(Sky.com)   Maybe rethink the future if she brings the following items on your date: bleach, duct tape, lighters, gloves, a Stanley knife, a to-do list, featuring plans including "Drive to gravesite", and "Walk him to site, kill and bury"
925 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 8:30 AM



EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a Real Doll(TM).   Don't date in the uncanny valley.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She just wanted to get the "till death do us part" thing out of the way first.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She seems nice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lighter.
H.mmmm
*revises list*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's misogynistic to prosecute her.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's smart to have the checklist. Who here among us hasn't walked a victim to the gravesite, killed them and then walked away forgetting to bury the person?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine her backstory is interesting.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: I imagine her backstory is interesting.


Instagram influencer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would you need to take notes like that for yourself? Would you be halfway through digging a grave for said person in, i dunno, an apple orchard, with the dude sitting in the car, then suddenly straighten up, facepalm and go "Oh, wait, i'm supposed to do this in a graveyard after i walk him to the burial site and kill him! I knew i had forgotten something! Forget my own head next!"
 
Bob Down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest boner right now
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's a Real Doll(TM).   Don't date in the uncanny valley.


My first thought as well.

e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why would you need to take notes like that for yourself? Would you be halfway through digging a grave for said person in, i dunno, an apple orchard, with the dude sitting in the car, then suddenly straighten up, facepalm and go "Oh, wait, i'm supposed to do this in a graveyard after i walk him to the burial site and kill him! I knew i had forgotten something! Forget my own head next!"


Public education isn't what it used to be.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boy, that takes me back to prom night, 1982.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Relieved that justice has been served
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't care, finally got a date before I died.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She didn't list
Followup:  Get out of the home.  Dig up his grave and build a cage with his bones

Excitable Girl, they all said
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My wife writes "to do" lists all the time. I'd just be impressed that something got done on them.
 
Burra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x453]

Relieved that justice has been served


The bald guy in the second row is really reaching, he could never pull a real doll that hot...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x453]

Relieved that justice has been served

I

f I was one of those types, I wouldn't want to associate with people like me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cajnik: EvilEgg: That's a Real Doll(TM).   Don't date in the uncanny valley.

My first thought as well.

[e3.365dm.com image 850x478]


Cardi B RealDoll from Wish, for that matter
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like a girl that takes the initiative and does the planning.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lego hair ✔
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet the crazy to good in bed ratio is about even in this one.  I love her crazy doll eyes.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x453]

Relieved that justice has been served


Wow, lots to unpack here, let's dive in.

Far left: that dude is 25 years younger than every other dude in the picture. He looks like he is having second thoughts about his life.

Blonde doll on left: is that...is that an MTG Real Doll?

Red shirt guy: phone clipped to belt, as if he had anyone in his life who would call him, much less with enough importance he needs to grab the phone asap.

Superman Tshirt guy: I dont think I can add anything that isn't already apparent.

Doll on far right: did that guy make his own doll? Yowza. If I was taking my doll out for a nice day at the Hilton Airport Conference Room I'd at least buy her a nice dress.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...where he threw the knife in a bush.

the brits and their funny euphemisms.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Cajnik: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x453]

Relieved that justice has been served

The bald guy in the second row is really reaching, he could never pull a real doll that hot...


She's probably just with him because of his money.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So do you get to have sex first? Asking for a friend.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
