 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Important safety tip for teachers: Do not set your students on fire   (nbcnews.com) divider line
34
    More: PSA, High school, Education, Texas, hand sanitizer, Granbury police, 37-year-old teacher, part of a science experiment, Granbury Middle School Friday  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good advice

/ in general don't set anyone on fire

//unless you are fighting Russian soldiers, then its socially acceptable
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: / in general don't set anyone on fire


*takes notes*
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boy burned after teacher covers his hands in sanitizer, lights them on fire"

Was that wrong?? Should I not have done that??
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demonstration, not experiment.
/Yes, I'm fun at parties.
//Never get invited to parties
///Just because
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very skeptical of this story. I find it extremely hard to believe there are science classes in Texas.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even bother going into teaching, then?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Very skeptical of this story. I find it extremely hard to believe there are science classes in Texas.


Science classes, sort of.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it, two months from my teaching degree,
I quit.  Incorrectly named certification if there ever was one.

/thought that's by they called it a degree
//grilling kids for the answers
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken Rampage:
/Yes, I'm fun at parties.
//Never get invited to parties
///Just because

Username checks out
 
Wulfman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey look, it's this thread again...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cause everybody knows that smokin' ain't allowed in school"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time:

When I was in 9th grade science class a scientist (whose son was in the class) came to class to be a guest instructor. He bounced a rubber ball off the walls a couple times, then dropped it into something cold- maybe dry ice- to show us how it would freeze. Pulled it out and tried to throw it against the back wall to smash it for effect.

Instead he threw like Baba Booey though and hit me right in the forehead with it. I was shocked, he was shocked and everyone in the classroom was shocked. Next thing I know I'm on the floor bleeding from a cut on my head, he's apologizing while they loaded me into an ambulance and I ended up with 10 stitches and a cool story.

That happened in about 1976. If it happened today my parents would have owned the teacher, the sub teacher and the school. Back then everyone blew it off for what it was- an accident.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experiment?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Velvet Goldmine - Baby's On Fire
Youtube T8XqdzAet_Q
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: Demonstration, not experiment.


She was testing the hypothesis that she was competent at the job.   Unfortunately for her negative results rarely get published.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, he was just helping the kid
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.


Hand sanitizer isn't just alcohol.   It's got some goo in it (mostly glycerin I think) that makes it stick to the hands while you're using it.   This means it's not going to just flash off like your regular alcohol you guys were playing with.   Further, the goo holds the heat an exacerbates the burns that do occur.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew instantly that alcohol was involved.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: BunchaRubes: Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.

Hand sanitizer isn't just alcohol.   It's got some goo in it (mostly glycerin I think) that makes it stick to the hands while you're using it.   This means it's not going to just flash off like your regular alcohol you guys were playing with.   Further, the goo holds the heat an exacerbates the burns that do occur.


See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napalm
 
MWShannon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good advice

/ in general don't set anyone on fire

//unless you are fighting Russian soldiers, then its socially acceptable


Better to pour gasoline on them before doing so.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wage0048: rnatalie: BunchaRubes: Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.

Hand sanitizer isn't just alcohol.   It's got some goo in it (mostly glycerin I think) that makes it stick to the hands while you're using it.   This means it's not going to just flash off like your regular alcohol you guys were playing with.   Further, the goo holds the heat an exacerbates the burns that do occur.

See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napalm


Wait- are you saying I don't have to make my napalm any more? I can just use hand sanitizer?

Excuse me, guys, gotta a make a Walmart run.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a literature class and they were reading this book..

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.


It's a middle school. EVERY kid in a middle school is a very low IQ person... no matter what the real IQ test says.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on FARK the loyal readers are once again denied their much deserved Texas tag . And unfairness once again rears its oogley face to laugh at them whilst doing its happy happy joy joy dog in a manger dance
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're going to need another Timmy - Dinosaurs (1991)
Youtube nNxsclnYN4A
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In what deranged mind was that possibly a good idea?  For fark's sake!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rnatalie: BunchaRubes: Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.

Hand sanitizer isn't just alcohol.   It's got some goo in it (mostly glycerin I think) that makes it stick to the hands while you're using it.   This means it's not going to just flash off like your regular alcohol you guys were playing with.   Further, the goo holds the heat an exacerbates the burns that do occur.


Otherwise known as napalm.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: rnatalie: BunchaRubes: Shucks, when i was in school and we first got to use alcohol lamps about all we did that day was dip our fingers in alcohol, light them, then put the fire out.  At one point we had 6 people in a circle lighting their finger off the person's before them and we kept that going until the teacher finally told us to knock it off.  The teacher himself thought it was funny.

Not sure how the kid in TFA got 3rd degree burns without being a total <word for very low-IQ person>.

Hand sanitizer isn't just alcohol.   It's got some goo in it (mostly glycerin I think) that makes it stick to the hands while you're using it.   This means it's not going to just flash off like your regular alcohol you guys were playing with.   Further, the goo holds the heat an exacerbates the burns that do occur.

See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napalm


Dammit
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good advice

/ in general don't set anyone on fire

//unless you are fighting Russian soldiers, then its socially acceptable


Dead Milkmen - If you love someone, set them on fire
Youtube Zlyvcti3kQU
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wulfman: Hey look, it's this thread again...


Hey, look it this asshole again
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.