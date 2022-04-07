 Skip to content
Archaeologists find a 3000 year old pair of pants
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those were the good ones. Made before the factory was outsourced and quality took a major hit.
That is why they never find 2995 year old pants.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see no signs of fire. Must have belonged to an honest person.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Inside, they found a 3001 year old banana hammock

Apparently early humans did not often change their undies
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were found more than 8 years ago. They were just analyzed by weavers recently.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, Subby.  I've been wearing the same underpants for 3000 years.

/from the chonilithic era
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a plot point for a Blackadder episode?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.


Turfan Man, take me by the hand. Take me to the land
Where you lost your pants.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Were I a clothes designer wanting to make some quick topical bank, I would be coming out with high fashion replicas of these pants in 5...4...3...2... too late!  Already picked up by Kohl's.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How the elephant got in the pants, I shall never know.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.


I was wondering if anybody had images of what it might have been like in its unfaded colors
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Dewey Fidalgo: That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.

I was wondering if anybody had images of what it might have been like in its unfaded colors


Fark user imageView Full Size

Niiiice
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Bonzo_1116: Dewey Fidalgo: That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.

I was wondering if anybody had images of what it might have been like in its unfaded colors

[Fark user image 425x239]
Niiiice


and some complain about manspreading now...
 
berylman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We can all thank Al Gore for bestowing us these miraculous trousers now known as pants. His time traveling    benevolent tailoring antics in the early Ottoman empire will not be forgotten
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Made in China.

Of course.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That's fantastic.   Thanks Subby!

If anyone wants to more more, google Turfan Man.   Lots of pictures of reconstructions and more information.


Hey ya'll prepare yourself for the Turfan man
You've never heard a sound
Like the Turfan man
You're bound to lose control
When the Turfan starts to jam
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sources say the latest findings from Gypsy Rose shed light on the historical development of fashion throughout the ages....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those seem rather fancy for something that old.  Different materials, stitching patterns, all sorts of stuff.

/fancy pants
 
