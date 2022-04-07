 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Beer Day. Relax, Farkistan, and take it all in   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Farkie had to give up alcohol for medical reasons unrelated to drinking in the first place, so in a show of solidarity I've (mostly) done so as well.

Bought some Heineken Zero, with zero expectations that it would remotely resemble the boozy variety, and was more than pleasantly surprised.  It's almost indistinguishable, and several other friends have tried it as well, and were also quite surprised.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I have a friend who had to give it up because he became allergic to alcohol.  He got me into Athletic Brewing which makes a pretty good Hazy IPA.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No to be confused with International Beer Day, which is August 5th.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
getting a real kick, 'cos we are just-meow back from the supermarche. they ain't had my usual swill, so I bought a boxwine instead.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

All of the skunked taste, and none of the booze!
 
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Case of Warsteiner and a bottle of Rickhouse...I'm ready, let's do this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I have a friend who had to give it up because he became allergic to alcohol.  He got me into Athletic Brewing which makes a pretty good Hazy IPA.


I knew a guy who would get hives in his mouth when he drank beer.  For a while, he thought he was allergic to College, but nope, beer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"Almost indistinguishable" from what?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
spleef420:  I'm ready, let's do this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
