(MSN)   This card is funny, but probably not at the preschool level   (msn.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First, schools had to worry about kids bringing the gummies and now this....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: First, schools had to worry about kids bringing the gummies and now this....


...or kids bringing in lots of snacks into school...

https://local21news.com/news/local/pa-school-district-limiting-amount-of-snacks-students-can-bring-to-school
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.com
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Tennessee that is a marriage proposal

/ ducks
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not from a "pre-schooler". The handwriting looks more like high school level handwriting from what I've seen lately.

Fark user image
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: That's not from a "pre-schooler". The handwriting looks more like high school level handwriting from what I've seen lately.

[Fark user image 222x312]


university level, I'd say.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: That's not from a "pre-schooler". The handwriting looks more like high school level handwriting from what I've seen lately.

[Fark user image image 222x312]


That's how it was printed. Kid Drew over it.
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Florida law bans this kind of thing from K-3. Seems like preschool is free game.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Your kid farking sucks at drawing. What the fark are those? Weird triangle aliens? Learn how to draw a heart, Ruby. farking worthless
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because the card is meant for a dog.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.


Continue reading.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruby's mom needs some, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a funny card for a student to give a teacher at any grade level.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mufhugger: [Fark user image image 798x439]Your kid farking sucks at drawing. What the fark are those? Weird triangle aliens? Learn how to draw a heart, Ruby. farking worthless


Hey, who knew Maddox was still around and had a Fark alt?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen "Hot for the teacher"

I don't feel tardy.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite as embarrassing, but when I was a kid (late 60s), Mad Magazine has insulting postcards included in a special issue. I wanted to send one to my grandfather.
1. Mom didn't check what I was sending.
2. When I asked for a stamp, she just told me to get one out of the desk.

I found S&H Green Stamps (you kids can look it up, but they're not postal stamps).
The postman delivered it, 5 cents due.
My grandfather got the biggest kick about sharing the story of having to pay five cents to be insulted by his grandson.
/csb
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB
In second grade, the teacher who was young gave me a card to give to my dad, who by second grader's estimation, was old.  Probably in his 30's and ready for the old folks home.  I think I waited until I was outside the school on my way home to carefully open it.  It said something like "Hi!  Thinking of you".  I put the card back in the envelope and dutifully delivered it to dad, who of course, said nothing.

And being a second grade level idiot, I thought all teachers lived in the teacher's warehouse.  But she actually lived in the apartments across the street from us.  That summer, while I was mowing the lawn, she rolled up on a bicycle and asked if my dad was home.  She was wearing a bikini or a two piece bicycle outfit.  Mom's glare drove her away but mom thought she was coming on to her second grade idiot and I got the talk about wimmen and cooties.

You ever see a second/third grade boy with full onset cooties?  Of course not.  They're tied up out in the woods and left to die.  It's the only cure.
 
Juddling3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Katwang: I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.


Would have been better if the kid's name was Stacy so we could wonder if Stacy's mom really does have it going on
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Katwang: I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.


Fark user image

She's a Nebraska 8!

/The mom, you sick f*ck.
//The daughter's a Tennessee 6
 
Juddling3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Juddling3: Katwang: I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.

Would have been better if the kid's name was Stacy so we could wonder if Stacy's mom really does have it going on


Never mind.....saw the pic in story....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The director of the school program is my husband's boss' wife," Williams told TODAY, adding her husband, Josh, was mortified. "I thought he was going to die."

I thought only British mums shared their terribly embarrassing and humiliating incidents with the media.
I guess not just The Sun is there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

invictus2: In Tennessee that is a marriage proposal

/ ducks


Good thing this didn't happen in Florida - they'd all be going to jail.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That seems like a very specific birthday card. Why did mom have a whole box of them?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: That seems like a very specific birthday card. Why did mom have a whole box of them?


I think it was an assortment.  Luckily the kid didn't grab the "Coupon for one Rear Entry" card.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Color me jaded, but these days my first thought is nearly always "this is a well-designed fake scenario to crate viral content or a bit of internet fame".
This could be 100% legit, but that's always my first thought.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Katwang: I can't come to any conclusions until first seeing the mom, best friend, or the teacher.

[Fark user image image 384x480]
She's a Nebraska 8!

/The mom, you sick f*ck.
//The daughter's a Tennessee 6


So Northern Virginia 10's
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Color me jaded, but these days my first thought is nearly always "this is a well-designed fake scenario to crate viral content or a bit of internet fame".
This could be 100% legit, but that's always my first thought.


I think if it were fake they would have included information about the card for a product placement tie-in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He also brought a cake.

i.redd.it


/in lieu of Johnny Sex meme in hockey threads
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mufhugger: [Fark user image image 798x439]Your kid farking sucks at drawing. What the fark are those? Weird triangle aliens? Learn how to draw a heart, Ruby. farking worthless


I miss Sean Lock, too.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: That seems like a very specific birthday card. Why did mom have a whole box of them?


Because mommy has A LOT of best friends to give them to.
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember being a nuisance because I brought chewing gum to class.

Oh how the bars have fallen
 
