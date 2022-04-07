 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This must be that "meme warfare" subby has heard so much about   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stop trying to cheer me up, subby
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don;t get it
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don;t get it


See: Red Dawn
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don;t get it


Red dawn reference.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don;t get it


Red Dawn
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eegah: Sim Tree: I don;t get it

See: Red Dawn


Jinx!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well.  There's something I never thought I'd see.
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok, now I am lmao. 🤣🤣
 
TheCharmerUnderMe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eegah: Sim Tree: I don;t get it

See: Red Dawn


Don't see Red Dawn. It sucked.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I don;t get it


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Eegah: Sim Tree: I don;t get it

See: Red Dawn

Don't see Red Dawn. It sucked.


Uncoincidentally, it was on AMC or something in the wee hours the other day. I had it on in the background whilst working. And yes, it was pretty cheesy. But hunting down "dissidents" and locking up "troublemakers" in "reeducation camps" was part of the plot. So there was that.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did anyone point out that it's a Red Dawn reference?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, I thought this was a pack of mutants with metal claws tearing up the countryside. I have to say, I'm really disappointed. Stupid kids.
 
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meme warfare is when Elon starts exerting influence in Twitter and then invests in Reddit when it goes public. It's also when Fark users get butthurt. 

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Did anyone point out that it's a Red Dawn reference?


No.  It's actually Red Dawn.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shooting traitor Red Dawn
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Did anyone point out that it's a Red Dawn reference?


Not yet
I think you're the first on to make the connection.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meme Warfare? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
