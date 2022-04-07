 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wang Chung, Shonen Knife, That Petrol Emotion, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #330. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
52
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am out of the office and unavailable for the rest of this week.  Please contact ******* ****** at my office if the matter is urgent.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello fellow farkers & pastFORWARDERS.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

I got a new job and have to figure out how to get away with streaming this heavenly manna through my ears.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red 5 standing by.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!


*stabstabstab*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

I got a new job and have to figure out how to get away with streaming this heavenly manna through my ears.


We all hope you figure it out <3
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

*stabstabstab*


Well, if you leave, don't leave now........
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

*stabstabstab*

Well, if you leave, don't leave now........


how about some siouxsie? i'm thinking maybe around 11.45? how's that work for you?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: I got a new job


Go you!
Congratulations
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

*stabstabstab*

Well, if you leave, don't leave now........

how about some siouxsie? i'm thinking maybe around 11.45? how's that work for you?


"stabstabstabstabstabstabstab"
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread's a bit stabby today.

Coming soon to a remainder shelf near you: DEAD AIR: A KUCI Murder Mystery.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Thread's a bit stabby today.

Coming soon to a remainder shelf near you: DEAD AIR: A KUCI Murder Mystery.


Enjoy the Silence. :p
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

presently, present. and standing by.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, confused, amused, and hello jazz w/ "that intro"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maxine purrs a hello.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Thread's a bit stabby today.

Coming soon to a remainder shelf near you: DEAD AIR: A KUCI Murder Mystery.

Enjoy the Silence. :p


oh now *that's* gonna be in my head for a half-hour...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sno man: djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Thread's a bit stabby today.

Coming soon to a remainder shelf near you: DEAD AIR: A KUCI Murder Mystery.

Enjoy the Silence. :p

oh now *that's* gonna be in my head for a half-hour...


My work here is done.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A day without The Knife is like a day without sunshine

kuci.orgView Full Size
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey everyone! Gonna be in and out today. It's Spring Break here and the kid's at Craig's Cruisers (Chuck-e-cheese + laser tag + go karts) and I gotta go get him at some point.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Hey everyone! Gonna be in and out today. It's Spring Break here and the kid's at Craig's Cruisers (Chuck-e-cheese + laser tag + go karts) and I gotta go get him at some point.


Kinda wishing I was your kid right now! Partake if you can :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: I gotta go get him at some point.


You little rule breaker

craigscruisers.comView Full Size
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: jonathan_L: Hey everyone! Gonna be in and out today. It's Spring Break here and the kid's at Craig's Cruisers (Chuck-e-cheese + laser tag + go karts) and I gotta go get him at some point.

Kinda wishing I was your kid right now! Partake if you can :)


Oh it's definitely a blast there, and the food is slightly better than at The Mouse. But it's SUPER BUSY there this week with spring break. Folks like me who stayed in town and are working gotta find things for their kids to do that don't involve ass-sitting.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: psilocyberguy: EVERYBODY WANG CHUNG TONITE!!!!

*stabstabstab*

Well, if you leave, don't leave now........

how about some siouxsie? i'm thinking maybe around 11.45? how's that work for you?

"stabstabstabstabstabstabstab"


yah? maybe some #synthminstryisbestministry?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Uhhhh, confused, amused, and hello jazz w/ "that intro"


yah, i have to recut all those. fortunately i've recently absorbed some additional duties at the station, which, downside, has left me less time to recut those. soooooooo we're getting to it. eventually.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pc_gator: jonathan_L: I gotta go get him at some point.

You little rule breaker

[craigscruisers.com image 500x419]


Oh he's fiiiiiiine.

j/k. He's with a friend and his friend's mom.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: jonathan_L: I gotta go get him at some point.

You little rule breaker

[craigscruisers.com image 500x419]


That logo looks familiar

Fark user image
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
jonathan_L:
Oh he's fiiiiiiine.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm probably present, most likely not ready.
But I'm here.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Capybara?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OMFG. This is awesome.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For a band who write an unhealthy amount of songs about food this is the perfect cover
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Daniel Radcliffe really needs a voice choice if he's gonna pull this off. He doesn't sound ANYTHING like Al.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!


Welcome :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!


welcome to the thread, great to have you on board
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!


Good to have you along!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
off to a damn fine start!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: For a band who write an unhealthy perfectly acceptable amount of songs about food this is the perfect cover


fixed.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!


So YOU caused it!

/welcome!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In My Tribe. Man did I wear out this cassette.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I just tuned in for the first time. I am coincidentally wearing my Shonen Knife shirt today, and the first song I heard when I tuned in was Eat It! I didn't know they covered that!


Be careful. We're a lot like Camelot. A silly place. But we're glad you're here!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
10,000 Maniacs had a few corkers didn't they?
This was one of them for sure
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: 10,000 Maniacs had a few corkers didn't they?
This was one of them for sure


Natalie definitely has a fantastic voice.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hereby demand Land of the Glass Pinecones.
 
