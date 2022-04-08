 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IndyStar)   "A young German Shepherd puppy, born with six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis came into VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers, Indianapolis, to hopefully get a miracle.'   (indystar.com) divider line
40
    More: Awkward, Urinary bladder, Kidney, Ureter, Urinary system, German Shepherd Dog, Veterinarian, Raga's penises, Urethra  
•       •       •

1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 10:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Different article with pics
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that one gets around.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some zoophile fantasy.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When that dog humps a leg, it stays humped.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatsmyfetish.gif
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A young German Shepherd puppy, born with six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis came into VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers, Indianapolis, to hopefully get a miracle.

Do they just not bother editing these articles anymore?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love dogs, but I can't see justifying the kind of effort and resource use for the medical intervention this one required.

I'm glad there is a happy puppy now, but that animal should have been euthanized at birth.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Different article with pics


Well, I guess I can cross off "looking at dog penises" off of my 'things not to do at work' bingo card.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston Dynamics furiously taking notes...
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: A young German Shepherd puppy, born with six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis came into VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers, Indianapolis, to hopefully get a miracle.

Do they just not bother editing these articles anymore?


Meh, for most intents and purposes it is all Indy up there until you get to Noblesville.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra colon? So it can shiat on your rug twice?
 
pschaars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appa?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ditka80: Mrtraveler01: A young German Shepherd puppy, born with six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis came into VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers, Indianapolis, to hopefully get a miracle.

Do they just not bother editing these articles anymore?

Meh, for most intents INTENSIVE and purposes it is all Indy up there until you get to Noblesville.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a krogan.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that character from Revelations.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make it a new Fark rule to copy all D'awww posts to the Main tab?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes by the name of 'Lucky'.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a dog who can satisfy two ... er, females at once!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A young German Shepherd puppy: born with six legs: an extra colon...

FTFY.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are just trying to catch up with sharks in the penis department.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, it sounds like doggo absorbed a litter mate in the womb
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Komodo dragons have a hemi-penis.
 
lurkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Komodo dragons have a hemi-penis.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has anyone asked him how happy he is?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Raga, Fishers

Did I not get the memo on modern dog naming conventions, or is that a weird name for a dog?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sounds like some zoophile fantasy.


And you sound like some asshole.

If this were a human baby, would you say it as a pedophiles' fantasy?
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis"...Shoot, sounds like a puppy could have a real good time in Indianapolis with all that.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Li'l Breeder can make it on his own.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Komodo dragons have a hemi-penis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Miracle puppy gets through with prayers and skilled surgeons"

Yes, I'm guessing one of those two things helped.
 
KB202
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sounds like some zoophile fantasy.

And you sound like some asshole.

If this were a human baby, would you say it as a pedophiles' fantasy?


Francis?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sounds like some zoophile fantasy.

And you sound like some asshole.

If this were a human baby, would you say it as a pedophiles' fantasy?


Settle down, Beavis.
 
maram500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Headline says puppy survived thanks to prayers and skilled surgeons. Personally, I'd put more faith in the surgeons than the prayers...

I was also interested in how something like this happens. I assume that Raga absorbed another embryo during gestation, but I'm no veterinarian. Would be nice to find out, though.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maram500: Headline says puppy survived thanks to prayers and skilled surgeons. Personally, I'd put more faith in the surgeons than the prayers...

I was also interested in how something like this happens. I assume that Raga absorbed another embryo during gestation, but I'm no veterinarian. Would be nice to find out, though.


Nature always finds a way to horrify others. Does it for the lolz, she says.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ditka80: Mrtraveler01: A young German Shepherd puppy, born with six legs, an extra colon, four testicles, and an extra penis came into VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center in Fishers, Indianapolis, to hopefully get a miracle.

Do they just not bother editing these articles anymore?

Meh, for most intents and purposes it is all Indy up there until you get to Noblesville.


Yeah, depending on who you talk to, Fishers can be a suburb, a township, or a city, each with its own type of government.

Not dissimilar from San Jose, Milpitas, Los Gatos, etc., in California. *Technically* separate towns/cities, but you can cross one street to go from one to the other. They should just call it "South Bay" and have a single government.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: NevynFox: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Sounds like some zoophile fantasy.

And you sound like some asshole.

If this were a human baby, would you say it as a pedophiles' fantasy?

Settle down, Beavis.


Alright there, 19 week old account. You sound like a pedophiles' fantasy. :P
 
sithon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should name him Sleipnir
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a good boy^2.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has it been in contact with any Norwegians?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.