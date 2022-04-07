 Skip to content
"Come on, stay with me, please." Man gives a tiny kitten CPR after an hours long rescue from an eight-foot-deep pipe.
    More: Caturday, English-language films, Kamm's Cat Guardians, long life, body temperature, little Matilda's survival, Thanks, hearts, Kym  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi, all. Minnie ans Pheenie are doing well. I think they're done growing, maybe. Phee on the left, Min on the right.

They love Froggy.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is my favorite photo of them, probably ever. I can't believe they were so small.

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hi, all. Minnie ans Pheenie are doing well. I think they're done growing, maybe. Phee on the left, Min on the right.

They love Froggy.


They've grown so much!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy National Beer Day!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: This is my favorite photo of them, probably ever. I can't believe they were so small.

Right?
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: This is my favorite photo of them, probably ever. I can't believe they were so small.

Adorable!!!

And now they are stunning.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Hi, all. Minnie ans Pheenie are doing well. I think they're done growing, maybe. Phee on the left, Min on the right.

They love Froggy.


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I KNOW Caturday knows this,

but you might need to inform or remind someone else...
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday! Eli the Bitey has been extra snuggly at night lately. It's been a while since he will do the long-cat snuggle down my legs. Very warm and comforting in an odd way. He no longer has the "two ton toes" while standing on my chest. He's a feather weight now. We are feeding him all day long, but I think he just has the "dwindles". Still plays with his catnip carrot and fishie, so he's not done yet!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Does anyone else talk to their late pets? I still talk to Naomi like she's there. I love my fluff balls but I still miss her so much. Next month will be a year since she's been gone.

She was always talking. Always had something to say.

Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Smock Pot: Hi, all. Minnie ans Pheenie are doing well. I think they're done growing, maybe. Phee on the left, Min on the right.

They've grown so much!


I used to be able to pick them both up with one hand. So nuts
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

One error in that-- day lilies are not true lilies.

But even though humans can eat the day lilies, I still wouldn't let my kitties munch on them!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Does anyone else talk to their late pets? I still talk to Naomi like she's there. I love my fluff balls but I still miss her so much. Next month will be a year since she's been gone.

She was always talking. Always had something to say.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPhYSRBpqv8

(Cherry Kola: Something to Say)

I don't talk to Primo, but my dad still talks to my mom as if she were still there. As long as she doesn't answer him, it's all good. Same with you and your dear, departed kitty :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is now
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
GET ME OUT!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dinner was/is good
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: This is my favorite photo of them, probably ever. I can't believe they were so small.

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Smock Pot: This is my favorite photo of them, probably ever. I can't believe they were so small.

♥♥
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yesterday's naps.

Hey everyone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Son sent me some pics of Sir Percy the Chonker being goofy
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I haz a new box!

tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Smock Pot: Does anyone else talk to their late pets? I still talk to Naomi like she's there. I love my fluff balls but I still miss her so much. Next month will be a year since she's been gone.

She was always talking. Always had something to say.

I don't talk to my late kittehs, but sometimes I swear I can feel them. Like a sudden memory of a happy time, or the feeling of one on the bed. It's not logical, but I have experienced it.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yesterday's naps.

Hey everyone.


Hai!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Well my mattress was supposed to come today but it's not. It is 40 miles away right now (sigh) but hey I get to take off a bunch of days yaaay. Talked to mom lots of doctor visits for dad and things are not as bad as they thought but still ugh. So that is good. I am just glad I got to cuddle my girl all day and she is loving the Easter present from Grammy. I have been liking the popcorn.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hi all! Well my mattress was supposed to come today but it's not. It is 40 miles away right now (sigh) but hey I get to take off a bunch of days yaaay. Talked to mom lots of doctor visits for dad and things are not as bad as they thought but still ugh. So that is good. I am just glad I got to cuddle my girl all day and she is loving the Easter present from Grammy. I have been liking the popcorn.


That's good news about your Dad.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
She loves her present
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

She loves her present
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday!  My feet are really bothering me right now, so I'm waiting for the Motrin to kick in, and I'll BBL.
Promise!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Promise!


ouch!!!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Did you know Chuck Norris accidentally ate a live baby turtle in a Korean stew? By the time it made its way out the other side, it was six feet tall and knew karate. That's how the teenage mutant ninja turtles were created.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
