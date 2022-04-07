 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Botox doctor should've known his $88 million megamansion would bankrupt him, but he looks surprised   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Dream, high-profile Botox doctor, luxury megamansion of his dreams, Dr. Alex Khadavi, reserve price, cost of land, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know that the overly-botoxed could have "Resting Surprised Face," but he seems to.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting high on his own supply etc etc
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol

"NFT art gallery"

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFT art gallery? What a maroon.

I hear there is space available under the 3rd street bridge in downtown LA.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the market like it is, he'd be lucky to sell it and only take a loss of $14M.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to need an electron scanning microscope for a minute, I dropped my world's smallest violin trying to play it for him.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They always do.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude, you didn't learn a thing from your clients. Delivering Botox is a non-scalable activity. Your friends made their fortunes from scalable things. You might become upper middle class rich, but you aren't getting past a nice house in the environment you're working in. They all get or got rich from scalable activities. You needed a TV show before you acted rich. And a skin care line.
 
TRUMPYOUDOLT [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"$88 million", but cost $30 million, with a reserve of $50 million. Trump-like mathing detected.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: With the market like it is, he'd be lucky to sell it and only take a loss of $14M.


Yeah I was going to say this, but it sounds like the sort of stripper-pole chic that any sane adult would rip out of their home, so I'm guessing it's worth probably $45m tops, and the rest was the sort of contractor gouging and poor taste that adds zero to the home value.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 594x436]

LOL!

Last month, he was arrested for trespassing again-this time, at a hospital, as he attempted to "free" a 10-month-old baby he bizarrely claimed had been "medically kidnapped."


Okay...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's hard to be authentic when you're insecure.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He better hope the land is worth something, because the house sounds hideous.
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The level of stupidity and lack of basic self-control and some people's really mind boggling
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's actually not nearly as bad as I imagined, but it was purchased for $16m in 2013, so I think he's farking dreaming if he gets more than $40m, even that seems like a reach. Also: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
NFT art gallery

Bwa ha ha ha
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Absurdly personalized home improvements to mansions don't get their value back on resale.

The other ludicrously rich people don't want your absurd shiat, they want their own absurd shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

deadsanta: It's actually not nearly as bad as I imagined, but it was purchased for $16m in 2013, so I think he's farking dreaming if he gets more than $40m, even that seems like a reach. Also: [Fark user image 850x1084][Fark user image 850x566]


Oh yeah, I think I played that level in Cyberpunk 2077.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it comes from a dream, maybe revisit the design when you're awake with your banker, or at least one of the day laborers outside Home Depot.
 
Tenoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He spent $30 million, but expects to sell for $50 million.. and he's going bankrupt?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Money is wasted on the stupid..
 
