work.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.


On the one hand, yes.

On the other hand, conscription (read: mandatory military service write large) does a great job of making sure you have a general populace that is familiar with firearms, basic infantry tactics, and military chain of command. So when events such as this occur, you have both a core of professional soldiers and trained NCOs/officers and a wide pool of people you can rely on as partisans to work on the outskirts of conflicts to disrupt supply lines, sabotage equipment, etc. etc. It's a nice thing to have.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.

I knew this, intellectually before I started training technical skills for officers in TRADOC, but training officers definitely made me appreciate how true it is.

That and staff work.


You need to see the SGT when something needs to get done. Go find the guy with bars when you need something signed.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.


I think what the general means is soviet-style officers giving way to western-style NCO's. I.e. the people that have unit command. Witness Russia's incompetence to see the drawback of officer-led systems.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: fortheloveof: LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.

I knew this, intellectually before I started training technical skills for officers in TRADOC, but training officers definitely made me appreciate how true it is.

That and staff work.

You need to see the SGT when something needs to get done. Go find the guy with bars when you need something signed.


Being the guy that gets things done I am well aware.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still think these types of op Ed's should wait till after the war to keep the target off their back.

Dude looks like anthony Hopkins as patton
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Another badass guy named Valeri:
[Fark user image 594x390]


I hope this is one of the sergeants that the General was talking about.

files.eliteprospects.comView Full Size


/Wait, Sarge is Russian, nevermind! :-P
//Sergei Brylin's number should be retired alongside Daneyko, Stevens, Niedermeyer, Elias and Brodeur
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: I think what the general means is soviet-style officers giving way to western-style NCO's. I.e. the people that have unit command. Witness Russia's incompetence to see the drawback of officer-led systems.


The Soviet, and what Russians inherited based on it, style of command and its flaws have been evident since WWII, and they have done little to change it.

I still stand on the theory that some of the Ukrainian accomplishments, like halting the column outside Kyiv, was a bluff by the Russians, to distract forces. Sure, they showed a tremendous amount of incompetence in the process, and took far greater losses than they intended, but i don't think they ever intended on trying to take it.

Mariupol I think they intend to raze, but can't directly do it because of the look, so let some resistance live so you can keep blowing stuff up until nothing worthwhile for the people who will resist you and remember it want to stay.

While certainly the Ukranians have persevered in this better than anyone expected, and while certainly the Russians have botched a ton of stuff, you sort of start seeing the Russian plan come together here. Yeah, with higher losses than they intended, with obvious gaps they didn't want to expose expose, but nobody is being critical of information put out. Its just "Ukraine is doing awesome, Russians are idiots"
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like Dean Norris and James Gandolfini.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Looks like Dean Norris and James Gandolfini.


I was thinking Larry Mundello from Leave It To Beaver, crossed with Spanky from the Little Rascals.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Charlie Freak: Looks like Dean Norris and James Gandolfini.

I was thinking Larry Mundello from Leave It To Beaver, crossed with Spanky from the Little Rascals.



Good one Pop-Pop...
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great article, but I always figured it was general incompetence that was beating Russia...
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.


That was an honest to God, "the US can do these sorts of operations and we can too! Besides Ukraine is weak and we will be welcomed!" Followed by a couple of weeks of "Ow my balls!"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Still think these types of op Ed's should wait till after the war to keep the target off their back.

Dude looks like anthony Hopkins as patton


Do you think the Russians do not know who he is? Event they can't be as incompetent as to not know who's leading the other side.

/probably...
//maybe?
//F it! They probably are.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.

I knew this, intellectually before I started training technical skills for officers in TRADOC, but training officers definitely made me appreciate how true it is.

That and staff work.


Are you at JBLE?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Great article, but I always figured it was general incompetence that was beating Russia...


Basic incompetence will never actually defeat a military. Someone still has to fight them, and Ukraine has been doing so in a good way. Not perfect but a really good job.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.


And you are sourcing that from.....

Please, be critical of your sources, and where they source stuff from, especially because of a war.

I'm a kid of the 80s, i'd like nothing more than russia to get its teeth kicked in on this. But stop paying attention to stuff that you only want to hear.

You really think Russia expected a victory day parade through downtown Kyiv, and you know, couldn't fly a few shirts in?

Alternatively, maybe they did tell the guys to pack it and they would be heroes, as propaganda, and the soldiers who died thought they were doing the right thing, but well, its apparently cool to call them slurs right now.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: fortheloveof: LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.

I knew this, intellectually before I started training technical skills for officers in TRADOC, but training officers definitely made me appreciate how true it is.

That and staff work.

Are you at JBLE?


No, I am stuck mostly on the east coast.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: LineNoise: Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.

This is the one smart comment i have seen so far, and i'll add to it officers and general staff without political ambitions.

I know criticizing anything pro-ukraine makes me look like a supporter of russia, which i am anything but, but this statement doesn't pass the sniff test of "news" that we should all take with a critical view. Ukraine's military, especially at the moment, still relies on conscription, so by definition they aren't professional soldiers. NCO's rarely in professional armies advanced to officer ranks, they are vastly different skill sets.

I think what the general means is soviet-style officers giving way to western-style NCO's. I.e. the people that have unit command. Witness Russia's incompetence to see the drawback of officer-led systems.


Russians were expecting Ukraine to respond with Russian tactics, since they were once one-in-the-same.  NATO has been training Ukraine's military for years now, and Russia was not prepared for that response.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Competent NCOs.


Who are allowed to work independently and think on their own.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Great article, but I always figured it was general incompetence that was beating Russia...


Must be a big Russian military family... Ukraine has killed General Incompetence several times already.  They come from a long line of Incompetence.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.


Except the E-4s. They are the appendix of the Army. Mostly useless but can malfunction and kill you.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.

Except the E-4s. They are the appendix of the Army. Mostly useless but can malfunction and kill you.


E4s are not NCOs, sometimes we pretend though.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Zeroth Law: LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.

And you are sourcing that from.....

Please, be critical of your sources, and where they source stuff from, especially because of a war.

I'm a kid of the 80s, i'd like nothing more than russia to get its teeth kicked in on this. But stop paying attention to stuff that you only want to hear.

You really think Russia expected a victory day parade through downtown Kyiv, and you know, couldn't fly a few shirts in?

Alternatively, maybe they did tell the guys to pack it and they would be heroes, as propaganda, and the soldiers who died thought they were doing the right thing, but well, its apparently cool to call them slurs right now.


Nah, it's pretty clear that Russia was attempting the same type of smash and grab play they did when they were the Soviet Union, like Operation Danube or Hungary. Putin really did think the Ukrainian government would cave, and let's be honest, most western analysts also thought so.

What Putin learned that the Batallion Tactical Group structure was piss poor, as the batallions were completely unable to support each other or multitask, especially against a nimble enemy like Ukraine, who simultaneously poses a low intensity and high intensity threat. Now they are trying to pull a "corridor to Sevastopol" stratagem going- so much for "Denazifying and Demilitarizing" Ukraine. The only other ace in the hole Putin has is the longer he keeps butchering civilians without a cohesive western response, he can at least claim the west is "weak" as he slowly loses the war on his new victory conditions.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.


Some people truly believe that Putin can't be this incompetent. Mostly because of the fellatio they've given would've been in vain.

Your strong man is made out of Kleenex, comrades.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: The biggest surprise is the general is only 48? Got damn!


Good point. I've had a personal pet theory that one of the big contributors to the German victory in the Battle of France was the relative youth of their high command, compared to the geriatric high command of the French Army. The Wehrmacht was led by generals who were still lieutenants or captains in WWI, whereas many of the same French generals who led them in WWI were still there 20 years later. Not only did this mean that they were slow or even resistant to adapting to newer military concepts, but when the shiat hit the fan, they were slow to get a grip on the situation and get the defense organized.

I'm not sure I can draw the analogy of the Russian Army to the French in terms of age, but it does seem like the Ukrainians looked at their poor performance in 2014, and took seriously the task of overhauling everything they do. The fact that they were able to get to where they are now is a major credit to not just General Zaluzhnyy, but probably their entire defense establishment.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Zeroth Law: LineNoise:

For your Kyiv comment, the reports of the initial troops carrying their parade uniforms (which were subsequently discarded and found on the bodies and elsewhere), the paratroopers being blown up in their transport aircraft, etc. That was all a feint? Come on.

Some people truly believe that Putin can't be this incompetent. Mostly because of the fellatio they've given would've been in vain.

Your strong man is made out of Kleenex, comrades.


Some of it is more belief that Russia/Soviet Union (as opposed to Putin specifically) couldn't be this incompetent, combined with a "If we knew they sucked this much, we should have just invaded and kicked their asses in 1980!"
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: NCOs are the backbone of any good military force.


I don't think they are the backbone. Maybe the nervous system. Logistics is the backbone.
 
