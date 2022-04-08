 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You know, for the kids
    Sick, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[/Fox News Likes This 👍]
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pur em up against the wall.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try this again....

Put em up against the wall.......
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Evil f*cks
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....
 
the_rhino
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Pur em up against the wall.....


uWu
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


"The first casualty in war is the truth."

-some guy
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least someone is thinking about the children.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Noice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"But they're not allowed to write "FARK" on their planes"

That was good, Colonel Kilgore.  But could you come in a wee bit early on the 'but'?

Come in earlier?  What?  I don't know how that could be possible!   Any earlier and I'd be back in the previous diatribe!  Find me someone who could show me how to come in any earlier and I'll eat his cheese.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


For all we know the exploded part said:
Not intended
Take only as directed
 
buntz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is not going to end well, I bet my Pulitzer on it
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia called it "provocative".

Which part? The part where they bombed a train station? Or the taunt?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: At least someone is thinking about the children.


But enough about Matt Gaetz
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


Or Russian soldiers may believe they are saving the children from Nazis.

Like the deluded jackasses in the US who attack pizza parlors and Planned Parenthood offices.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Fark user image image 681x680]


The Whacky Circumference!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lebron James cameo in Entourage
Youtube FkhcM041r0s


It's for the kids!
 
Xai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK there is a pretty complete picture here;

Russian propaganda has been running images of kids in donbass on repeat since the start of the war (it's really creepy) - especially RT. Russians think they are avenging all the dead kids etc, that's why this missile says "For the children" - basically it's the same as 'in honour of the children' the way it's written.

There is footage of the launch from Shakhtarsk, deep in rebel held territory, apparently taken by the russians themselves and media reports cheering the attack as they thought they were attacking soldiers at the station.

They very quickly took that all down when news started to come in that they were civilians and immediately went full-bore on the lies cannons after that.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
mr putin...
 
Podna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
readingthepictures.orgView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🎶I believe children are the future
Bomb them well and watch them limp away
Show the the organs the possess inside🎶
 
pheelix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For a bit of context, because for some reason actual news isn't as greenlight-able as a goddamn tweet, and the civilians who were killed is a much bigger travesty than words painted on a goddamn missile.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


Doesn't matter if it is.  The war Crime is the action not the inscription.   They are attacking civilian targets intentionally with indiscriminate weapons.  And the Ukrainians are no longer farking around about that.  I read yesterday that the Ukrainians manage to splash an SU-35  the Russian's best fighter in active service, and the pilot ejected safely and was captured by local forces.  The Pilot is already facing a dozen war crimes charges....as they likely should be.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Fark user image 681x680]


came for this, leaving satisfied yet sickened by Putin more and more each day
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: ChrisDe: At least someone is thinking about the children.

But enough about Matt Gaetz


Cruz missile
 
Podna
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magorn: Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....

Doesn't matter if it is.  The war Crime is the action not the inscription.   They are attacking civilian targets intentionally with indiscriminate weapons.  And the Ukrainians are no longer farking around about that.  I read yesterday that the Ukrainians manage to splash an SU-35  the Russian's best fighter in active service, and the pilot ejected safely and was captured by local forces.  The Pilot is already facing a dozen war crimes charges....as they likely should be.


exactly why john Mccain got his body broken by the rice farmer, he had dropped bombs on civilians and they were mad at hime
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: 🎶I believe children are the future
Bomb them well and watch them limp away
Show the the organs the possess inside🎶


Can't lie. I read that in Randy Watson's voice.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's becoming clear the a LARGE majority of Russians are completely fooled and believe they are liberating "real Ukrainians" from some evil regime.

Putin's popularity is sky high at home. He has no reason to back down. This war is working gang busters for him domestically.

We are so farked. Ukraine most of all.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know how the right loves toxic masculinity so much? The Russians have it in spades. It's why FOX and Republicans in general absolutely Fawn over Russia and other right-wing states. They love the unapologetic machismo, and it gets them hard when bullies taunt their victims (Stiginit!!).

So make no mistake, the Russians wrote that on the missile, then targeted an area packed with civilians just to cause as much pain as possible.
Never forget, with Russians and Republicans: The Cruelty is the Point.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pheelix: For a bit of context, because for some reason actual news isn't as greenlight-able as a goddamn tweet, and the civilians who were killed is a much bigger travesty than words painted on a goddamn missile.


Good point.

A humor site should only ever post to the single biggest atrocity every single day. No diversions. No secondary posts. One post a day.

SMRT
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Too bad Russian children are just getting a courtesy call from Ukraine telling them that daddy is not coming home since the Russians have a problem with telling the truth to Russians.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Sure, Russians are murderous assholes, and they are killing civilians and children. But this war is also about propaganda and hearts & minds. For all we know, this was written on the fragment by Ukrainians once it was intact on the ground.

Yes, I'm cynical, and this seems a bit manufactured to me.


Ok, let me have it now....


Propaganda is obvious when you're not stupid. It's for the stupid, blindly loyal indoctrinated to reinforce the message that the enemy are monsters so let's send them to hell.

For the rest of us, it's the horrors of war.
 
