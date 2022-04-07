 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Cop math: Two men arrested with enough fentanyl pills(21lbs.) to kill 4.7 million people. With the 810 pounds of meth, and 190 pounds of cocaine also found, that's got to be at least 5 million charges of attempted murder, right?   (ktla.com)
    PSA, Drugs, Drug, pounds of methamphetamine, Kilogram, Heroin, Mass, pounds of cocaine, Controlled Substances Act  
posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 2:05 PM



MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew. Good thing it's only a Schedule II drug.

21 lbs of a much more dangerous Schedule I drug like marijuana would probably kill BILLIONS.

/we should organize a Fark party for research purposes
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Authorities did not elaborate on how they calculated the number of people who would die from the amount of fentanyl seized."

I can answer that. 21 pounds is 9.5 million milligrams. A lethal dose is often claimed to be 2 mg. 9.5mil divided by 2 gets you to the death toll they're claiming.

It's cop math at its worst, ignoring that the majority of the weight is binders and claiming the entire weight of the pill is fentanyl.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just enough to get Motley Crue to their next gig...
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cop math:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/i looked at the fentanyl, Ray
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But for a Sackler it was only Tuesday?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure every bit of the 10 pounds of fentanyl, 350 pounds of meth, and 90 pounds of cocaine will be safe in evidence lockup until the trial.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charges if terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction to follow
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cheron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But disturbing that their first thought was how many people can we kill with this.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even though the potency of fentanyl is clearly overblown, I still wonder, why do they make it so farking strong? I mean in the clinical, legitimate manufacture. What purpose is there to make a medicine that can kill with 2 mg?
 
realmolo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uhm, Train A will reach Pokipsy 15 minutes before the UFO?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not a bookmark.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That dude either had a panic attack, or the whole farking thing was staged. Take your pick.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What purpose is there to make a medicine that can kill with 2 mg?



A replacement for the current death-by-lethal-injection cocktail? IIRC no manufacturers want make that stuff any more.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
* want to make
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Attempted murder through attempted chemistry?

Fark user imageView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Even though the potency of fentanyl is clearly overblown, I still wonder, why do they make it so farking strong? I mean in the clinical, legitimate manufacture. What purpose is there to make a medicine that can kill with 2 mg?


Opioids have legitimate medical purposes, specifically as painkillers.  A highly-potent synthetic opioid might be less expensive to manufacture and dose patients.  Think .02mg, not 2mg.  These seized pills might have been repackaged or compounded to increase the dosage for easier shipping and were never meant for direct human consumption at 2mg.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
810lbs of meth? GONE?!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I sound fat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
4.7 million weak and old people, subby.

and all of those people died of covid, if facebook posts are to be believed
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Even though the potency of fentanyl is clearly overblown, I still wonder, why do they make it so farking strong? I mean in the clinical, legitimate manufacture. What purpose is there to make a medicine that can kill with 2 mg?


Patches using skin absorption.. The less active ingredient you have to get through the skin, the better.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
21 lbs = 453,592,370 micrograms of fentanyl

453,592,370 micrograms divided by 4,700,000 people = 96 mcg of fentanyl per person

96 mcg of fentanyl per person isn't killing anybody.  It might make them really sleepy, but it ain't killing them.
 
