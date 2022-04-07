 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian troops were so confident they'd take Kiev they brought their parade outfits. We know this because Ukrainian forces have found a trail of them heading back toward Russia   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

Yes, Wenowdis. It's why they took so little food and other supplies with them, too.

Apparently, they were also making room for refrigerators, washing machines, and everything else they could rip out of Ukrainian homes during their retreat.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]


I believe that was officially sent to the Russians via Twitter.  I'd need to confirm, but I hope it's true.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Death by hubris.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I doubt the troops really thought to pack the parade uniforms subby... they were probably ordered to pack them by command.

Troops generally don't carry much they don't want to lug around. An extra uniform, that you have to keep clean? Yeah... f**k that, let me pack my game console instead.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not being an ex-military person, I wonder if anybody who is can tell me whether or not they would pack their formal dress clothes when they were going into battle unless ordered to. It doesn't seem very likely to me.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Die orcs die.
 
funmonger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminds me of how the Spanish Armada had so many priests aboard.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They planned for a parade, but they got clowned.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'It must be hardz to march viz your tailz between your legs and zee trombonez of failurez going Wah-Wah!'
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some people want to be buried in formal military uniforms. It could be some Russians knew what was in store them from their cowardly attack.
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Russian POW's should be forced to wear the dress uniforms
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Some people want to be buried in formal military uniforms. It could be some Russians knew what was in store them from their cowardly attack.


Looks like a lot of them got buried in trash bags.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Parade uniform or funeral clothes?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Narrator: They were not, however, welcomed as liberators.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Parade uniform or funeral clothes?


The only difference is whether you put it on yourself or someone dresses you.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Not being an ex-military person, I wonder if anybody who is can tell me whether or not they would pack their formal dress clothes when they were going into battle unless ordered to. It doesn't seem very likely to me.


You would know why if you ever had to deal with an idiot Jackboot General. Of course you can have fun with them as well... I had a nephew who had one looking for a flux capacitor to fix a plastic bug.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".


Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did
 
Kuta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
batlock666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: King Something: Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".

Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did


What about Machiavelli?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Not being an ex-military person, I wonder if anybody who is can tell me whether or not they would pack their formal dress clothes when they were going into battle unless ordered to. It doesn't seem very likely to me.


eurotrader: Some people want to be buried in formal military uniforms. It could be some Russians knew what was in store them from their cowardly attack.


When I deployed to Iraq (In '05, as a Fobbit attached to Corps HQ, so pretty much as safe as possible), they had us prep our Class As and put them in storage with the company, "In case", which makes a kind of grim sense.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

batlock666: iheartscotch: King Something: Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".

Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did

What about Machiavelli?


Both sides are bad, so vote Clausewitz.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So pictures? Sounds like propaganda. If you can carry it in you can carry it out.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Parade uniforms and mobile crematoria.

They packed the essentials for a very specific victory.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

batlock666: iheartscotch: King Something: Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".

Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did

What about Machiavelli?


He wrote his book in exile after he lost to the Borgias.

/ Might as well take apocryphal advice from an Arab who died in the dungeon of one of his enemies.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did


We do know what he did! He wrote a book!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: batlock666: iheartscotch: King Something: Sun Tzu said that victorious armies win first and then go to war, while defeated armies go to war first and then seek to win.

But I don't think he was talking about the post-victory celebration when he said "win first".

Hot Take: Sun Tzu wasn't THAT good. His book isn't THAT good. Not to mention that nobody really knows what he did

What about Machiavelli?

Both sides are bad, so vote Clausewitz.


If we're going to talk about Prussians....I prefer Von Blücher *HORSES SCREAM*...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x387]
Yes, Wenowdis. It's why they took so little food and other supplies with them, too.

Apparently, they were also making room for refrigerators, washing machines, and everything else they could rip out of Ukrainian homes during their retreat.


Farking not a single Ukranian home has a TV left in it it seems like.  They farking looted as they did room-by-room searches for hostiles, farking barbarians.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: So pictures? Sounds like propaganda. If you can carry it in you can carry it out.


No, you definitely can't carry it out while running for your life.
You sound like a shill.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

funmonger: Reminds me of how the Spanish Armada had so many priests aboard.


Well if they had all those priests aboard praying, the Spaniards probably had no problems from things like fire or storms right?  Right?  I mean don't tell me that half the fleet caught fire and the other half was sunk in a storm.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Gentleman Johnny Burgoyne who had his men carry his brandy, piano and whore with him on campaign against the filthy American Terrorists... and they promptly kicked his ass at Saratoga.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Farking Clown Shoes: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x387]
Yes, Wenowdis. It's why they took so little food and other supplies with them, too.

Apparently, they were also making room for refrigerators, washing machines, and everything else they could rip out of Ukrainian homes during their retreat.

Farking not a single Ukranian home has a TV left in it it seems like.  They farking looted as they did room-by-room searches for hostiles, farking barbarians.


Russians gonna Russian. It is a nation of thugs and thieves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never leave a man behind. Orcs on the other hand...

Russian soldiers 'abandoned by fleeing comrades truck leaving them stranded in Ukraine'
Youtube mwcxZJyW0iA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]

I believe that was officially sent to the Russians via Twitter.  I'd need to confirm, but I hope it's true.


Sergiy Kyslytsya, the badass UN ambassador of Ukraine, replied back to a tweet which contained that cartoon:

https://twitter.com/SergiyKyslytsya/status/1511823322463485966?s=20&t=_0FFwdRmp-tA4vt-VeGqjA

They picked they correct person to represent them at the UN.
 
