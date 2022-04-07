 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Mechanics) Hero That was one of Russia's most advanced jets. Was   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
49
    More: Hero, F-22 Raptor, Fighter aircraft, F-35 Lightning II, F-15 Eagle, first documented loss of an Su-35S, advanced fighter jets, Russia's war, Anti-aircraft warfare  
•       •       •

2000 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That should buff right out.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good. Fark'em.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Send more orcs"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The pilot, according to Ukrainian sources, ejected from the aircraft and was captured by local forces.

Sweet. If he was flying a top of the line aircraft, he was probably one of Russia's better pilots. Capturing him (Or killing, if that had happened) might be even more damaging then the loss of the plane (Or not. Depends on the Russian ration of pilots to planes).

He will reportedly be charged with up to 12 war crimes, under the Geneva Convention, pertaining to attacks on civilians.

Awww, too bad for him.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sweet. If he was flying a top of the line aircraft, he was probably one of Russia's better pilots. Capturing him (Or killing, if that had happened) might be even more damaging then the loss of the plane (Or not. Depends on the Russian ration of pilots to planes).


I've been wondering where the pilots that fly at the airshows in the new shiny planes have been hiding.  I expected they were doing air defense around Moscow or more likely around Putin's evil lair in the Urals.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kizan.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.


Are you suggesting the Ukrainians had one of Russia's top-of-the-line fighters stashed away in a shed, set aside so that if Russia ever invaded, they could wait several weeks, then wheel it out, set fire to it, and tell everyone they shot it down?

Even if that incredibly ludicrous scenario were true, it would still show superior forward planning over any of the dumbass self-destructive moves that Putin keeps making.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China: "please can you send me a return shipping label?"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.

Are you suggesting the Ukrainians had one of Russia's top-of-the-line fighters stashed away in a shed, set aside so that if Russia ever invaded, they could wait several weeks, then wheel it out, set fire to it, and tell everyone they shot it down?

Even if that incredibly ludicrous scenario were true, it would still show superior forward planning over any of the dumbass self-destructive moves that Putin keeps making.


I'm all for propaganda that makes the Ukrainians look good. But this is Iranian photoshop level bad.
 
brilett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.


Calm down, Vladdy. You'll give yourself a heart attack.

on second thought
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The pilot, according to Ukrainian sources, ejected from the aircraft and was captured by local forces.

Sweet. If he was flying a top of the line aircraft, he was probably one of Russia's better pilots. Capturing him (Or killing, if that had happened) might be even more damaging then the loss of the plane (Or not. Depends on the Russian ration of pilots to planes).

He will reportedly be charged with up to 12 war crimes, under the Geneva Convention, pertaining to attacks on civilians.

Awww, too bad for him.


"Try to avoid ejecting over areas you've just bombed."
- old Air Force saying
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.

Are you suggesting the Ukrainians had one of Russia's top-of-the-line fighters stashed away in a shed, set aside so that if Russia ever invaded, they could wait several weeks, then wheel it out, set fire to it, and tell everyone they shot it down?

Even if that incredibly ludicrous scenario were true, it would still show superior forward planning over any of the dumbass self-destructive moves that Putin keeps making.

I'm all for propaganda that makes the Ukrainians look good. But this is Iranian photoshop level bad.


And the "files" you use in Photoshop, you keep them on parking blocks when they're not in use?

Dude, you're just arranging actual objects. The Amish have a better grasp of technology than you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.

Are you suggesting the Ukrainians had one of Russia's top-of-the-line fighters stashed away in a shed, set aside so that if Russia ever invaded, they could wait several weeks, then wheel it out, set fire to it, and tell everyone they shot it down?

Even if that incredibly ludicrous scenario were true, it would still show superior forward planning over any of the dumbass self-destructive moves that Putin keeps making.

I'm all for propaganda that makes the Ukrainians look good. But this is Iranian photoshop level bad.


I'll bite.  I'm one of the leftover few that has no idea how to use Photoshop (I can barely use MS Paint).  What about the image screams "photoshop job!!" to you?  I'm being genuine here, please educate my untrained eyes.  To me, it really does look like what the article says and depicts.  Again though, my eyes are untrained in identifying (good, convincing) photoshop jobs.

What's the issue with the image being presented?
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The pilot, according to Ukrainian sources, ejected from the aircraft and was captured by local forces.

Sweet. If he was flying a top of the line aircraft, he was probably one of Russia's better pilots. Capturing him (Or killing, if that had happened) might be even more damaging then the loss of the plane (Or not. Depends on the Russian ration of pilots to planes).

He will reportedly be charged with up to 12 war crimes, under the Geneva Convention, pertaining to attacks on civilians.

Awww, too bad for him.


I don't know, haven't seen that doesn't look like an sloppy drunk
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*a
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They could sell that wreckage for ten John Deere tank snatchers. Fifteen if they can throw in the fuzzy dice that didn't burn in the crash.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?



That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.


So you're abandoning the attempted pivot to Photoshop and going back to the "They had it in a shed" theory? It'll be easier to follow your argument if you pick one and stick with it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The pilot, according to Ukrainian sources, ejected from the aircraft and was captured by local forces.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PunGent: Bootleg: The pilot, according to Ukrainian sources, ejected from the aircraft and was captured by local forces.

Sweet. If he was flying a top of the line aircraft, he was probably one of Russia's better pilots. Capturing him (Or killing, if that had happened) might be even more damaging then the loss of the plane (Or not. Depends on the Russian ration of pilots to planes).

He will reportedly be charged with up to 12 war crimes, under the Geneva Convention, pertaining to attacks on civilians.

Awww, too bad for him.

"Try to avoid ejecting over areas you've just bombed."
- old Air Force saying


Dammit...
Well great minds and all that
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?



You wrote that.
 
NEDM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.


Putting aside we have footage of the shootdown...there are additional photos of the wreck.  It's pancaked, and this particular vatnik cope is farking stupid.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Shot down? Off parking blocks maybe.

Are you suggesting the Ukrainians had one of Russia's top-of-the-line fighters stashed away in a shed, set aside so that if Russia ever invaded, they could wait several weeks, then wheel it out, set fire to it, and tell everyone they shot it down?

Even if that incredibly ludicrous scenario were true, it would still show superior forward planning over any of the dumbass self-destructive moves that Putin keeps making.

I'm all for propaganda that makes the Ukrainians look good. But this is Iranian photoshop level bad.

I'll bite.  I'm one of the leftover few that has no idea how to use Photoshop (I can barely use MS Paint).  What about the image screams "photoshop job!!" to you?  I'm being genuine here, please educate my untrained eyes.  To me, it really does look like what the article says and depicts.  Again though, my eyes are untrained in identifying (good, convincing) photoshop jobs.

What's the issue with the image being presented?


You can tell from the pixels and from seeing a few 'shops back in your days.
 
nartreb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.


So the Russians just parked it in a dirt field?  For a picnic?

You're right that this plane didn't auger in at uncontrolled speed..  But 5th gen fighter pilots tend to use runways when they have a choice.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.


I'm pretty sure he meant it on the Russian side.
Like it was sitting in a garage somewhere, and the first time they haul it out, it falls from the sky.
I don't think he was suggesting the Ukrainians had it.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think the doubter is forgetting most sorties are flown at low altitudes to avoid SAMs and other AA, but makes them vulnerable to MANPADS. I can easily see a low flight and strike causing a controlled crash after losing a flight surface or something, then continuing to burn on the ground.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
kill them all. I hope the pilot was killed. that is hard to replace. war criminals. but for the nukes NATO would be fire bombing Moscow. this is awful.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.


Yes, I remember doing it. I was making fun of your implication that the Ukrainians just happened to have one of Russia's best aircraft sitting around that they could drag out to a field and set fire to. But by all means, explain where you think they got it.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.


This week we have an expert in the field of aerodynamics who will tell us all how flat spins are a myth.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Point of order: "Fifth generation without stealth" is a contradiction in terms. Stealth requires making design decisions that make the jet less capable than a 4th generation fighter.

Stealth aircraft have shiatty aerodynamics. Thus why they need such powerful engines.

Stealth aircraft have to carry weapons internally. Thus limiting the types and quantity of missiles and bombs they employ.

Stealth aircraft need a bunch of hacks to their radar and other electronics. Hacks that impair it's performance.

About the only item on the "fifth generation" that a non-stealthy platform could use is sensor fusion. And while it is a challenge to retrofit that into older platforms, there is nothing to keep the forces of the world from simply adding that to newly built planes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NEDM: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.

Putting aside we have footage of the shootdown...there are additional photos of the wreck.  It's pancaked, and this particular vatnik cope is farking stupid.


This.   Those planes are capable of remarkably low speed flight while maneuvering, and they've got a big flat body.  It's absolutely plausible that it pancaked.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.

I'm pretty sure he meant it on the Russian side.
Like it was sitting in a garage somewhere, and the first time they haul it out, it falls from the sky.
I don't think he was suggesting the Ukrainians had it.


Like it fell off of the helicarrier where Russia keeps all its elite troops that it's totally going to deploy any day now?

When they do finally drop the rope ladders and climb down, they better be careful where they step off. A Ukrainian tractor might tow them over to the crisis actor jet and set fire to them in Photoshop.
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if this was brought down by a starstreak system or a good 'ole stinger.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: NEDM: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.

Putting aside we have footage of the shootdown...there are additional photos of the wreck.  It's pancaked, and this particular vatnik cope is farking stupid.

This.   Those planes are capable of remarkably low speed flight while maneuvering, and they've got a big flat body.  It's absolutely plausible that it pancaked.


Here, watch one do a Cobra:

COBRA MANOEUVRE HEAVILY ARMED SUKHOI SU 35
Youtube UsyMUAfh6fg


It's like a freaking flying saucer at times thanks to the front canards.

And you know when a jet like that does extreme maneuvers that bleed off speed?  When it's trying to make a SAM miss.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: MythDragon: Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.

I'm pretty sure he meant it on the Russian side.
Like it was sitting in a garage somewhere, and the first time they haul it out, it falls from the sky.
I don't think he was suggesting the Ukrainians had it.

Like it fell off of the helicarrier where Russia keeps all its elite troops that it's totally going to deploy any day now?

When they do finally drop the rope ladders and climb down, they better be careful where they step off. A Ukrainian tractor might tow them over to the crisis actor jet and set fire to them in Photoshop.


You forgot the sunflower seeds, french toast and baka-sans' wives' vu****NO CARRIER****
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mobius One, Fox Two!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmmm, not much left there for the Ukrainian farmers to pick off. Maybe they can get a weathervane or something out of it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Hmmm, not much left there for the Ukrainian farmers to pick off. Maybe they can get a weathervane or something out of it.


If this is the same crash as the one from the article a few days ago, the sensor suite in the nose and the electronic warfare defense pod on the right wingtip was mostly unscathed to the point where reverse engineering was possible. Yoink.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: He will reportedly be charged with up to 12 war crimes, under the Geneva Convention, pertaining to attacks on civilians.


good thing the germans didnt think to do that in ww2 to all those RAF and USAF guys ey? Ey?

(too soon?)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.

This week we have an expert in the field of aerodynamics who will tell us all how flat spins are a myth.


In reality it's yet another demonstration of Dunning-Kruger.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.


There was actual video of the plane falling out of the sky with a trail of black smoke.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Photos have emerged showing the wreckage of an Su-35S "Flanker-E" fighter jet, lost near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Lost? Found it! Right there in the picture.
Well, some of it anyway.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Warthog: Warthog: NEDM: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.

Putting aside we have footage of the shootdown...there are additional photos of the wreck.  It's pancaked, and this particular vatnik cope is farking stupid.

This.   Those planes are capable of remarkably low speed flight while maneuvering, and they've got a big flat body.  It's absolutely plausible that it pancaked.

Here, watch one do a Cobra:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UsyMUAfh6fg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

It's like a freaking flying saucer at times thanks to the front canards.

And you know when a jet like that does extreme maneuvers that bleed off speed?  When it's trying to make a SAM miss.


Cobra? I prefer seeing them do a belly flop.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: EdgeRunner: MythDragon: Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.

I'm pretty sure he meant it on the Russian side.
Like it was sitting in a garage somewhere, and the first time they haul it out, it falls from the sky.
I don't think he was suggesting the Ukrainians had it.

Like it fell off of the helicarrier where Russia keeps all its elite troops that it's totally going to deploy any day now?

When they do finally drop the rope ladders and climb down, they better be careful where they step off. A Ukrainian tractor might tow them over to the crisis actor jet and set fire to them in Photoshop.

You forgot the sunflower seeds, french toast and baka-sans' wives' vu****NO CARRIER****


Wait... Baka-san has more than one wife?
WTF is going on here?!
 
naptapper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Narrative: Russia bad, Ukraine good.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Xanlexian: What's the issue with the image being presented?


That jet did not fall out of the sky. It was burned where it sat.

There was actual video of the plane falling out of the sky with a trail of black smoke.


Well who are you gonna believe, sone random person on the internet calling himself " Mr Fuzzypaws" or your lying eyes?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

valenumr: Smoking GNU: EdgeRunner: MythDragon: Mr. Fuzzypaws: EdgeRunner: "They had it in a shed" theory?


You wrote that.

I'm pretty sure he meant it on the Russian side.
Like it was sitting in a garage somewhere, and the first time they haul it out, it falls from the sky.
I don't think he was suggesting the Ukrainians had it.

Like it fell off of the helicarrier where Russia keeps all its elite troops that it's totally going to deploy any day now?

When they do finally drop the rope ladders and climb down, they better be careful where they step off. A Ukrainian tractor might tow them over to the crisis actor jet and set fire to them in Photoshop.

You forgot the sunflower seeds, french toast and baka-sans' wives' vu****NO CARRIER****

Wait... Baka-san has more than one wife?
WTF is going on here?!


That's not a plural.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

naptapper: Narrative: Russia bad, Ukraine good.


to be fair, that is more or less true in virtually all cases for the last 42 days or so.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.