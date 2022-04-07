|
Fark NotNewsletter: Livestream special guest, Headline of the Month voting, and slappy comments from last week
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-04-07 2:49:35 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
Today at 4 p.m. Eastern on the Fark News Livestream it's me, Lucky, Dill and Christine with the weirdest news of the week, including how to murder your husband, white witchery, and that time we nuked Indianapolis. Added bonus: Christine managed to track down the couple who adopted the "gay" dog given up by his former owners, we'll have them on the stream today.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Headline of the Month for March is open, so go get your votin' stick and choose your favorites. Here are the flavors:
Main
Discussion
Sports
Business
STEM
Entertainment
Fandom
D'awww
Food
Politics
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
I-K-Rumba showed us that Will Smith has spoken this sentence before
tokinGLX explained why Will Smith's publicist approached him after the slap
vudukungfu knew why an article wasn't very strict with grammar rules
Bootleg let us know just how dangerous isotonitazene is
Exluddite rewrote a Red Robin jingle after a customer got something bad on his salad
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat shared a problem that can occur when using a leash on a toddler
capn' fun described a carrying case designed for the loads of crap tactical survivalists endeavor to carry every day
jokerscrowbar illustrated the term "fat fark"
Snapper Carr had an opinion about Disney retroactively editing some violence out of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
Huck And Molly Ziegler recognized a celebrity's secret Fark account
Smart:
foo monkey looked at how it was determined that secondhand bong smoke is worse than secondhand tobacco smoke
Magorn spotted a time traveler
Irving Maimway described how relaxing your guard against catching COVID-19 is "worth it"
Bootleg discussed a common misunderstanding about the term "white privilege"
Snapper Carr pointed out another thing to look at when comparing secondhand tobacco and pot smoke
gozar_the_destroyer warned us about the real dangers of smoking
Uzzah shared what it was like when a family member had aphasia
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Loophole abuse and bending the rules
Smart: Unobtanium tested the boundaries of the "one page of notes" rule
Funny: MythDragon was outsmarted by a 4-year-old
Politics Funny:
koder came up with a plan in case the U.S. is invaded
bighairyguy showed us what happened after Russian soldiers dug trenches near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Weatherkiss had an idea of who was responsible for an attack on a Russian fuel depot
Target Builder explained that explosions at a Russian ammo depot weren't really what they appeared to be
TypoFlyspray described what's so offensive about Republican leaders having cocaine-fueled sex parties
Politics Smart:
FuManchu7 thought that Vladimir Putin has a new thing he should be worried about
cherryl taggart explained how we know Russia media are lying about a battalion of U.S. Satanists arriving in Ukraine
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence started off a Ukraine discussion thread with some updates
Dusk-You-n-Me considered Tom Cotton's claim that Democrats want to force everyone to live in cities
SoupGuru aruged that Joe Biden is doing a good job responding to Russia's attack on Ukraine
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
bugdozer created a tattoo effect you don't see every day
RedZoneTuba found out that Clippy was a ripoff
bugdozer put the "poo" on Putin
Redwing wanted to find out how many angels can dance on a pen on a head
RedZoneTuba discovered that this guy will come out of his shell for a strawberry
Fiction Fan gave this ninja what it really wanted to eat
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Flash Gordon's rocket ship an upgrade
Yammering_Splat_Vector learned that advertising works
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us the time that Herb Utsmelz met Rudy Giuliani
kabloink wasn't about to take any crap from an unruly triangle
Fartist Friday theme: Artwork using real potatoes
Peach_Fuz went all out and made us some real Farking potatoes
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Vol. 17: Plants Edition. To celebrate "National Garden Month," show us a favorite artwork you've created (or create a new one for us!) where indoor/outdoor plants are the star, and Tell us the story behind the art's inspiration, materials, backstory. Share your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry, etc. - any art medium! Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contest before. Be sure to tell us about your art.
Farktography theme: Food P*rn
dstanley was happy to see this contest theme
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
FDA says if you are over 50 you can have a second booster, or if you're from Boston, borcester
[Florida tag] 👈🏻
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at bowling alley. Expect lane closures
What happens when babies are left to cry it out? Other than ending up on the same flight as me?
NFL mandates offensive minority hires
Star Trek greatest villains ranking list fails without J.J. Abrams
George R.R. Martin criticizes JRR Tolkien for resurrecting Gandalf, finishing series of books
Flash in the can
Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars but slapped that idea down
Judge defeats Eastman, finally making things safe for the amazing Rando
In a sure sign the series is ending and the writers are lazily trying to tie all their random storylines together, the owner of the Fetus Lady's apartment is a Federalist Society member who clerked for Clarence Thomas
Two ugly-ass Giant Galapagos tortoises are born at a British zoo for the first time, hope to be born somewhere warmer the second time
Today is National Something on a Stick Day, so let's all take a moment to contemplate the ancient Roman execution method of crucifi--wait, I'm being told this is about food
Say Goodbye To Your Shiny Russian Heinies
Fish can perform addition and subtraction, which they probably learned in school
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I think we've discovered that the solution to extremely large chicken breasts is to feed more people. On the Quiz itself, KumquatMay takes top honors with a score of 1019, followed by edmo and Sliding Carp in a tie for second with 1003 and tickets to the 1000 club where I'll be serving vanilla bean ice cream with pickled onions. Gravitationally Challenged made third with 977, skloon took fourth with 931, and Tax Boy rounds out the top five with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Japanese baseball. Since taking the job managing the Nippon Ham Fighters, former NY Met and SF Giant Tsuyoshi Shinjo has made it his life's mission to put on a spectacle for the crowd. Only 23% of quiztakers caught the article about this year's home opener, where he decided to make his entrance to the stadium on a quadfan hovercraft. And yes, he actually wears "BIGBOSS" on his jersey.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about sapiosexuals and their particular turn-ons. 79% of quiztakers knew that this described people who are really into intelligent folks. Which I actually find disheartening, since as popular as this particular fetish is, I'm still single. Go figure.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about embezzlement by a restaurant manager in Jefferson County, PA. Only 30% of quiztakers caught the article about a Denny's manager depositing over $200,000 in checks to his personal account over the past few months. And yes, Denny's began in LA in 1953 as "Danny's Donuts" before switching to Danny's Coffee Shop in 1956 as they were selling more diner food than donuts. In 1959, to avoid confusion with LA chain Coffee Dan's, they changed again to Denny's Coffee Shop before finally settling on Denny's in 1961.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about NFL stadiums. 95% of quiztakers knew that the fire last week at Empower Field at Mile High was in Denver, CO, home of the Broncos. And yes, the elevation of the stadium is listed at exactly 5280 ft. above sea level, so the "Mile High" isn't just a clever name or a play on the legal weed in Colorado.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
