In the list of unusual deaths, "being struck down by a Hobby Horse" deserves to be at the head of the list
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Cox said the man carrying the obby oss, Kevin Constance, was not drunk and did not recall tripping, but fell backwards on to his backside.

Good to know he wasn't horsing around.
 
TWX
1 hour ago  
Is this that group of nutters that do full dressage type events but with hobby horses?

/dnrtfa
//not that the actual equestrian dressage events aren't full of nutters anyway
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
Most are much lighter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett
1 hour ago  

TWX: Is this that group of nutters that do full dressage type events but with hobby horses?

/dnrtfa
//not that the actual equestrian dressage events aren't full of nutters anyway


Oddly enough, no. I was thinking of those myself when I read the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.
 
chitownmike
1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Cox said the man carrying the obby oss, Kevin Constance, was not drunk and did not recall tripping, but fell backwards on to his backside.

Good to know he wasn't ossing around.


Fxt
 
SwiftFox
1 hour ago  
Let's force Chinese lion costumes to be less scary too
 
chitownmike
1 hour ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.


Drunks
 
The Devil's Bartender
1 hour ago  
I thought a hobby horse was a sex apparatus. I laughed extra hard at the headline!
 
The Devil's Bartender
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: TWX: Is this that group of nutters that do full dressage type events but with hobby horses?

/dnrtfa
//not that the actual equestrian dressage events aren't full of nutters anyway

Oddly enough, no. I was thinking of those myself when I read the headline.

[Fark user image 750x750]


I'm surprised these people aren't wearing leather harnesses and bit gags when performing this fetish of theirs.
 
Bungles
53 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.



It's basically a table with a head hole cut in it. it's probably one of the oldest costumes on Earth that's still used.
 
Nidiot
50 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.


If that is a horse costume it was made by people who have never seen a horse.
 
TWX
50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Gordon Bennett: TWX: Is this that group of nutters that do full dressage type events but with hobby horses?

/dnrtfa
//not that the actual equestrian dressage events aren't full of nutters anyway

Oddly enough, no. I was thinking of those myself when I read the headline.

[Fark user image 750x750]

I'm surprised these people aren't wearing leather harnesses and bit gags when performing this fetish of theirs.


For what it's worth it looks like it's an all-ages event.  Even fandom in the past few years has cleaned up its act quite a bit when it comes to events that allow or encourage minors.
 
TWX
49 minutes ago  

Nidiot: X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.

If that is a horse costume it was made by people who have never seen a horse.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bungles
47 minutes ago  

Bungles: X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.


It's basically a table with a head hole cut in it. it's probably one of the oldest costumes on Earth that's still used.


There's one in the parade in the (superb) original Wickerman

Procession The Wicker Man 1973
Youtube snnT5hgegi0
 
oldfarthenry
46 minutes ago  
Was she elped to the ostipal after er obby orse incident?
 
Porous Horace
37 minutes ago  
Trap the horse in its original box by using the mirror in the lid to fool it into thinking its companion is in the box.
 
Stud Gerbil
33 minutes ago  
Do they still have tall-bike jousting?   That was a thing around here like 15-20 years ago and every so often some one would break a neck.
 
Ganon D. Mire
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
25 minutes ago  

Bungles: Bungles: X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.


It's basically a table with a head hole cut in it. it's probably one of the oldest costumes on Earth that's still used.

There's one in the parade in the (superb) original Wickerman

[YouTube video: Procession The Wicker Man 1973]


That movie freaks me the fark out.
 
Sexy Jesus
25 minutes ago  
The inquest heard she had suffered a neck injury 10 days before and then was involved in an altercation with another woman earlier on May Day.

lol
 
pastramithemosterotic
18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: TWX: Is this that group of nutters that do full dressage type events but with hobby horses?

/dnrtfa
//not that the actual equestrian dressage events aren't full of nutters anyway

Oddly enough, no. I was thinking of those myself when I read the headline.

[Fark user image 750x750]


Of course this is a thing. Nothing surprises me anymore
 
AlgaeRancher
17 minutes ago  
It's tasted blood, this won't end well
 
DeadGeek
13 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


Alice: Madness Returns was a messed up game.

/Came for the reference
//Leaving satisfied
 
Singleballtheory
13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's tasted blood, this won't end well


Just like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose
12 minutes ago  
You can't trust a hobby horse. They've thrown more generals in the fire than Vladimir Putin.
 
brantgoose
10 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
5 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Bungles: Bungles: X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x510]
WTF am I looking at?

Found a video. It doesn't really help.


It's basically a table with a head hole cut in it. it's probably one of the oldest costumes on Earth that's still used.

There's one in the parade in the (superb) original Wickerman

[YouTube video: Procession The Wicker Man 1973]

That movie freaks me the fark out.


This.
 
Snort
1 minute ago  
Let no death go unused in the call for more regulations.
 
