Caption this craftsman and this dog
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
ichef.bbci.co.uk
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Toto, I've a feeling we're not getting canvas any more."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Who's Timmy?  AND WHAT WELL?  NO MORE TV FOR YOU RIN!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Lycos, go et me a beer!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"It's you and me, Buddy. After Sarah's 'mishap,' we're free, we're free."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Yeah, real funny Bob.  Now turn me back into a human."
 
Creoena
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does this dog also have four legs and two penises?
 
Cache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanda, is that what you meant by doggy style?
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I thought I'd make a fortune giving dogs mani-pedis. I should have become an artisanal pencil sharpener like my cousin Guilmo."
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kabloink: [Fark user image image 850x566]


This was a goof by me. Don't vote for it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"So ends another work day. Okay, now lets go get the peanut butter..."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, you get Christmas off.  I should get "That biatch down the street's in heat" off.  Well, have you seen that biatch?  Smelled her butt?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It's my meter stick, now back off Jack or I'll tear your left hand from the wrist."
 
