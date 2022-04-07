 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man claims to have "accidentally" shot his wife, who was found with 6 gunshot and 2 stab wounds. Must have been some accident   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Police, Saginaw Township, Saginaw County Jail, Wound, Shantina Davenport-Mitchell, defense attorney Michael L. Oakes, Stephanie Gerds, case's lead investigator  
Waffle Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
8
 
mjbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is he a cop?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mjbok: Is he a cop?


Would explain the poor aim.

*ba-dum-tish*

Try the veal.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The whole thing?
 
Mattix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She had it coming. She only has her self to blame. If you would have been there. If you would have seen it. You would have done the same.

// Aaaaaaaaad curtain
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He accidentally shot her, while he was stabbing her to death.

I guess that could happen.
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I haven't read the article, but I'm guessing after accidentally shooting her she was pretty mad, that there was a serious fight.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We don't make mistakes. We only make happy accidents.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Used To Love Her
Youtube FDIvIb06abI
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So one of the shots was an accident??
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was the victim named Nordberg?


The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1/10) Movie CLIP - Nordberg's Bad Luck (1988) HD
Youtube J2_tJIgfnDA
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Six could be accidental , But there's no way eight could be ..
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The first shot was accidental but he knew that if she lived, she'd never let it go.  Never.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 minute ago  
didn't see a thing.   A polar bear fell on me.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Must have been one hell of a gymnast to keep jumping in front of all those accidental shots.
 
