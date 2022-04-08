 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   The new American dream comes true at the American Dream mall in New Jersey; shooting breaks out and prompts mall closure and evacuation of customers   (nj.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, New Jersey, American Dream mall, Bergen County, New Jersey, New Jersey State Police, command post, senior law enforcement official, East Rutherford, social media  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 5:50 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point I'm just thankful the owners have the decency to close the business when it has an active shooter rather than pulling a Jaws.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's hard times brutha.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They finally got Tony, those NY bastards
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is everybody just going out and shooting people now?  When did this become a thing?

Back In My Day (adjusts onion belt) we would go out for drinks and dancing, maybe hang out with friends.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait... WHEN did this happen?

The article says it took place at 5:50 p.m.  But, the article was published at 9:35 a.m.  It also says that "the mall remained closed as of 8:20 p.m." But, it is only 6:00 p.m. in New Jersey.  Was the space-time continuum one of the victims in this shooting?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It sure is fun living in a polite society.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
George Carlin approves.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tl;dr: Someone was shot in the parking lot of a mall in nj
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

It was a decent VR game
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It sure is fun living in a polite society.


mattsko.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where in the hell was LaFours?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
It was a decent VR game


Wow its like the Gillette commercial with guns instead of male toxic masculinity.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, the never-before-seen "shoot the mall" trifecta now in play.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.