(Fox 32 Chicago)   The Chicago Department of Aviation spent $29K installing "Cannabis amnesty boxes" at airports. Only 34 collections have been made in two years and half of it was just garbage   (fox32chicago.com)
34
399 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the one just inside the TSA security check point every time I go through O'Hare.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A passenger at Midway took a picture of an amnesty box that evening and then snatched some pot before a cop could empty it

Free Weed!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to need to go buy their own just like everyone else
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
29k? Wow. Great use of an article and a headline. When it comes to int'l airports they probably can't install a new toilet stall for that.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't dispose of cannabis. You pack it in coffee, duh!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OdradekRex:

Inside the checkpoint is a completely different jurisdiction of I'm.not mistaken.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Chicago....$29k

$5k in materials
$4k in labor
$19k in kickbacks
$1k in deep dish pizza casserole
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have used one in CO last time I flew (pre-pandemic, I ain't flying right now). Got to Denver airport, and there was an unusually long line. Turned out they had everybody going past a sniffer dog that day. I realized while half way through the line I had a disposable vape pen on me... So I just kinda..... awkward/stealthy dropped it on the floor next to a potted plant.

Which resulted in the loudest "TINK TINK TINK TINK" noise in the world as it hit the ground, and the stink-eye from the lady behind me. Didn't have much choice, didn't have enough time to leave the line then get back in and still make my flight.

But really... just farking legalize it already. Keeping it illegal even now with a strong majority of the public favoring legality is just pathetic and sad. One more failure of the American system to do right by its people in a long, long, long line of them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was walking my dogs just yesterday and I found this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: A passenger at Midway took a picture of an amnesty box that evening and then snatched some pot before a cop could empty confiscate it for his/her own use.

Free Weed!


FTFY
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Cannabis Amnesty Box"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's dogs are going to be walked a lot more often now.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Could have used one in CO last time I flew (pre-pandemic, I ain't flying right now). Got to Denver airport, and there was an unusually long line. Turned out they had everybody going past a sniffer dog that day. I realized while half way through the line I had a disposable vape pen on me... So I just kinda..... awkward/stealthy dropped it on the floor next to a potted plant.

Which resulted in the loudest "TINK TINK TINK TINK" noise in the world as it hit the ground, and the stink-eye from the lady behind me. Didn't have much choice, didn't have enough time to leave the line then get back in and still make my flight.

But really... just farking legalize it already. Keeping it illegal even now with a strong majority of the public favoring legality is just pathetic and sad. One more failure of the American system to do right by its people in a long, long, long line of them.


Don't they have drop boxes before you get in line?  Last time I was there they had a bunch of signs about how it was illegal in the airport anywhere and get rid of it now.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I was walking my dogs just yesterday and I found this
[Fark user image 422x750]


In your pocket?
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
29k is just a drop in the bucket, but how monumentally stupid this is.  It's supposed to end up in trash....those are federal agents.  Was a trash can not good enough?  With this type of useless spending it's almost guaranteed the contractor was connected to who had call or budgeting for that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just decriminalize it completely, FFS? Even assuming King Manchin and Princess Quirky refuse to support it, you've got Murkowski, Sullivan, Daines and Collins all representing states where it's recreationally legal. And then Rand Paul who claims he's a libertarian when it suits him to be one. Should be more than enough to pass muster and just do it.

If individual states wanna maintain prohibition, let them.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
34 were "collected", but how many were actually deposited?

/ Just asking questions.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've just upped my intended consumption to the point that coach feels like slobbery BJ-class, or left a detailed note with a well sealed container in the AirBnb congratulating myself for being awesome to the next guest or host.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't get people from trying to take guns on planes, and people love their weed almost as much.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$29k is just a rounding error for an organization that size, especially over a two year period
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: mongbiohazard: Could have used one in CO last time I flew (pre-pandemic, I ain't flying right now). Got to Denver airport, and there was an unusually long line. Turned out they had everybody going past a sniffer dog that day. I realized while half way through the line I had a disposable vape pen on me... So I just kinda..... awkward/stealthy dropped it on the floor next to a potted plant.

Which resulted in the loudest "TINK TINK TINK TINK" noise in the world as it hit the ground, and the stink-eye from the lady behind me. Didn't have much choice, didn't have enough time to leave the line then get back in and still make my flight.

But really... just farking legalize it already. Keeping it illegal even now with a strong majority of the public favoring legality is just pathetic and sad. One more failure of the American system to do right by its people in a long, long, long line of them.

Don't they have drop boxes before you get in line?  Last time I was there they had a bunch of signs about how it was illegal in the airport anywhere and get rid of it now.


Not that day they didn't. I looked. HARD.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Smoking area at Vancouver International Airport domestic departures level:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Legal to smoke before your flight. Legal to fly with an ounce of cannabis flower or equivalent.

/peace, order, and good government
//and doritos, please.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I see the one just inside the TSA security check point every time I go through O'Hare.


Glad I'm not the only one who wondered why the fark that was AFTER TSA.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

proteus_b: MythDragon: I was walking my dogs just yesterday and I found this
[Fark user image 422x750]

In your pocket?


On the ground.
Then in my pocket.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A number of years ago I read an article about how being a rental car cleaner at SeaTac meant you scored weed pretty much every day. Denver was probably the same.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's a story about some zoo in japan that noticed the parking attendant at the city owned parking lot adjacent the zoo hadn't shown up in weeks so they contacted the city. The city says they didn't have a parking attendant there, that was a zoo employee. Turns out some random had been pocketing parking fees in a free lot for years.

Anyway, I want to do that with weed drop boxes. Just screw a lockbox into a wall at the airport labeled drug amnesty box and empty it out once a month.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

proteus_b: MythDragon: I was walking my dogs just yesterday and I found this
[Fark user image 422x750]

In your pocket?


FWIW, even if it was in his pocket it would no longer be probable cause in Washington State.

They had a court ruling some time ago (State v. Blake) that resulted in rolling back drug convictions going back decades, with the state paying back massive amounts of penalties and fines as well.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why you bring edibles when you travel, not raw cannabis.  And not stuff in crazy packages advertising it's weed.  Homemade baked goods, made with double-washed cannabutter so your cookies don't reek of weed.  If you get pulled out of line, blame grandma.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excelsior:They had a court ruling some time ago (State v. Blake) that resulted in rolling back drug convictions going back decades, with the state paying back massive amounts of penalties and fines as well.

Meanwhile, in Virginia...

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/virginia-bill-to-allow-marijuana-resentencing-killed-by-gop-lawmakers/2992714/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I see the one just inside the TSA security check point every time I go through O'Hare.


How are they expected to catch people with weed if they put the boxes where they can actually be used properly?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Could have used one in CO last time I flew (pre-pandemic, I ain't flying right now). Got to Denver airport, and there was an unusually long line. Turned out they had everybody going past a sniffer dog that day. I realized while half way through the line I had a disposable vape pen on me... So I just kinda..... awkward/stealthy dropped it on the floor next to a potted plant.

Which resulted in the loudest "TINK TINK TINK TINK" noise in the world as it hit the ground, and the stink-eye from the lady behind me. Didn't have much choice, didn't have enough time to leave the line then get back in and still make my flight.

But really... just farking legalize it already. Keeping it illegal even now with a strong majority of the public favoring legality is just pathetic and sad. One more failure of the American system to do right by its people in a long, long, long line of them.


I don't blame you, you made the smart choice.  But there's a good chance that dog was trained to find explosives rather than drugs.  Not worth the risk of being wrong though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A passenger at Midway took a picture of an amnesty box that evening and then snatched some pot before a cop could empty it

Free Weed!


My first thought on why they stay empty.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Excelsior:They had a court ruling some time ago (State v. Blake) that resulted in rolling back drug convictions going back decades, with the state paying back massive amounts of penalties and fines as well.

Meanwhile, in Virginia...

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/virginia-bill-to-allow-marijuana-resentencing-killed-by-gop-lawmakers/2992714/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


Ahh yes, the party of personal freedom and small government strikes again.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ssaoi: 34 were "collected", but how many were actually deposited?

/ Just asking questions.


This.  I would visit daily and empty that thing out
 
