(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   If you steal some engineering prototype bicycles worth over $80,000, probably not a good idea to walk into into local bike shop with the unique looking two-wheeler ... along with "bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack"   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


No whipping first?
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


Seconded.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was like that when I got there."
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, I watched a video about the development of that kind of gearing system. The person in the video was lamenting that it had died out, interesting that someone is trying to revive it!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How should I secure my $80,000.00 bicycle?

I guess I'll just get the cheapest lock at the Ace Hardware store. Oops, a wandering crackhead with boltcutters stole it. Never could have seen that coming.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


Anything stolen steals time from your life, whether the time it took you to earn enough to buy it, the time it takes to replace it, or the time it reminded you of friends or family.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: How should I secure my $80,000.00 bicycle?

I guess I'll just get the cheapest lock at the Ace Hardware store. Oops, a wandering crackhead with boltcutters stole it. Never could have seen that coming.


"She shouldn't have worn that short skirt"
 
moike
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JRoo: How should I secure my $80,000.00 bicycle?

I guess I'll just get the cheapest lock at the Ace Hardware store. Oops, a wandering crackhead with boltcutters stole it. Never could have seen that coming.


1. I can tell you didn't read the article.
2. Way to victim blame you clown.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


I have also had a bike stolen, from my garage.

I agree. Or at the very least a savage baseball bat beatdown
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.

Anything stolen steals time from your life, whether the time it took you to earn enough to buy it, the time it takes to replace it, or the time it reminded you of friends or family.


If you can ever find a copy, this a great book about stealing time:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Momo_(novel)

From the author of The Neverending Story.

/he died in the 90's, so no kindle license
//I buy paperback copies when I can find them
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

moike: JRoo: How should I secure my $80,000.00 bicycle?

I guess I'll just get the cheapest lock at the Ace Hardware store. Oops, a wandering crackhead with boltcutters stole it. Never could have seen that coming.

1. I can tell you didn't read the article.
2. Way to victim blame you clown.


1. I guess you are good at fooling yourself because I did read the article.
2. Get a sense of humor dimwit.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: JRoo: How should I secure my $80,000.00 bicycle?

I guess I'll just get the cheapest lock at the Ace Hardware store. Oops, a wandering crackhead with boltcutters stole it. Never could have seen that coming.

"She shouldn't have worn that short skirt"


False equivalency dumbass.
 
moike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JRoo:
1. I guess you are good at fooling yourself because I did read the article.
2. Get a sense of humor dimwit.

Go fuck yourself.  Nobody needs your brand of humor, Schrodinger's douchebag.
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moike: JRoo:
1. I guess you are good at fooling yourself because I did read the article.
2. Get a sense of humor dimwit.

Go fark yourself.  Nobody needs your brand of humor, Schrodinger's douchebag.


You obviously do, how bout I f*ck you instead and inject it into that asshole you call a face?
 
moike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
JRoo:
You obviously do, how bout I f*ck you instead and inject it into that asshole you call a face?

Take your best shot, champ.  I've had you flagged as a complete farkhead for over a decade now, and your posts in this thread remain on brand.

Go be fat somewhere else, you farking loser.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They were " High End " bikes ... Should lower that seat a bit ..
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moike: JRoo:
You obviously do, how bout I f*ck you instead and inject it into that asshole you call a face?

Take your best shot, champ.  I've had you flagged as a complete farkhead for over a decade now, and your posts in this thread remain on brand.

Go be fat somewhere else, you farking loser.


Oh thank Jesus. I would hate for someone like you to like me. Whew. That's a relief buddy. Oh yeah, fat shaming too, nice. I'm sure I'm really missing out on all your loving kindness.
 
moike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JRoo:
Oh thank Jesus. I would hate for someone like you to like me. Whew. That's a relief buddy. Oh yeah, fat shaming too, nice. I'm sure I'm really missing out on all your loving kindness.

Really living up to your twitter tagline today...

Fark user image

How about you take your own advice and shut the fuck up.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be a Reevo hubless bike (https://www.reevobikes.com/ )
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Those things just "look" like the future.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moike: JRoo:
You obviously do, how bout I f*ck you instead and inject it into that asshole you call a face?

Take your best shot, champ.  I've had you flagged as a complete farkhead for over a decade now, and your posts in this thread remain on brand.

Go be fat somewhere else, you farking loser.


Yep, they've been "Moron" in orange for a while now. Perfect example why throughout this thread.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tdyak: I thought it was going to be a Reevo hubless bike (https://www.reevobikes.com/ )
[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Those things just "look" like the future.


Looks like the South Park IT bike =)
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


Often the horse was necessary to plow the fields.  Losing your horse could mean you couldn't grow enough food for your family.
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moike: JRoo:
Oh thank Jesus. I would hate for someone like you to like me. Whew. That's a relief buddy. Oh yeah, fat shaming too, nice. I'm sure I'm really missing out on all your loving kindness.

Really living up to your twitter tagline today...

[Fark user image 482x32]

How about you take your own advice and shut the fark up.


Aww, did you get youw littew feewings huwt? Are you suffering from my words? So sad.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't steal things you don't know how to fence. Weird bike with custom gear? Pass! But if you were as creative about business as you are about getting your fix, you wouldn't be stealing bikes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikalmd: They were " High End " bikes ... Should lower that seat a bit ..


It also implies "Classy." Just like this thread.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Neighbors say 'He was shy, a little withdrawn maybe.'

His backyard:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Behold, the bike of the Gods!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Often the horse was necessary to plow the fields.  Losing your horse could mean you couldn't grow enough food for your family.


The horse wasn't just for farming - the horse was carrying goods, or talking to the next town, or everything we use cars to do, today. The horse was yours means of making a living. That's why horse thieves were so harshly punished.

So yeah, I am all for someone being punished for stealing a bike, because that might be that person's means of making a living. And working bikes are expensive these days.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One thing is for certain. Verbosity.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I had a bike stolen from me in college back in the early 90's. I am of the opinion that bike thieves should be treated like horse thieves in the 1800s: immediate execution. You are stealing a means to make a living, so it's murder-related.


No, I don't believe in the death penalty under any circumstances.  Just take the seat off and make the crook ride it that way for a couple hundred miles.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Interesting, I watched a video about the development of that kind of gearing system. The person in the video was lamenting that it had died out, interesting that someone is trying to revive it!


I'm not familiar with it, but it's easy to see how it works. Looks like it would need tough, stiff materials and precise manufacturing. Great is someone can pull it off.
 
