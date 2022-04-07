 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Judge, I can't serve on the Parkland jury this July because the 2nd is my birthday, the 4th is my son's, and the 18th is my other son. Also I have my husband. And I need to see my sugar daddy every day. All right, we'll come back to you   (foxnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

760 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This farking country, I swear.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd be a pretty salty daddy, if it was me. Do your duty, girl!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
She can hold me in contempt any time she wants.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Something something something my briefs.

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, I wouldn't mind that judge sentencing me to some hard time.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello Judge, how you doin?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Birthday presents aren't cheap
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Update: She was dismissed from the jury.

https://mtonews.com/jamaican-woman-excused-from-jury-duty-told-judge-i-need-to-spend-time-w-sugar-daddy
 
miscreant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Update: She was dismissed from the jury.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/nikolas-cruz-jury-sugar-daddy-parkland-b2052994.html
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

miscreant: Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?


In a "just pulled up some cud, yummy" way.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The rich cannot be expected to serve the rest of us.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: miscreant: Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?

In a "just pulled up some cud, yummy" way.


Sorry, I'll reserve "judgement" until I see her knees
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just say you were a victim of whatever the crime is.  You'll be in the parking lot with your check for $6 faster that you can say "Mister Mtzl,,,,  Mister Mkzlp...   Jackie Rabbit."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

miscreant: Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?


Yeah.  She's not wearing nutting under that robe.  I'd invite her in to the computer room and have her stand over one of the vents.  She'd smile.  And maybe she'd drop by and discuss things with me.  Oral arguments.  Yeah.  That's the ticket.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: miscreant: Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?

In a "just pulled up some cud, yummy" way.


I bet her knees are sharp too
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the judge is a hottie and you can't control your body
Do "The Creep" (hah)
And do "The Creep" (hah)
The Creep (feat. Nicki Minaj & John Waters)
Youtube tLPZmPaHme0
 
oldweasel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: miscreant: Hey, did anyone else notice that the judge is hot?

Yeah.  She's not wearing nutting under that robe.  I'd invite her in to the computer room and have her stand over one of the vents.  She'd smile.  And maybe she'd drop by and discuss things with me.  Oral arguments.  Yeah.  That's the ticket.


But will she fix the cable?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I went to court today and I'm feeling kinda pro bono
 
Farabor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sheesh.  If you don't want to serve, just say something like "I categorically believe the death penalty is wrong in all cases".   or "I've watched all the coverage on this case and this guy should fry." or "I believe in the principle of jury nullification".  Is that so hard?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good decision, Judge McSultry. That girl got more baggage than O'Hare Airport at Christmas
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]She can hold me in contempt any time she wants.


I bet you're hoping she borrows the handcuffs from the bailiff.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a grand way to get out of jury duty. Just demonstrate that you lack even the minimal level of societal appropriateness.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farabor: Sheesh.  If you don't want to serve, just say something like "I categorically believe the death penalty is wrong in all cases".   or "I've watched all the coverage on this case and this guy should fry." or "I believe in the principle of jury nullification".  Is that so hard?


"After what I've seen the last couple of years I do not trust the police at all."  May not work in this particular case, but that's going to be just as effective.
 
LazyAtWork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can anyone explain the difference between "having a sugar daddy" and "being a prostitute"?
I'm sorry judge, I've got Johns to see!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Despite the overly shaped eyebrows, I would risk looking at a picture of what is under that robe.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.