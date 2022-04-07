 Skip to content
(UPI)   Animal rescuers in Britain said they used spatulas and pliers to rescue a hedgehog found trapped in a garden drain pipe. Sonic nods in approval   (upi.com) divider line
    Devon, Animal rescuers, South Devon Hedgehog Hospital, England, Duane Pipe, London Colney Hedgehog Rescue  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could have been done much faster with a can of starter fluid, bbq lighter, and a catcher's mitt.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I farking hated that level as a kid!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was he looking for Dinsdsle?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The hedgehog, dubbed Duane Pipe by rescuers "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He should have known it wouldn't fit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paging Kit Fister, Kit Fister, your cousin needs you on the Main Tab.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
rescue a hedgehog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like it in here and I'm not coming out. Neener-neener-neener.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UK hedgies are adorable. Why are critters over there so goddamn twee & everything here in Canucklestan so big, bitey &/or toxicly flatulent?
(Looking at you, skunk under my porch)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These movie promotion stunts are getting out of hand
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: UK hedgies are adorable. Why are critters over there so goddamn twee & everything here in Canucklestan so big, bitey &/or toxicly flatulent?
(Looking at you, skunk under my porch)


Thousands of years of the English killing anything that was bitey.
 
