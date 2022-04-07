 Skip to content
Mirror bad at math. Sorry, maths
posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 11:46 PM



FNG [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.  Charles and his horse have been waiting for this for about 200 years.
 
winedrinkingman
20 minutes ago  
I am thinking 40 percent want Charles to step aside and about 60 percent want to just abolish the monarchy altogether.
 
RolfBlitzer
14 minutes ago  
I vote Andrew to be the next King, for the lolz.
 
The Devil's Bartender
13 minutes ago  
Must have a bunch of cops as editors at the Mirror.
 
Mrtraveler01
13 minutes ago  
The Ipsos research found that 42 per cent of people think the heir to the throne should step aside for William to take the throne.
This compares with 24 per cent who think the Prince of Wales should not stand aside for the Duke of Cambridge, while 29 per cent do not have strong feelings on the issue.

Those are the ones who want to abolish the monarchy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am thinking 40 percent want Charles to step aside and about 60 percent want to just abolish the monarchy altogether.


about 60 percent want to just abolish the monarchy
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Melt down the crown and sell it on ebay.
 
