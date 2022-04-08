 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   American Airlines celebrates two years of cancellations, bailouts, and stock buy-backs by becoming American Buslines   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't think it could get any worse than Greyhound, but... yeah, that actually would be.
 
indylaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I lived out in the middle of farking nowhere PA, I might welcome this option as a shuttle to get to Philadelphia I guess, if there weren't already an air route that gets me there 4 times faster.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will offer a six foot high club?
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am looking forward to the first news story of some super irate Karen saying she did not know she would be riding on a bus when she bought her plane ticket.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bus speeds with an airplane ticket price. This is truly the best way to maximize their profits and the CEO's yearly bonus.
 
