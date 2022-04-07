 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   We investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, shooting death of Amir Locke, Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke's Mother, knock warrant, Officer Mark Hanneman, deadly-force statute  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 12:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#Cops
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
#Systemic
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#ACAB
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it was a clear shut case of sleeping while Black, so case dismissed >.>
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cops can bust into your home and murder you.
And it's OK if you're not white.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Toolbox full of hammers
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Surely the NRA and staunch self-defense advocates will not let this rest until justice is served right? Hey, why are you laughing?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did Locke have his hands up?  Like he was reaching for one of them sky guns African Americans like to have?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cops can bust into your home and murder you.
And it's OK if you're not white.


Oh, they have no problem being trigger-happy against whites too.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how this isn't a Second Amendment violation.

/well, that's not accurate, I do understand but it's ugly and total bullsh*t
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did Locke have his hands up?  Like he was reaching for one of them sky guns African Americans like to have?


FTFA:
Body camera footage shows an officer use a key to unlock the front door of an apartment rented by the brother of murder suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, 17, who is Locke's cousin.
Officers began yelling "police" and "search warrant" as they passed through the door. Seconds later they encountered Locke, who had been sleeping under a blanket on a couch. Locke sat up and lifted a handgun before Hanneman shot him three times.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did Locke have his hands up?  Like he was reaching for one of them sky guns African Americans like to have?


No he was pointing a gun at the cops.
I hate cops as much as the next guy but come on, you pull a gun on a cop you are going to get shot right, wrong, or otherwise.

No knock warrants should be illegal.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The so-called "leadership" in this fiasco had shiat intel and sent that cop in on a garbage no-knock warrant to the wrong place.

FTA:
Ellison said this case highlights the need to put no-knock warrants under close scrutiny.
"The area of no-knock warrants needs reform. There is very broad discretionary latitude," Ellison said. "(They are) not particularly safe for officers, either. It's appropriate to investigate and come up with a policy that works."

Even the goddamned cops executing the warrants are in danger. They don't need reform, they need to be abolished completely. The cops and judges are incapable of executing the warrants correctly. Take them away until they learn how to do their farking jobs.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did Locke have his hands up?  Like he was reaching for one of them sky guns African Americans like to have?


Locke did actually have a gun, which he was sleeping with.

The Supreme Court emphatically declared in DC v Heller and confirmed in McDonald v Chicago that this is an inalienable right, for which the government deprived Locke of his life for.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cops can bust into your home and murder you.
And it's OK if you're not white.


Oh don't worry, it's OK if you're white, too
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/28/us/houston-botched-raid-lawsuit/index.html

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I still don't understand how this isn't a Second Amendment violation.

/well, that's not accurate, I do understand but it's ugly and total bullsh*t


Tell us more about what you believe the constitution says.  Specifically about the part that says you can point a gun at cops and they cant shoot you without violating a persons rights.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's your article from 2 years in the future

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minneapolis Black Lives Matter activist will not face charges in the arson death of Officer Mark Hanneman, the office who shot and killed Amir Locke during a no-knock raid inside a downtown apartment 3 years ago.

According to public records, Officer Mark Hanneman fired the shots that killed Locke. Body-worn camera footage will be posted online Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

Following a series of demonstrations and the incendiary destruction pf 4 police stations, Black Lives Matter Incorporated reviewed the case for possible charges. The decision came down Wednesday morning, and was jointly announced by Chris Rock - who said "they farked around and found out" - and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The two relatively respectable colored people say there was "insufficient admissible evidence" to file criminal charges, and said they are "not allowed to evaluate the case from the perspective of the pigs."

Detailed in a 420 page report, colored people say an objectively reasonable movement in BLM's position would have perceived an "immediate threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur, and an objectively reasonable officer would not delay in using molotov cocktails and/or gas cans."
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: Harry Freakstorm: Did Locke have his hands up?  Like he was reaching for one of them sky guns African Americans like to have?

No he was pointing a gun at the cops.
I hate cops as much as the next guy but come on, you pull a gun on a cop you are going to get shot right, wrong, or otherwise.

No knock warrants should be illegal.


Ok. Lets have someone break your front door down while you're sleeping, with a gun and a tube of lube on your nightstand. Which are you going to reach for?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Begoggle: Cops can bust into your home and murder you.
And it's OK if you're not white.

Oh, they have no problem being trigger-happy against whites too.


Bullshiat.
And you know it.
Shove your All Lives Matter up your ass.
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: No he was pointing a gun at the cops.


The muzzle happening to sweep a cop after being pushed over while asleep is hardly "pointing" anything.
 
It Smee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a tragedy all the way around. The victim did nothing wrong, and now he's dead. The officer that shot him had no idea he was in the wrong place and reacted when he saw a gun. Now that officer has a murder on his conscience.

I hate myself for this but... if you are that officer and your boss tells you to go to WRONG ADDRESS to arrest bad guys, you don't know it's WRONG ADDRESS. You are there to arrest bad guys. You come into the room, there's a guy there where you were told the bad guys were. And this guy has a gun. So you shoot him, thinking he's a bad guy because everyone in your chain of command told you that was what it was. But it wasn't that at all. Now you're a guy who has murdered someone because your orders were to go to a place and arrest bad guys and it was the wrong place. How could you, the lowly officer, have known it was the wrong place? You were doing everything you were trained for. So I can see why the officer was not charged.

Now, whoever screwed up the address should be fired, charged, and otherwise suffer consequences because their actions resulted in the loss of an innocent life.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you justify a No Knock for a murder suspect?  Seems you could surround the place, call the perp and tell him to come out on his knees, walking backwards, reciting "Brigadoon" with his hands removed and left on the kitchen counter.

I see the No Knock method for a meth guy who will calmly flush the meth down the toilet and call his libber lawyer who will file a Habeous Corpser who will attack the cops if they move or make a sound.  They have to wait until the Hammer of Dawn is online or make it run through some columns and grenade it.  Maybe.

Cops:  We need a no knock for this one.  The suspect is in a third floor apartment with one door.
Judge:  Can he fly?  Is there a hydrofoil on the balcony?
Cops:  Uh, no.  He could knot up the toilet paper, slip it from the balcony and have himself an asscape.
Judge:  Then cover the balcony.  If he starts sliding down, set the toilet paper on fire.  He'll slide until h gets to the fire, scream and climb quickly up the TP before it burns.  You get a regular warrant.
Cops:  You used to be fun.
Judge:  You want fun?  I sentence you to kiss my ass.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I still don't understand how this isn't a Second Amendment violation.

/well, that's not accurate, I do understand but it's ugly and total bullsh*t

Tell us more about what you believe the constitution says.  Specifically about the part that says you can point a gun at cops and they cant shoot you without violating a persons rights.


LOL. You tell me. Do you or do you not have the inalienable right to have a gun to use in defense of your own home?

You can only lose this argument.  I, personally, think DC v Heller was judicial activism from numbnuts Scalia and will find your efforts to prove me "wrong" in this case to be hilarious.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the cops can shoot you just for having a gun, you don't have the right to bear arms.

Also, fark this bullshiat.  End no knock raids entirely.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Jeebus Saves: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I still don't understand how this isn't a Second Amendment violation.

/well, that's not accurate, I do understand but it's ugly and total bullsh*t

Tell us more about what you believe the constitution says.  Specifically about the part that says you can point a gun at cops and they cant shoot you without violating a persons rights.

LOL. You tell me. Do you or do you not have the inalienable right to have a gun to use in defense of your own home?

You can only lose this argument.  I, personally, think DC v Heller was judicial activism from numbnuts Scalia and will find your efforts to prove me "wrong" in this case to be hilarious.


You absolutely have a right to own a gun as those decisions have affirmed.  You do not have the right to point them at people.  The guy wasn't walking around with it in a holster for farks sake.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If police do not want to be shot at, they should not break into people's homes.

The problem with no-knock warrants is that they defeat the entire purpose of warrants, which is to inform the suspect that their rights have been legally overridden.

I don't see how Miranda rights being required to be stated to an arrestee can exist in the same system with no-knock warrants.

If a person arrested can be set free because they were not told they were allowed to stay silent, then a person whose home is broken into at gunpoint is under no obligation to check if the invaders might actually have a piece of paper saying it's OK first.

They're also specious on the face of the concept. If the situation is dire enough to kick down doors, then it would fall under probable cause. I don't think they should be able to manufacture cause, and I don't think they should be able to entrap people into suicide by cop.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Obviously the right decision given the facts.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How do you justify a No Knock for a murder suspect?  Seems you could surround the place, call the perp and tell him to come out on his knees, walking backwards, reciting "Brigadoon" with his hands removed and left on the kitchen counter.


And why cant they do that while being Canadian levels of polite?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You absolutely have a right to own a gun as those decisions have affirmed.  You do not have the right to point them at people.


Sure. Agreed.

If you point a gun at person you should go to jail or be killed. I'll bookmark this thread for future discussion.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It Smee: This is a tragedy all the way around. The victim did nothing wrong, and now he's dead. The officer that shot him had no idea he was in the wrong place and reacted when he saw a gun. Now that officer has a murder on his conscience.

I hate myself for this but... if you are that officer and your boss tells you to go to WRONG ADDRESS to arrest bad guys, you don't know it's WRONG ADDRESS. You are there to arrest bad guys. You come into the room, there's a guy there where you were told the bad guys were. And this guy has a gun. So you shoot him, thinking he's a bad guy because everyone in your chain of command told you that was what it was. But it wasn't that at all. Now you're a guy who has murdered someone because your orders were to go to a place and arrest bad guys and it was the wrong place. How could you, the lowly officer, have known it was the wrong place? You were doing everything you were trained for. So I can see why the officer was not charged.

Now, whoever screwed up the address should be fired, charged, and otherwise suffer consequences because their actions resulted in the loss of an innocent life.


Agreed.  While I think that trigger happy cops are a plague on our society, the policies and procedures that allow them to be are far more deserving of culpability in this particular case. The person who farked up the address would be a good start.  Maybe when a few admin types go to jail they'll change their policies.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.