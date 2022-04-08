 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Bunny wabbit pandemic doing what Elmer Fudd never quite could   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbititus?
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
China was dealing with this a couple months back. What could possibly go wrong combining covid in an immuno-naive population with a blood-borne virus?

Airborne ebola, that's what.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dinosaur National Monument spokesperson Dan Johnson said the virus's effect on rabbits is brutal and almost always deadly: "They often have a bloody froth at the mouth."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well the zombie apocalypse has to start somewhere, right?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RHDV2 was also one of the sh*ttier droids in the Star Wars universe.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now this is a scary virus which thankfully does not affect people or show any signs of making that jump.

• Highly contagious
• High mortality
• Infected animals remain contagious for a couple of months
• Contaminated materials can spread disease for months or even years

There are effective vaccines, but many rabbits believe it is a hoax and that the vaccines contain tracking chips. If you're a rabbit that happens to read Fark. you should be concerned.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Australia has been looking for a rabbit disease.  They're only native to Europe, and if you could kill the American population it would curb the porcine population. In Australia, they've tried other diseases.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mobile providers should give the vaccine so we can have badly needed 5G hotspots all over the place.
 
