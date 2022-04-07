 Skip to content
(AP News)   UN has a moment of clarity and kicks Russia off the human rights council. Unrelated but equally enjoyable, Ukraine keeps kicking Russia in the balls   (apnews.com) divider line
Yakk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do China next.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And the security kick is when?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's time Putin was brought up before the Human Wrongs Council.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?


"But, but ... open dialogue!"
 
WithinReason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?


Should have been in 92.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow. I guess that the checks stopped clearing.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when it's finally unprofitable to hold endless meetings instead of actually doing anything...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


They can no longer block any action from that particular committee. It's not nothing
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kicking them off of what amounts to committee meetings? Ok, i guess.

Anyways, it was maybe a week ago (give or take) where there was a headline about 'new sanctions on russia', and it got me thinking.... The hell is with this 'new' sanctions? At this point, shouldn't we just sanction literally ALL the things? Why are we picking and choosing shiat. Just drop the hammer and financially crater the country back to the stone age.

That's the fastest way to get the citizens to do whats right.. putting a bullet in Putins head.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


I believe it keeps Putin from continuing to veto his way out of human rights violations.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?



I think it means that if they actually decide to do something to punish Russia or to help Ukraine, Russia can't veto it.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yakk: Do China next.


And Eritrea, Qatar, UAE, Sudan, and probably half a dozen more.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suspension. That's what cops involved in a bad shooting get. I bet Russia even gets full pay and a union rep.
 
funmonger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.


Who started the whataboutism here?
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


You're not allowed to vote on movies brought before the academy?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?

They can no longer block any action from that particular committee. It's not nothing


Oh SWEET!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?


while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


They have to pay full price at the UN cafeteria
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


The punch and cookies after every meeting.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
.... next on today's episode of "Oww, my tanks!"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


Ineligible for the Disney 'Genie+' pass.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


One less stonewalling member on the council? Not a whole lot tbh.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How the fark did they ever get ON the human rights council?  I would like to review that application please.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bondith: Yakk: Do China next.

And Eritrea, Qatar, UAE, Sudan, and probably half a dozen more.


Eritrea? So we're just making up countries now. Completely cromulent
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Wow. I guess that the checks stopped clearing.


They definitely haven't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I be the one to remove Putin's UN Human Rights tattoo?  I've got a rusty cheese grater that's perfect for the job.

He's tough.  He can take it.
 
inner ted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?


Not having a veto vote
/ that's a big ol guess cause it's hard to keep track of all this
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: raerae1980: Good but, what are the consequences to getting kicked out?

They can no longer block any action from that particular committee. It's not nothing


Yay I can keep track
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

funmonger: Lurky McLurkerton: Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.

Who started the whataboutism here?


Trolls by day, pillow biting Russian troop comfort escorts by night.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
scontent.fmxf1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's related.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Bondith: Yakk: Do China next.

And Eritrea, Qatar, UAE, Sudan, and probably half a dozen more.

Eritrea? So we're just making up countries now. Completely cromulent


That's one of Russia's allies during this whole shiatshow.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
having veto rights over punishment for your own crimes does seem like a bad idea

//still allowed for elected republicans though
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I think it means that if they actually decide to do something to punish Russia or to help Ukraine, Russia can't veto it.


No, it means that Russia can't stonewall or block any declarations coming out of the human right council. Essentially it means that now a document detailing abuses can now be created without interference from Russia (buy maybe one of their friends that is still on the council can still cause problem?)

inner ted: Not having a veto vote
/ that's a big ol guess cause it's hard to keep track of all this


No vetoes on the human right council


All this means is that a document detailing their abuses can be presented to the UN General Assembly. However since Russia still has a veto on the UN Security Council a whole bunch of nothing is going to happen because of it.

The UN is useless (at everything besides consuming billions of dollars in administration costs)
 
GalFisk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: funmonger: Lurky McLurkerton: Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.

Who started the whataboutism here?

Trolls by day, pillow biting Russian troop comfort escorts by night.


What about the Americans? I'm sure they're guilty of whataboutism, too!
 
pdieten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blastoh: lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?

while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?


This is not a fixable problem. Russia can veto its own removal from the UNSC. In short, the only way to remove them from it is to dissolve the entire UN.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now do the Security Council.  That seat belonged to the Soviet Union.  Russia is less than half of the population of the former Soviet Union and they just assumed the seat.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: iheartscotch: Wow. I guess that the checks stopped clearing.

They definitely haven't.

[Fark user image 850x472]


Kyrzygstan won't change their vote until their vowel embargo is lifted.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pdieten: blastoh: lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?

while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?

This is not a fixable problem. Russia can veto its own removal from the UNSC. In short, the only way to remove them from it is to dissolve the entire UN.


But I thought the UN un-nazied the world forever?

Idiocracy Short Clip UN
Youtube DueSvcjn810
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pdieten: blastoh: lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?

while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?

This is not a fixable problem. Russia can veto its own removal from the UNSC. In short, the only way to remove them from it is to dissolve the entire UN.


What are they going to do if you just... did it? Works for damn near every GOP tactic.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pdieten: blastoh: lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?

while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?

This is not a fixable problem. Russia can veto its own removal from the UNSC. In short, the only way to remove them from it is to dissolve the entire UN.


Fark user imageView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: BigNumber12: iheartscotch: Wow. I guess that the checks stopped clearing.

They definitely haven't.

[Fark user image 850x472]

Kyrzygstan won't change their vote until their vowel embargo is lifted.


UAE whistles quietly in the corner.
 
kore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The call is coming from inside the house!
 
funmonger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: funmonger: Lurky McLurkerton: Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.

Who started the whataboutism here?

Trolls by day, pillow biting Russian troop comfort escorts by night.


Ewwww
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GalFisk: farkitallletitend: funmonger: Lurky McLurkerton: Hmm. What can I post to add to the whataboutism  and this isn't enough.

But the US has committed human rights abuses too!!!!11

There.

Who started the whataboutism here?

Trolls by day, pillow biting Russian troop comfort escorts by night.

What about the Americans? I'm sure they're guilty of whataboutism, too!


What about you?  Are you guilty of whataboutisms?  I bet you are!

/I know whatabout me?
//what about subby's mom?
///what about three slashies?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: .... next on today's episode of "Oww, my tanks!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pdieten: blastoh: lifeslammer: And the security kick is when?

while I agree, but is that even possible?
I mean can't they veto that, or am I wrong here?

This is not a fixable problem. Russia can veto its own removal from the UNSC. In short, the only way to remove them from it is to dissolve the entire UN.


Or hold the vote when the Russian ambassador is in the shiatter.
 
