(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Well that's farking goofy   (abc7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farking Russian shiat there.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My expectation is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because they get copyright infringement," the officer replied.

Ah yes and as the entirely internet knows that immediately and perpetually stops recordings of police abuse from ever finding their way into the internet.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney should sue the department.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnie?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this last night.  That smarmy fark wasn't sorry.  He was sorry he got caught.  Groveling little shiat weasel changed his tune real quick when he realized it was someone with more authority than him.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't you still film it with sound off?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what TikTok is for.

Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

So, congratulations on having Its A Small World stuck in your head.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you can't post a muted video?  Rodney King video had no sound.  Sure, the cops walked free and LA rioted, but it wasn't because of the lack of sound.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw this evidence on the huge pile of "laws that police know nothing about"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too worry. I'm sure the writers of some show like The Rookie, or Chicago PD will  be told to spin this story in a positive light.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Couldn't you still film it with sound off?


A big part of the value of these recordings is getting what they are saying on camera so they can't lie about it later.

For example, in this case, this smarmy fark tried to say "no I don't know who you are." before realizing how outright ridiculous that was before hedging and saying "now I recognize you."

No audio can make these videos play very differently.

Something as simple as "I never said he was being detained, that was a consensual interaction." can completely change the legal ramifications of what's being done.  Having it on video that the person asked "Am I being detained" and was told "Yes." means that now they need RAS for that detention, which can easily open them up to a lawsuit.  Ergo, they mute their body cams, bury the footage, and now that people are filming them all the time, they are being instructed to play copywritten music as another way to protect themselves from the consequences of their actions.

The biggest question here is what tf they were actually there to do and how they plan to justify how this behavior assists in that goal.  There to investigate a stolen car?  By blaring music over your PA at 10:30 pm and arguing with a guy holding a camera?  Really?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be fired immediately for being so stupid.
A. It doesn't work. Like somebody else said, worse case, Disney gets any ad revenue. Realistically though, nothing happens.
B. The cops just piss off everyone in the neighborhood even more by blasting music.
C. The cops just look even more dickish and stupid, than they already are.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point, the YouTuber is heard telling officers to "have respect for the neighbors."

He's clearly never been near our house when we're babysitting the 21-month-old kid.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Disney should sue the department.


Difficulty: Disney is about five blocks from Santa Ana and doubtless dozens or hundreds of their castmembers live there.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"we can't afford to make these mistakes when we're public servants,"

I predict this will fix it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Disney should sue the department.

Difficulty: Disney is about five blocks from Santa Ana and doubtless dozens or hundreds of their castmembers live there.


Disney should use their vast wealth and resources and influence to force local governments to fix their shiatty police departments.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's an unauthorized exhibition, call the FBI.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farking Goofy?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No one dodges the Law like Gaston!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They've got friends on the thin blue line!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: That's what TikTok is for.

Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

So, congratulations on having Its A Small World stuck in your head.


Dick!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Why are you doing this," Hernandez asked.

"Because they get copyright infringement," the officer replied.

Coulda been worse.

Coulda used Metallica.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is very plainly the police trying to evade supervision in a public place. I would sue the department and the department Chief for deceptive practices and evasion of oversight as policy. Then I'd go to the city council and get them to pass a law prohibiting such tactics by police, and to fire cops that continue to do this.  There's no defense they can give for doing this, other than to evade public oversight.
 
spottymax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Disney should sue the department.


From the Disney website: How can I report piracy or copyright infringement?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thefreethoughtproject.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Farking Goofy?

[media4.giphy.com image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Why are you doing this," Hernandez asked.

"Because they get copyright infringement," the officer replied.

Coulda been worse.

Coulda used Metallica.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Harrington said copyright fines can run anywhere from $750 to $150,000.

Someone call Disney and have them slap a suit on these cops for the full $150k.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Because you can't post a muted video?  Rodney King video had no sound.  Sure, the cops walked free and LA rioted, but it wasn't because of the lack of sound.


Really, are you sure?
https://youtu.be/rJAm8eUX3lM
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Not too worry. I'm sure the writers of some show like The Rookie, or Chicago PD will  be told to spin this story in a positive light.


Probably Blue Bloods, or some similar badge-blowing garbage on CBS.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: bughunter: "Why are you doing this," Hernandez asked.

"Because they get copyright infringement," the officer replied.

Coulda been worse.

Coulda used Metallica.

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


After years as a Napster/Bittorrent user, I saw how little the labels were paying artists for digital distribution, so I decided I was going to pay for my content and stopped "pirating."  Especially for artists I really like.

Except for Metallica.  Fk you Lars.  I'm stealing your music EVERY chance I get.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.


There's an idea.

Instead of banning the YouTuber or demonetizing their whole channel, just send all revenue for that video to the copyright holder.

Would plug up that loophole quite nicely, and the cops can still go f*ck themselves.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They should be fired immediately for being so stupid.
A. It doesn't work. Like somebody else said, worse case, Disney gets any ad revenue. Realistically though, nothing happens.
B. The cops just piss off everyone in the neighborhood even more by blasting music.
C. The cops just look even more dickish and stupid, than they already are.


Not to mention:

D. The only reason they're doing it at all is to get away with illegal behavior. That alone should be grounds for immediate dismissal.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's the seed of a great Black Mirror episode in this story, I just know it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: "My expectation is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve"

[Fark user image image 348x164]


"That's terrible. What songs were they playing? Slow down, I need to write this down for evidence."
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"That won't matter at your trial."
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: misanthropicsob: Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

There's an idea.

Instead of banning the YouTuber or demonetizing their whole channel, just send all revenue for that video to the copyright holder.

Would plug up that loophole quite nicely, and the cops can still go f*ck themselves.


They already do that. There are a lot of videos that have the copyright holders listed below for the music and the money gets shuffled to that copyright holder.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Manfred J. Hattan: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Disney should sue the department.

Difficulty: Disney is about five blocks from Santa Ana and doubtless dozens or hundreds of their castmembers live there.

Disney should use their vast wealth and resources and influence to force local governments to fix their shiatty police departments.


Why?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: xanadian: misanthropicsob: Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

There's an idea.

Instead of banning the YouTuber or demonetizing their whole channel, just send all revenue for that video to the copyright holder.

Would plug up that loophole quite nicely, and the cops can still go f*ck themselves.

They already do that. There are a lot of videos that have the copyright holders listed below for the music and the money gets shuffled to that copyright holder.


It's also a great loophole to monetize your channel early on. Record some stupid song that is unique and shove it near the end. Register it with on the bot enforcing services. Collect ad money YouTube normally wouldn't share.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Solty Dog: Not too worry. I'm sure the writers of some show like The Rookie, or Chicago PD will  be told to spin this story in a positive light.

Probably Blue Bloods, or some similar badge-blowing garbage on CBS.


Brooklyn 99 could have a field day with it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: This is very plainly the police trying to evade supervision in a public place. I would sue the department and the department Chief for deceptive practices and evasion of oversight as policy. Then I'd go to the city council and get them to pass a law prohibiting such tactics by police, and to fire cops that continue to do this.  There's no defense they can give for doing this, other than to evade public oversight.


Good luck with all of that
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: xanadian: misanthropicsob: Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

There's an idea.

Instead of banning the YouTuber or demonetizing their whole channel, just send all revenue for that video to the copyright holder.

Would plug up that loophole quite nicely, and the cops can still go f*ck themselves.

They already do that. There are a lot of videos that have the copyright holders listed below for the music and the money gets shuffled to that copyright holder.


TIL

/neat
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: Couldn't you still film it with sound off?


Better yet, add your own audio.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: Barricaded Gunman: Solty Dog: Not too worry. I'm sure the writers of some show like The Rookie, or Chicago PD will  be told to spin this story in a positive light.

Probably Blue Bloods, or some similar badge-blowing garbage on CBS.

Brooklyn 99 could have a field day with it.


That show is over
 
hubcity
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: misanthropicsob: Also, rather than pull your video, YouTube will just allow Disney to profit from the video rather than the YouTuber.

There's an idea.

Instead of banning the YouTuber or demonetizing their whole channel, just send all revenue for that video to the copyright holder.

Would plug up that loophole quite nicely, and the cops can still go f*ck themselves.


Depends on the song. In the case of Disney-copyrighted material, they do just that, since so many people put up videos of themselves in the parks. (Exception: many tracks featured in anything related to "Guardians Of The Galaxy")
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: blondambition: Couldn't you still film it with sound off?

Better yet, add your own audio.


"Come on out Rocky, we've got you surrounded"
" You'll never take me alive, copper!"
Father O'Hanlon " Rocky, don't be a fool. Don't throw your life away for a dame!"
" Don't you call her a dame, padre. She's the only thing I love in this life. She's my guiding light, my shining star, my sun in the morning and my moon..."
" OK boys, let him have it!"
Sound of many machine guns firing.
The End.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can the police be arrested for disturbing the peace?
Y'know, like for playing music super loud late at night?
IANAL, but I can't see how they could claim these loud sounds were a part of the execution of their duties.
 
