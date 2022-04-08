 Skip to content
Russian commander accidentally says the quiet part out loud
79
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abbot Arnaud Amalric, is that you?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson will interview the commander so he can explain that the civilians were liberal Nazis
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline:  Russian commander told soldiers 'kill them all' before 5,000 civilians murdered in Mariupol


It was a joke! The kind of joke that makes Putin sensibly chuckle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Tucker Carlson will interview the commander so he can explain that the civilians were liberal Nazis


See, this sort of thing only gets you a smart votey. It's funny because it's true but it is just a bit TOO true for a funny votey
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the Onion dryness falls flat before the Chinese sense of humour and is taken for real news, not fake fake news.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is fake fake news real news? Does it work like double negatives?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly he said 'Kill the mall'. There is even footage from when the shopping plaza was hit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has lowered the bar for truth so low that old people are tripping over it.

Really old people who walk in baby steps, never lifting their flat feet from the ground.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just propaganda."
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Trump found his next running mate.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion: your most reliable true news source for America.

I still have a fond sport for Al Jazz though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hi13760: I see Trump found his next running mate.


I'd give this one a smart votey, but I am afraid.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice goin metallica
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh but you guys this is probably propaganda because the fog of war and therefore all of the people they killed isn't so bad for some reason because maybe there's an possibility they are twisting the truth in some way so such as.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see captured Russian soldier getting shot, I don't care because of this sort of thing. Take no prisoners and make sure this commander gets his Ukraine.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't follow illegal orders.
We've already established that "just following orders" is not a valid legal defense to war crimes charges.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the bloody farkin' hell are civilians for anyway?
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the "again" part of "Never Again?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: Clearly he said 'Kill the mall'. There is even footage from when the shopping plaza was hit.


I remember the AlamoTechnoHouse!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Tucker Carlson will interview the commander so he can explain that the civilians were liberal Nazis


I could see this really happen.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rape, murder, and looting - it's the Orc way
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't an accident
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Clash City Farker: Clearly he said 'Kill the mall'. There is even footage from when the shopping plaza was hit.

I remember the AlamoTechnoHouse!

[Fark user image 320x588]


Always protect The House

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has a pretty long history of ethnic cleansing.   Get rid of the people living there and replace them with Russians.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is strange from a strategic standpoint. Taking cities is the hardest part of warfare. You have to go block by block, building by building, and room by room. And basically you've told the Ukrainian civilians that they've got nothing to lose by putting up a fight. All of this while small arms are flooding into the hands of Ukraines. I guess this is a strategy of "we have more people and bullets" on the part of the Russians.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He can suck start a pistol or let an international court handle it but I'm pretty sure Putin will love having someone to blame all the war crimes in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Tucker Carlson will interview the commander so he can explain that the civilians were liberal Nazis


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Certainly fits in with the shelling of the escape route and transportation to the urals of others.
Bunch of shiats deserve to be air striked to an early grave
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things


We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Russia has a pretty long history of ethnic cleansing.   Get rid of the people living there and replace them with Russians.


Well just keep them that side of the pond.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Russia has a pretty long history of ethnic cleansing.   Get rid of the people living there and replace them with Russians.


This is true, but I'm wondering where they'll get the "ethnic Russians" to re-settle the newly-occupied lands. Russia's total population has been declining for decades, and the population of so-called "ethnic Russians" (read- the non-Asiatic people) isn't even large enough to populate much beyond the larger cities in Russia.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things


Well because I'd like to visit NYC and watch the A's spank the Yankees, not a giant crater.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wishing a Delta Force raid and capture of Putin in the Urals was possible at this point, situation has gone too far to have him not be in prison for the rest of his life or facing a rope while standing on a gallows.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does Europe have the resolve to execute war criminals?  Probably not.
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: This is strange from a strategic standpoint. Taking cities is the hardest part of warfare. You have to go block by block, building by building, and room by room. And basically you've told the Ukrainian civilians that they've got nothing to lose by putting up a fight. All of this while small arms are flooding into the hands of Ukraines. I guess this is a strategy of "we have more people and bullets" on the part of the Russians.


Or just blockade the city and don't worry about the street fighting. But Russia apparently doesn't know how to do that
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does Europe have the resolve to execute war criminals?  Probably not.


I think it is a tradition.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Clearly he said 'Kill the mall'. There is even footage from when the shopping plaza was hit.


I just finished Pratchett's 'Reaper Man' yesterday, so I'm really getting a kick...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.


Also because Ukraine doesn't want any direct help. They're happy to accept weapons or air support, but sending over our own military would make nobody happy.
 
jethroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.


And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives!  What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood".  Woohoo!  Here's some guns!  *pats them on the head*
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: This is strange from a strategic standpoint. Taking cities is the hardest part of warfare. You have to go block by block, building by building, and room by room. And basically you've told the Ukrainian civilians that they've got nothing to lose by putting up a fight. All of this while small arms are flooding into the hands of Ukraines. I guess this is a strategy of "we have more people and bullets" on the part of the Russians.


The key to understanding Soviet / Russian doctrine is to understand that it's designed for a large force of uneducated conscripts, run by a group of control freak senior officers. Training them to go block by block while covering each other's backs is hard from a command and control perspective. Pointing them in one direction and telling them "face that way and shoot at anything that moves" is much easier.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jethroe: derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.

And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives!  What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood".  Woohoo!  Here's some guns!  *pats them on the head*


I know, right?  Why don't the Ukrainians just surrender?  It would save so many lives.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jethroe: derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.

And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives!  What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood".  Woohoo!  Here's some guns!  *pats them on the head*


Jethroe are you shooting to dethrone Tucker as employee of the month for the Kremlin again. You have to try really, really hard because he has a much bigger audience then you.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.


"Sucks for the Ukraines" ?
Easy to say.
So we just let them be all be slaughtered will we sit back and watch?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jethroe: derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.

And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives!  What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood".  Woohoo!  Here's some guns!  *pats them on the head*


It's better than Russia nuking Ukraine because U.S. soldiers are flattening their positions.  One thing this war has shown is that Russia can't even fight Ukraine.  If we show up, their positions arw flattened in 48 hours, at which point they decide It's an existential threat, and nukes become likely.  Well, as likely as possible given that Russia has probably maintained their nukes about as well as their APCs.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe he's just a Metallica fan?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, didn't think so either
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I doubt the humanity of Russians.   Russians are amoral feral beasts, they need to be destroyed.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jethroe: And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives! What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood". Woohoo! Here's some guns! *pats them on the head*


Ukrainians haven't had to be told shiat by anyone in the west. Us cheering on their fight doesn't mean we're the ones making it happen. It's their country, their lives, and their battle. Stop farking babying them as if they aren't their own people fighting off an invasion of their own farking land by an outside force.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.

"Sucks for the Ukraines" ?
Easy to say.
So we just let them be all be slaughtered will we sit back and watch?


On one hand, proxy wars are bullshiat and terrible.

On the other hand, the west's part in this being a proxy war by not actively sending its own forces in is what's preventing this from literally becoming a world war.
 
jethroe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: jethroe: derpes_simplex: some_beer_drinker: why are we not doing more? destroy russia, before they do more horrible things

We're doing exactly what we should be doing; keeping them bogged down in Ukraine.  It sucks for the Ukrainians but if we engage them directly, nukes are on the table.  If we allow them to win in Ukraine, then they continue on to NATO countries, and again, nukes are on the table.  If on the other hand we keep them mired in an unwinnable war in Ukraine, their whole country collapses in a year.

And all it will cost is a few hundred thousand Ukrainian lives!  What a deal!

I'm sure they're all deliriously happy to be told "ok, we are willing to help you fight Russia even if it costs every last drop of Ukrainian blood".  Woohoo!  Here's some guns!  *pats them on the head*

I know, right?  Why don't the Ukrainians just surrender?  It would save so many lives.


Hardly.  There needs to be serious peace negotiations -- not President Grandpa saying "we need to regime change this mofo" or "he's a big meanie", Actually get the US involved in a peace process instead of flooding the country with weapons, which is what they've been doing since 2014.

You can at least PRETEND to value Ukrainian lives.  Instead, 100% of the focus is to have Russia bleed its' economy by getting bogged down in Ukraine.  You're telling them "this will be worth it, you just have to throw yourselves under the treads of Russian tanks, brave Ukrainians!  I will change my Twitter avatar to a Ukrainian flag!".
 
