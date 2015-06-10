 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Omicron variant BA.1 and BA.2 have now combined to create a third subvariant, XE, a Frankenstein virus that is even more contagious, but experts say you should be more worried about the variant that comes after it   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Scary, Immune system, Infection, Virus, Infectious disease, drove record cases, latest major variant of the novel coronavirus, first subvariant of Omicron, wall of natural immunity  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Apr 2022 at 1:50 PM



Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rips off mask*

FREEEDDDDDOOOOOOOMMMM

*licks doorknob*
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: *rips off mask*

FREEEDDDDDOOOOOOOMMMM

*licks doorknob*


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bride of Frankenstein?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that Musk's kid's name?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what Elon named his kid?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to face it Covid is never going away.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S a simulpost
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus previously known as Xe is now Academi, please try and keep up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankenstein was the name of the base protein!
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday


Stop testing, problem solved!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankenstein was a monster. He hated his son just because his son was ugly.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radon?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Three Stooges - Swingin' The Alphabet (1938).avi
Youtube bgmdnxtz3Bo


BA B
BA BO
BI Bicky Bi
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is pronounced "Fronkensteen"
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about BA Baracus?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday



Five isn't a lot of cases unless there are only ten employees. Then the other five just have to wait a couple days.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday

Stop testing, problem solved!


I work in show biz, with touring acts coming to my venue. Unfortunately that's not an option.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: Time to face it Covid is never going away.


Username checking out.
 
detonator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday


Five isn't a lot of cases unless there are only ten employees. Then the other five just have to wait a couple days.


Four were with an orchestra, and the other one was a stagehand. We all wear masks and have been boosted, etc.
it's the first outbreak in a while, so it's sorta worrisome.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have waaaaaaay too many masks to stop wearing them now. Plus they make me feel like a ninja and I can't give that up.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: *rips off mask*

FREEEDDDDDOOOOOOOMMMM

*licks doorknob*


Seriously.

I'm done with COVID.

Moose out front should have told you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday


Our office is at 20% infection rate. And I already got tickets to a concert in May. So.... hmm.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you think that's bad, the Spanish Flu is still circulating as well.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And I already got tickets to a concert in May. So.... hmm.



Good luck! I've had tickets to a concert since November 2019. Been postponed three times now. Current date is in September.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The next one is XO? I have a cure for that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
but experts say you should be more worried about the variant that comes after it

...COVID Vista?
 
germ78
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bgmdnxtz3Bo]

BA B
BA BO
BI Bicky Bi


Forbidden Zone - Alphabet Song 1080p
Youtube ul0Zs3GjcH4

NSFW
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem like the best science journalism...

Just saying, first ID'd in Jan, 600 cases in 6 weeks, but 10x infectious? The math/log growth doesn't check out, especially since that was all in the UK where COVID restrictions are over.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday

Stop testing, problem solved!


The f'd up part of that is we lose time in tracing and diagnosis, not to mention the variables of who/why and how the symptoms/transmission occur.  This is why we can't have nice things!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Omicron Zod will crush us.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have Biden institute a lockdown.  A real lockdown, where people are not allowed out and all the bars are closed.

Covid problem solved.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: That doesn't seem like the best science journalism...

Just saying, first ID'd in Jan, 600 cases in 6 weeks, but 10x infectious? The math/log growth doesn't check out, especially since that was all in the UK where COVID restrictions are over.


Hate to defend the Daily Beast's journalism, but not 10x, 10 percent:

"According to the World Health Organization, XE is 10 percent more contagious than BA.2 "
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, it maybe is 10% more contagious than OG Omicron, but makes no mention of the potency. The article projects that despite it being 10% more contagious, it likely won't infect as many due in a large part to the natural immunity from a combination of vaccinations, boosters, and a ton of people that have gotten OG Omicron already. Sounds to me this is a giant shoulder shrug. I am vaccinated and double boosted, still got Omicron. Two months later, I got a cold that was infinitely worse than Omicron. Omicron I had a sore throat for a few days and headache one day but that is about it. The original COVID and Delta were scary due to the potency. Doesn't sound like any real need to change what we are doing currently.
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Time to face it Covid is never going away.

Nor is influenza. Time to stop the hysteria over something that's really no worse than having the flu.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden institute a lockdown.  A real lockdown, where people are not allowed out and all the bars are closed.

Covid problem solved.


Lol no.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The math/log growth doesn't check out, especially since that was all in the UK where COVID restrictions are over.


Kind of reminds me of the article statistically disproving vampires, something like if the first vampire was created in 1600 and each vampire created another vampire or killed someone once a month, (1 vamp becoming 2 in February, 2 becoming 4 in March, etc etc)  then it would have only taken 2-3 years for there to be no living human blood supply to feed from left. Quicker if going the all killing route combined with natural mortality rates.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday


Kind of useless without context.  If you work with 10 people then it's a lot.  If you work with 50k people not so much
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so we used the entire Greek alphabet ?


/i gave up caring many months ago.
 
Stibium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: it likely won't infect as many due in a large part to the natural immunity from a combination of vaccinations,


I remember when they said that about omicron. You know, the first one, that is barely cross-reactive to itself let alone the rest of the family. Also the one that killed even more than delta and alpha. Remember that? The mild one?

the money is in the banana stand: Two months later, I got a cold that was infinitely worse than Omicron.


Is that your typical pre-2020 reaction to colds? Or did you accidentally retcon coronavirus away?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: *rips off mask*

FREEEDDDDDOOOOOOOMMMM

*licks doorknob*


licking random shopping cat handles is real FREEDOM !!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been contacted by consulting firms that want people to travel again, and I am not risking my life to pad their bottom line.

It's not going to go away "like magic" and I like my masks.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden institute a lockdown.  A real lockdown, where people are not allowed out and all the bars are closed.

Covid problem solved.


China has tried that where everyone is locked up in their little apartments and can't even go out on their balconies and even that hasn't stopped Covid.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday

Kind of useless without context.  If you work with 10 people then it's a lot.  If you work with 50k people not so much


The job and office space would also be a factor. One is more likely to get the virus if they are in quality control and inspecting new products by licking them in an assembly line vs somewhere one might have their own office with closable doors and stuff.

/Did I see something about show business? Where it requires 'interaction' and stuff?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden institute a lockdown.  A real lockdown, where people are not allowed out and all the bars are closed.

Covid problem solved.

Lol no.


America problem solved though.
 
trialpha
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: Subtonic: *rips off mask*

FREEEDDDDDOOOOOOOMMMM

*licks doorknob*

Seriously.

I'm done with COVID.

Moose out front should have told you.


Good news! Covid isn't done with you.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday


I started to feel sick this morning.  Hoping it is just allergies.
 
detonator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: detonator: Having a small outbreak at work right now;  5 positive tests since monday

Kind of useless without context.  If you work with 10 people then it's a lot.  If you work with 50k people not so much


It fluctuates. I work in a live music venue with a house crew of eight stagehands, and various acts. We had an orchestra in last weekend and four of them tested positive afterwards as did one of our stagehands. We've had several other touring acts in since then, so you can see how things can escalate quickly once the "bubble" has been penetrated.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden institute a lockdown.  A real lockdown, where people are not allowed out and all the bars are closed.

Covid problem solved.


Maybe with drones that say, "During the pandemic, we request that you strictly abide by COVID-19 restrictions and related guidelines. Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing. This increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/shanghai-flying-drones-over-districts-044924655.html
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
