(Oregon Live)   Branch Dildonian Ammon Bundy sentenced to jail for claiming time campaigning for governor as community service for previous conviction   (oregonlive.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sentence 5 days.  Headline covers everything else.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This never-ending persecution and burden this man endures at the hands of activist judges is Unconstitutional.  Now he will have  to run for Senate to serve his time for running as Governor.  When does it end?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"And if you don't think this matters to all Idahoans, what will you do when they come for you next?"

I guess I'll do my community service following the judge's direction.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some people are completely unredeemable, and this shiatstain fabric of society is one of them.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone screen shot his lawyers statement?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Some people are completely unredeemable, and this shiatstain fabric of society is one of them.


So what do you want to do to him?  Tell me in very sexy detail.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What pisses me off is that is circumstances were just a little different (e.g. the judge was  more sympathetic to their cause, etc.), this might have actually worked.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KrustyKitten: Anyone screen shot his lawyers statement?


I got ya.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These idiots are something else. They're so paranoid that the government is out to get them that they do things that absolutely makes the government out to get them.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Sentence 5 days.  Headline covers everything else.


TFA says 10 days.  Bundy must have realized he could count using both hamds.
 
