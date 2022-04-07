 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Disney apparently planning affordable housing community amid the majestic mountains of central Florida   (twitter.com) divider line
10
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employees thrilled to be able to owe their lives to the company store.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Employees thrilled to be able to owe their lives to the company store.


They're going to get a proper rogering from both Disney and DeSantis.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagineers will build those mountains..
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Highest place in all of Florida is Britton Hill, a majestic 345 feet above sea level.

I saw a similar scam in Hong Kong where they were selling beautiful lake-side property in the Mojave Desert.

I didn't buy that one, either.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Employees thrilled to be able to owe their lives to the company store.


Like the mining companies of yore.  Next thing you know, they'll get paid in Disneybucks they can only use at the Disney grocery store.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those Florida hills look striking similar to Ranch Mirage in California.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: vudukungfu: Employees thrilled to be able to owe their lives to the company store.

Like the mining companies of yore.  Next thing you know, they'll get paid in Disneybucks they can only use at the Disney grocery store.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In fairness to Disney, I think the Hill picked that image. If you go to the linked press release, there's a very different rendering of the development - no mountains, no swimming pools.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For an evil corporation, Disney does a lot of good things
 
