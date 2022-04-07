 Skip to content
(Inverse)   Ah, just what the world needs right now, an outbreak of bird flu that has a 60% mortality rate in humans when they get it   (inverse.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Avian influenza, Influenza, Influenza pandemic, outbreak of bird flu, Bird, Transmission and infection of H5N1, bird flu, Global spread of H5N1  
975 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM



50 Comments     (+0 »)
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIA - Bird Flu (HD)
Youtube Z_xeuYwK3Wc


/got nothin'
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dubois, Indiana?  Sounds Duboious.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Outbreaks were occurring in 2009 too. Its time to roll the H5N1 into the yearly flu vax, along with COVID boosters if the tech can be mixed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The real story here is that chicken is gonna be more expensive and harder to get.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A little horse paste will clear that right up. Why yes, I am talking orders!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quit farking them chickens.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Horse meds won't help here, a guy at work says you gotta get the chicken meds.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welp, I don't feel like chicken tonight anymore.
Can we just declare the 2020s a complete sh*t-show & hibernate for the remaining seven years?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's largely blamed on bird migration.

Gotdamn migrants! I bet they're coming in from the south too!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh, something for the CDC to keep an eye on, but until it makes a jump from one human to another, it's really only a worry for poultry farmers.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Quit farking them chickens.


YOU'RE NOT MY MOM!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More than 24.8 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been put down to prevent the virus's spread.


...and we can't do that with rednecks because...?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Welp, I don't feel like chicken tonight anymore.
Can we just declare the 2020s a complete sh*t-show & hibernate for the remaining seven years?


it's not that cut and dry unfortunately. the current shiat show began in 2015.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At the rate we're going, just wait 'til bird COVID hits.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this. The fewer of us around, the better it would seem.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, will the bird flu vaccine contain 5G Ultra Wide? Because I'm looking for an upgrade.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dubois, Indiana?  Sounds Duboious.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby apparently didn't read the first sentence of the article

"As long as you are not a bird, you are probably fine"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Horse meds won't help here, a guy at work says you gotta get the chicken meds.


Hay now!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If there is a vaccine this could be a good thing long term.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
it's fine, i just won't any birds.

oh wait

oh no
no this can't be right...

OH MY GOD
media.blogto.comView Full Size

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Subby apparently didn't read the first sentence of the article

"As long as you are not a bird, you are probably fine"


I hope for women's sake that was not meant to be read in a south London accent.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Subby apparently didn't read the first sentence of the article

"As long as you are not a bird, you are probably fine"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, but 90% of the people who get it are going to be anti-vaxxer, anti-masker f*ckwits.  That's a herd that could use a good thinning.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A 60% mortality rate is too high for the disease to spread among humans.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Welp, I don't feel like chicken tonight anymore.
Can we just declare the 2020s a complete sh*t-show & hibernate for the remaining seven years?


I asked a similar question when tRump got elected.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought of this yesterday when one of my coworkers mentioned he found one of his ducks dead.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A 60% mortality rate is too high for the disease to spread among humans.


Right about Ebola's mortality rate.  This'll be fun...Let's see which sectors of America's political spectrum will argue against masks and vaccines.
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A 60% mortality rate is too high for the disease to spread among humans.


How do you figure?  People are so stupid they're literally taking horse deworming medication because some moron told them that it will protect them from a virus.  Unless it kills so fast that people don't have time to transmit it, the mortality rate won't really matter in terms of the transmission rate.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From what I've been conservatived over the last two years, outbreaks don't exist.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cant let the panic and fear machines stop!  Keep 'em rollin!  There's money to be made!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And a post after mine just proved me right.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If so, we're screwed, because apparently at least 40% of U.S. adults don't believe in germs and vaccines are poison, so ... nice knowing some of you. The rest ... meh.
 
Zroop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...15 countries including Asia, Africa, and Europe

I guess I'll be fine here in the country of North America.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And a post after mine just proved me right.


You didn't even read the article, just believed a bullshiat headline.  You, yes you, are the farking problem.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For nearly 7 decades we have been training and preparing for that awful day when Russia nukes us. And now, when we are practically at the doorstep of intercontinental nuclear war you suddenly decide that it wouldnt be prudent to duck and cover?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cant let the panic and fear machines stop!  Keep 'em rollin!  There's money to be made!


What's the conspiracy here? Is there some Chicken Anthony Fauci out there telling chickens they should get vaccinated because something something Chicken Bill Gates?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And a post after mine just proved me right.

You didn't even read the article, just believed a bullshiat headline.  You, yes you, are the farking problem.


From what I've been conservatived, covid never existed.  Democrat hoax and all.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The real story here is that chicken is gonna be more expensive and harder to get.


Not by much, 25M birds is about what we slaughter on an average day in the US so this years supply is down < 0.3% so far.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Jeebus Saves: Cant let the panic and fear machines stop!  Keep 'em rollin!  There's money to be made!

What's the conspiracy here? Is there some Chicken Anthony Fauci out there telling chickens they should get vaccinated because something something Chicken Bill Gates?


Ask Drew what his angle is.  Probably has something to do with getting free drinks.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i don't know any birds. i'll be fine. got any ivermicton?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i don't know any birds. i'll be fine. got any ivermicton?


Germ theory has been debunked by the right.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Welp, I don't feel like chicken tonight anymore.
Can we just declare the 2020s a complete sh*t-show & hibernate for the remaining seven years?


Way ahead of you.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A 60% mortality rate is too high for the disease to spread among humans.


The 60% is the human mortality rate.  From what I'm reading, among birds it varies wildly by species.  For instance sparrows are effectively toast if they get it (90%+ mortality), pigeons are barely affected though can transmit easily, wild ducks are something like 30-40%, and in chicken/duck/turkey farms it goes in waves of sometimes low to sometimes high (we've had studies on this strain for 20+ years).  This strain is transmissible to pigs, dogs, and cats, but rarely spreads from there.  Haven't found much info about mortality of this strain on those critters yet, only about other strains.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: Jeebus Saves: Cant let the panic and fear machines stop!  Keep 'em rollin!  There's money to be made!

What's the conspiracy here? Is there some Chicken Anthony Fauci out there telling chickens they should get vaccinated because something something Chicken Bill Gates?

Ask Drew what his angle is.  Probably has something to do with getting free drinks.


I'm just enjoying this Chickenverse
 
zeroflight222
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: A 60% mortality rate is too high for the disease to spread among humans.


Also, transmissibility among humans is crazy low.  It's already incredibly rare to be infected, but even more rare to pass it on.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: fragMasterFlash: Quit farking them chickens.

YOU'RE NOT MY MOM!


Farked both. The chicken was better
 
