 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Springfield News-Leader)   Missouri school board guarantees that no competent teacher will ever work in that district again   (news-leader.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Teacher, High school, school board, Kim Morrison, School, Education, first year students, critical race theory  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a sad story.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they see that as an unqualified Win.

Because an honest, competent education is a threat to them.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'dont say black' law. Ironic that the US is systemically racist, but isn't allowed to talk about it. Yeah - that'll fix your problem.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't read this book but I want to read it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we could give this book to high school students who live in places where CRT is banned, Covid has laid waste to every family, and natural disasters are becoming commonplace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: The 'dont say black' law. Ironic that the US is systemically racist, but isn't allowed to talk about it. Yeah - that'll fix your problem.


The First Amendment is apparently extremely restrictive. You can't yell FIRE in a movie theater because you aren't allowed to protect yourself from an audience that set up a burning cross.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That scene where she crushes his ankles with a hammer always creeped me out.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's been an inexorable movement in EVERY Red State to drive out every competent teacher.  Eventually (and not that ling from now) it'll be 40 or 50 students to one teacher, and those teachers will be dumb as shiate.  Probably with lots of like-minded uncredentialed community volunteers filling out the ranks, who have to pass a MAGA purity test more than a basic substitute-teacher skills test.

Conservatives either want to, or are willing to, burn society down to cinders to reach their orher goals.  They're literally happy to have their kids or grandkids be dumber than rocks.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mission accomplished
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: There's been an inexorable movement in EVERY Red State to drive out every competent teacher.  Eventually (and not that ling from now) it'll be 40 or 50 students to one teacher, and those teachers will be dumb as shiate.  Probably with lots of like-minded uncredentialed community volunteers filling out the ranks, who have to pass a MAGA purity test more than a basic substitute-teacher skills test.

Conservatives either want to, or are willing to, burn society down to cinders to reach their orher goals.  They're literally happy to have their kids or grandkids be dumber than rocks.


In about a dozen years:

"Whycome ar kidz no can pass colege examz why? Why Murca no do gud on internash innernash them wurldwyd testz dem uther kidz pas? whywhywhy?"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They don't want competent teachers. They view that as a win
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Every accusation is a confession.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Surprised this happened in Missouri
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every Republicans' wet dream, an entirely idiotic, uneducated populace, cause it makes it easier to control them using BS.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: That scene where she crushes his ankles with a hammer always creeped me out.


In the book she cuts off foot with an axe and cauterizes his ankle with a blowtorch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoatBoy: derpes_simplex: That scene where she crushes his ankles with a hammer always creeped me out.

In the book she cuts off foot with an axe and cauterizes his ankle with a blowtorch.


We'll just overlook the fact that in real life, either injury would have probably caused him to die of shock long before the end of the book/movie.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good glad she's gone, anytime someone starts speaking of white privilege what they mean is you're a racist you don't know it yet but I'm gonna indoctrinate you into some manufactured guilt whitey.

This shiat don't fly with parents of any race btw, and you'll keep losing elections until you tell the far left to fark off, your first lesson comes in November.

And it's waaaay past time we had teachers being recorded on camera in classrooms, it's coming and can't come fast enough.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Good glad she's gone, anytime someone starts speaking of white privilege what they mean is you're a racist you don't know it yet but I'm gonna indoctrinate you into some manufactured guilt whitey.

This shiat don't fly with parents of any race btw, and you'll keep losing elections until you tell the far left to fark off, your first lesson comes in November.

And it's waaaay past time we had teachers being recorded on camera in classrooms, it's coming and can't come fast enough.


Being against racism is being 'far-left'?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abiigdog: Good glad she's gone, anytime someone starts speaking of white privilege what they mean is you're a racist you don't know it yet but I'm gonna indoctrinate you into some manufactured guilt whitey.

This shiat don't fly with parents of any race btw, and you'll keep losing elections until you tell the far left to fark off, your first lesson comes in November.

And it's waaaay past time we had teachers being recorded on camera in classrooms, it's coming and can't come fast enough.


It's not even about that.  I don't know why the military isn't in charge of our schools.  Get everyone on the same page, teach them some skills, and then lead them into compulsory service.  It's for the greater good.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.