(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month March 2022 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for March 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, April 7 and ends Tuesday, April 12, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for March 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
March 8 is National Proofreading Day, so go out and celebate


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a ferry summer reservation window in Nantucket, but UPS forgot and the ferry says suck it, we can't make more room, even if summer goes boom, so take this here chicken and cross the road or something


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, getting caught lying to your parents about having a job when you're really in their basement playing video games is awkward, but it's "stony silence at the dinner table" awkward, not "shoot them both and then dismember the corpses" awkward


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The postman only shoots once


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian woman who made anti-war protest during live TV broadcast reappears in court, gets 30,000 rouble fine. Which, if she waits a week to pay it, will be about $3


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police respond to 911 calls about six to eight toddlers that escaped from day care and were resisting a rest


Linked article: 12news.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 100 Irish households offer to take in war-torn Ukrainian refugees so they can live in the war zone of an Irish family instead


Linked article: independent.ie
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a rare occasion when a pastor refuses a donation of 1K, but here we are


Linked article: inforum.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the chicken cross the road? To die. In the rain. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Hemingway style edition


Linked article: farkfiction.net
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at bowling alley. Expect lane closures


Linked article: wjactv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fears of Ukraine wheat crop losses lead to shortage of instant noodles in Indonesia, although no direct link is found. We can assume that top ramen are on the case


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supreme Court rules that pastor can lay hands on man being executed by lethal injection. Doesn't recommend it for those being electrocuted


Linked article: politico.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dickless Russian forces shut down the Chernobyl containment grid


Linked article: usnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Microsoft seems to be the only ones that have actually read the Geneva Convention


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian town gives up part of its hockey facility to take donations for Ukraine. A Canadian town giving up part of a hockey facility is like a US town giving up its gun ranges


Linked article: cbc.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 20 is largesse. As in, "the snail put a largesse on his car so people would say, 'look at that s-car go'"


Linked article: merriam-webster.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ I read the news today, oh boy ♫ 3,000 holes in Trump's new border fence ♫ And thought the holes were rather small, ICE had to fix them all ♫ Now they know how many holes it takes to fill an asshat's wall ♫


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo wakes up, immediately chases girl in giant ham costume


Linked article: calgary.ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philippines raises age of consent from Matt Gaetz to Prince Andrew


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What should we use as a logo for the Women's Network? How about this penis?


Linked article: sbs.com.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have a thermobaric weapon. Ho-Ho-Ho


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado Man soils self


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin woman re-decorates home with partner


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israeli news highlights the devastation of Ukraine including tanks rolling through streets, burning buildings, TIE Fighters broken down on snowy highways, people suffe--wait, back up one


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligator interrupts team practice, judges the swim meat


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada to ban crude oil imports from Russia. Polite oil imports still allowed


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Anonymous, Bitcoin will soon be tanking


Linked article: cryptopotato.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, meets Jod


Linked article: theverge.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you thought Microsoft Minesweeper was hard, wait until you see the Ukrainian version


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godwin's Second Law just dropped


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all have our dreams, this guy's was to pretend to be a maid and sneak into the hotel room where Bob Saget died. The Aristocrats


Linked article: youtube.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pirates of the Siberian


Linked article: theregister.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia files application to join the European Union. Alabama, South Carolina and Florida decide to remain with the SEC


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rock won't press charges after finding out what the five fingers said to his face


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three men caught reselling stolen ceiling fans on Facebook Marketplace. Should have tried OnlyFans instead


Linked article: kold.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay whale tangled in fetish gear prompts search by Devo. Wait, hang on, let me put my glasses on
 
