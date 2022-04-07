 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   "Rude person" helps woman win $10M after bumping her into pressing the wrong button on a scratch off lottery machine   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Debut albums, LaQuedra Edwards, Paul Newman, Vending machine, Scratching, According to Jim, news release, Non-profit organization  
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wham. Bam. Thank you Ma'am!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was spending $40 on scratchcards in one go? Was scratching the cards while driving along the freeway?

This is not someone who makes good decisions.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LaQuedra Edwards"

I believe that translates to "The Base"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC


And clearly enough people buy them to pay out a $10million jackpot.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC


I know I've seen $50 ones for sure. I vaguely recall a $100 one that I think was in Texas.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight


What are the odd this rude person reads this and sues her for half the winnings?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Will Smith was just giving Chris Rock a good luck slap?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And clearly enough people buy them to pay out a $10million jackpot.


Not if the lottery retires the game and pulls the tickets before the jackpot is won.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC


It's worse in New Jersey, $30 lottery scratch tickets maximum payout is only $3 million dollars, it used to be $5 million (still below California's $10 million and probably other states for that bet threshold) for the maximum payout.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he hot?

/grabs the 'ol Axe body spray, mega fark boi platnum
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'doh!!! BWHAHAHAHAHA
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC

It's worse in New Jersey, $30 lottery scratch tickets maximum payout is only $3 million dollars, it used to be $5 million (still below California's $10 million and probably other states for that bet threshold) for the maximum payout.


I feel like "Jersey pride" is just a psychological marketing campaign to keep people trapped there and paying taxes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reno, Tsing and Elena seen fleeing the scene
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see she was buying the wrong goddamn ticket and there just wasn't time to explain. You're welcome.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC


As another Farker pointed out, there's higher priced ones with far lower payouts in smaller states-the California Lottery is huge in Asian neighborhoods, market "9"-centrc scratchers, 9 is 7 to Asian gamblers
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

was it this guy?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC

I know I've seen $50 ones for sure. I vaguely recall a $100 one that I think was in Texas.


Yep. Found a stack of scratched ones on top of a lottery vending machine. Somebody bought one of every ticket from $10 up to the $100 one and left them there when they lost. About $300 worth.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Was spending $40 on scratchcards in one go? Was scratching the cards while driving along the freeway?

This is not someone who makes good decisions.


Came for this
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: DarkSoulNoHope: rudemix: $30 dollar lottery tickets are a thing. JFC

It's worse in New Jersey, $30 lottery scratch tickets maximum payout is only $3 million dollars, it used to be $5 million (still below California's $10 million and probably other states for that bet threshold) for the maximum payout.

I feel like "Jersey pride" is just a psychological marketing campaign to keep people trapped there and paying taxes.


Mainly. We do have some good things during the summer with amusement parks, water parks and the Shore, outdoor activities are limited during the winter though (not many ski resorts up in Northern NJ) though we still have a bunch of indoor malls still standing (including the second biggest one in the USA), but taxes are still high which makes it hard to live here unless you're in the upper middle class or higher.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Was spending $40 on scratchcards in one go? Was scratching the cards while driving along the freeway?

This is not someone who makes good decisions.


10 million dollars says your wrong
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"According to the news release, Edwards plans to use her winnings to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization."

That's a noble way to blow through all your winnings right away.
 
CCNP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "LaQuedra Edwards"

I believe that translates to "The Base"


I bet LaQuedra is wishing taxes were lower right about now.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: "According to the news release, Edwards plans to use her winnings to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization."

That's a noble way to blow through all your winnings right away.


On my list of things to do if I won the lottery (a substantial sum) would be to set up a bail fund in my county to bail out about 99.9% of people in the jail. It would be a community-run thing with some charities helping decide who to help, but I'd love to empty the entire jail (with limited exceptions).
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The "rude person" will be suing for a cut of the jackpot in 3, 2, 1.......
 
0z79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Was spending $40 on scratchcards in one go? Was scratching the cards while driving along the freeway?

This is not someone who makes good decisions.


It's better than crack. You even win, sometimes. Not that I use scratch tickets at all... Gambling's kind of against my religion.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: "According to the news release, Edwards plans to use her winnings to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization."

That's a noble way to blow through all your winnings right away.


The non profit was suggested buy her financial advisor.

Who am I kidding, someone buying $40 scratch offs does no go to a financial advisor before claiming their win
 
Alunan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thy crotch: [Fark user image image 288x400]
was it this guy?


No.  He's been dead for 30 years.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: The "rude person" will be suing for a cut of the jackpot in 3, 2, 1.......


I suppose they could, now that the winner says their interaction "caused" the win...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone seen Rusty
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight


No! It was the devil forcing her to fark up her life with expensive poor decisions. That part is right before she has to declare  bankruptcy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: [Fark user image image 425x569]

Anyone seen Rusty


He put a dollar in, and won a car.  He put a dollar in, and won a car, he put a dollar in, and won a car, he put a dollar in, and won a car.
 
suid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Parthenogenetic: I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight

What are the odd this rude person reads this and sues her for half the winnings?


"Prove it".
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Parthenogenetic: I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight

What are the odd this rude person reads this and sues her for half the winnings?


Exactly. She should never have said anything. This is America, and California specifically.
Now that she stipulated that person had an effect on the selection, they can and will sue.
Being California, the only question is does the person bumping her get half, all, or all plus damages?
-
/California, so likely all plus damages
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Albert911emt: The "rude person" will be suing for a cut of the jackpot in 3, 2, 1.......

I suppose they could, now that the winner says their interaction "caused" the win...


Worse, she could not identify him, so likely multiple different people will sue all claiming to be that person.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

suid: Carter Pewterschmidt: Parthenogenetic: I'll bet the "rude person" who bumped her was really an angel!

Or a streetlight

What are the odd this rude person reads this and sues her for half the winnings?

"Prove it".


She has already stipulated to it. She has lost that fight.
 
