(UPI)   "Within 15 minutes, the whole creek went from a few inches to a foot of thick foam. I said, 'We gotta make some calls, this is serious.'"   (upi.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had a release"

Nice way of saying "improperly or illegally dumped into a storm drain".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "had a release"

Nice way of saying "improperly or illegally dumped into a storm drain".


They may have legitimately been trying to wash the smell of Peacocks off of the UK Basketball team and coach
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a normal Thursday night at my house....well, except it's nacho cheese.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santorum?

/dnrtfa
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens in the creek by my house every time the team has to wash off the mountain that is subby's mom.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no more ticks and fleas?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife," Mura said in a statement.

Well that's good at least. Probably don't do it again. I don't think fish need shampooed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife," Mura said in a statement.

I'm sure this unbribable environmental official just plum forgot to test for the phosphates in most soaps linked to algae blooms. I'm sure it'll be something else that causes it once the media dies down.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: "The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife," Mura said in a statement.

Well that's good at least. Probably don't do it again. I don't think fish need shampooed.


Have you ever smelt a wet dogfish?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEORGE JONES WHITE LIGHTNING 59
Youtube WE5pM1HXxlI
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the good news is that there are a lot of cleaner dogs, I guess.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened with less industry oversight. Corporations are people and deserve as much free speech as they can purchase.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Tchernobog: "The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife," Mura said in a statement.

Well that's good at least. Probably don't do it again. I don't think fish need shampooed.

Have you ever smelt a wet dogfish?


Ah, no but my kid just let our kelpie outside in the rain and she smells just....just lovely right now.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife," Mura said in a statement.

I'm sure this unbribable environmental official just plum forgot to test for the phosphates in most soaps linked to algae blooms. I'm sure it'll be something else that causes it once the media dies down.


Yet another example of how slippery  those PR bastards are at Big Pet Shampoo
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foam
Youtube rHrFXoLkZ3k
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "had a release"

Nice way of saying "improperly or illegally dumped into a storm drain".


Stop tap dancing around euphemisms for my Saturday night and just say what you mean. I don't care. Can't kink-shame me
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dog shampoo in the creek is even worse than dog real poo.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Dawn Duncan, vice president at Glo-Marr Pet Products, said the spill is the first of its kind in the more than 20-year history of the business. She said the dog shampoo is coconut-based and would not pose a danger to wildlife or the ecosystem."

Uh-huh... Drink some.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok, the shampoo might not have been a problem, but Clifford could do a lot of damage.
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Luckily, water skeeters and other critters aren't at all affected by a huge drop in surface tension. No harm done.
 
berylman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sodium lauryl sulfate is one helluva drug
upload.wikimedia.org
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "Dawn Duncan, vice president at Glo-Marr Pet Products, said the spill is the first of its kind in the more than 20-year history of the business. She said the dog shampoo is coconut-based and would not pose a danger to wildlife or the ecosystem."

Uh-huh... Drink some.


She doesn't quite sound like she's got a PhD in environmental chemistry.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: "had a release"

Nice way of saying "improperly or illegally dumped into a storm drain".


No. That was likely good product and they had a vat issue.

I'd be more concerned with the water in coal country.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: So, no more ticks and fleas?


As I presently suffer from a serious series of chigger bites, I can't say this I disapprove of this action.

/The leg that barely grazes the grass in the evening from the walkway.
//Went allllll the way up
///Night itching wants me to set fire to my damn leg
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the good side, the creek frogs now look fabulous.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Dr Jack Badofsky: So, no more ticks and fleas?

As I presently suffer from a serious series of chigger bites, I can't say this I disapprove of this action.

/The leg that barely grazes the grass in the evening from the walkway.
//Went allllll the way up
///Night itching wants me to set fire to my damn leg


Chiggers scare me. Invisible fleas
 
phaseolus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had to close tfa, it keeps popping up an ad that's physically revolting to look at. Same one kept showing up on Fark yesterday and it took about 8 "report this ad" clicks to make it go away.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Harmless".

Ok, I'll give you 20 bucks to chug a gallon of foam.

fark the fish and insects, you won't have you skin fall off if you touch it. Harmless.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'll be tell stories about this for years to come
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: notgonnatellu: Dr Jack Badofsky: So, no more ticks and fleas?

As I presently suffer from a serious series of chigger bites, I can't say this I disapprove of this action.

/The leg that barely grazes the grass in the evening from the walkway.
//Went allllll the way up
///Night itching wants me to set fire to my damn leg

Chiggers scare me. Invisible fleas


Chigger, please.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does raerae know something that we don't know?
 
