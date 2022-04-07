 Skip to content
(MSN)   Turns out that ISIS loves The Eagles, man   (msn.com) divider line
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. Kill them all let Allah sort it.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hotel osama is at the bottom of the ocean

The fish and crabs are extra fresh.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Other great hits by Osama:
Stairway to Osama
All You Need Is Osama
Bohemian Osama
Osama's Delight
Welcome to the Osama
and of course
Osama Osama Bo Bama
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Fark 'em. Kill them all let Allah sort it.


Settle down trump
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Fark 'em. Kill them all let Allah sort it.


I guess they are still penning Life in the Fatwa Lane.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's an interesting inability to understand parody. Plenty of captives could invent that song just because they have a sense of humour. That the guards thought it was a form of torture, and not a latenight talkshow bit, is a fascinating piece of cultural disconnection.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"After running the whole night, he arrived at a village at dawn and spoke to two men in pajamas."

Why where they wearing pajamas?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
driftlessareareview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Other great hits by Osama:
Stairway to Osama
All You Need Is Osama
Bohemian Osama
Osama's Delight
Welcome to the Osama
and of course
Osama Osama Bo Bama


Ob-La-Di, O-Sa-Ma
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...Do NOT GIS for "Isis Love" at work.......after work though...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should have sung that one song from The Cure instead.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Figures that a group like them would have the Eagles as a go-to
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Mr. Tweedy: Other great hits by Osama:
Stairway to Osama
All You Need Is Osama
Bohemian Osama
Osama's Delight
Welcome to the Osama
and of course
Osama Osama Bo Bama

Ob-La-Di, O-Sa-Ma


You bet, brah
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know who else loved eagles?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Osama, you can check-out any time you like,
But you can never leave!'

-- Seal Team Six
 
