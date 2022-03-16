 Skip to content
Day 43 of war in Ukraine: Austria holds up the EU, Germany has the audio, and Russia is bringing the mobile crematoriums to hide their mess next time
    More: News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian language, blocking of all Russian banks, World War II  
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin the Nazi brings crematorium to you.

Ok world. Time to end Russia.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟


The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the scale of Russia's operation down to just the south and southeast, is it proving easier to move more weapons into country for Ukrainian fighters? Is there any more talk of getting fighter jets into country? Or at least a shiat ton more John Deeres?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me understand this: the invasion stalled, in part, because they didn't have enough fuel.  But there is enough for a mobile crematorium.  Which consumes alot of fuel to operate.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone complicit in this - not at gunpoint, but willfully complicit in these war crimes deserves a suitable, severe, and possibly final punishment.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Link to the article above. (Intense, you've been notified)

But it's not all bad news. Here's a Bucha survivor- and his fur baby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr intrepid: So let me understand this: the invasion stalled, in part, because they didn't have enough fuel.  But there is enough for a mobile crematorium.  Which consumes alot of fuel to operate.


So I'm am betting with that they won't be able to fuel them at all. So more Russian command incompetence, but doubt that will comfort the people that they want to stuff in them. How very Nazi of the Russians.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Years? For Europe. Americans have short attention spans, and after the war porn footage dries up we'll move on to the next thing on social media and forget about this.

Hopefully our political leadership continues to quietly assist Ukraine, and by extension the EU, by providing financial aid, materiel, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, and pilots.

Hey, remember when Dolt 45 had a "perfect call" with Zelenskyy in which he threatened to withhold $391 million of military aid unless he announced a government investigation of the Bidens? Or when the GOP asserted it was not Russia who had interfered in the 2016 election, but Ukraine?

Yeah, most Americans don't either.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.


I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??


What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??

What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flash_Gordon_(film)
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.


Or they didn't want the same thing to happen with Afghanistan and planned to burn their own soldier bodies instead of shipping them home and then claim the soldiers must've got lost or something


/Morning all
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.


folks were expecting them to use those to hide their wounded numbers from home though, not use them to clean up a genocide.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austrian defence minister Tanner opening the annual security foresight event:

'There was no need to be surprised. Our reports clearly showed increasing Russian antagonism. But we simply couldn't believe it was possible. And that is the problem.' https://t.co/CsgRVWau2W

/Austria is full of shiat
//They have no desire to end their lucrative deals with Russia
///They are the corrupt Germans
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1008]
Link to the article above. (Intense, you've been notified)

But it's not all bad news. Here's a Bucha survivor- and his fur baby:
[Fark user image 850x831]


Depressing.
I usually find when the pet looks like the owner, it's an amusing moment.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??

What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...


The oh-so-cheezy 1980s movie "Flash Gordon."

And, yes, ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!!

/someone had to do it
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: With the scale of Russia's operation down to just the south and southeast, is it proving easier to move more weapons into country for Ukrainian fighters? Is there any more talk of getting fighter jets into country? Or at least a shiat ton more John Deeres?


This is a substantial list:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/16/fact-sheet-on-u-s-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

No tractors on it [homer-so-far.jpg]
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭


Well, there are 2 choices:

Stand around and wait, hoping that our logistical support is enough, or...

Risk a larger conflict by getting NATO involved, hoping it doesn't go nuclear.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??

What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...


The Flash Gordon movie.  We're waiting on VHTS to post the Hawkman with appropriate status (the character is noted for saying "Flash Gordon is ALIVE?!!")
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Target Builder: Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??

What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flash_Gordon_(film)


The Flash Gordon association started with the daily update that "Zelenskyy is alive!" and the scene in which Vultan is surprised that Flash is still alive

Gordon's Alive?
Youtube P2xS-AxKk0k
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

Or they didn't want the same thing to happen with Afghanistan and planned to burn their own soldier bodies instead of shipping them home and then claim the soldiers must've got lost or something


/Morning all


por que no los dos?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/iaponomarenko/status/1512034618215739397?s=21&t=bLUpZxuDiUjfqA_JhjjVXA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin the Nazi brings crematorium to you.

Ok world. Time to end Russia.


They have been a cancer to human civilization now for over a century, maybe one can argue for even longer. Maybe since Russians are incapable of leading themselves we need to just hand over the entire population to the Brawndo Corporation to manage.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reading "The Sword and Shield" about the history of the KGB. I didn't realize how old the Russian Window meme really was.

This was from the 20s during the Cheka reign:

"Savinkov did not long survive Speransky's final report on him. KGB files appear to contain no contemporary record of how he met his death. According to the SVR's implausible current version of events, Savinkov fell or jumped from an upper-story window after a congenial "drinking bout with a group of Chekists"-despite a heroic attempt to save him by Grigori Syroyezhkin.57 It seems more likely that Syroyezhkin pushed him to his death.58"
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning, saw the thread is already green, put some Queen music.

Does not make me feel better, it just gives me hope, I guess.

/Zelenskyy
//King of the impossible
 
fasahd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
French toast! Hopefully some of you woke up to you wives and got a positive response when you made the turgid announcement that 'Zelensky is alive'.
/Humor, it's how we get by
//
///
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: https://twitter.com/iaponomarenko/status/1512034618215739397?s=21&t=bLUpZxuDiUjfqA_JhjjVXA

[Fark user image 425x626]


Lies - that tank is clearly going UP in flames!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Target Builder: Mr. Shabooboo: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x311]
Vawt do you mean Volodymyr Zelenskyy approaching??

What is the show these are based on? I'm assuming there's a context...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flash_Gordon_(film)


Oh wow. I know all the names there but somehow never saw the actual source material.
 
fasahd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emiliogtz: I woke up this morning, saw the thread is already green, put some Queen music.

Does not make me feel better, it just gives me hope, I guess.

/Zelenskyy
//King of the impossible


This goes out to Putler's daughters for times gone by.
Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974)
Youtube 2ZBtPf7FOoM
 
Nidiot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: raerae1980: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭

Well, there are 2 choices:

Stand around and wait, hoping that our logistical support is enough, or...

Risk a larger conflict by getting NATO involved, hoping it doesn't go nuclear.


There's a third option: permanently remove the mad Russian dictator.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nidiot: xanadian: raerae1980: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭

Well, there are 2 choices:

Stand around and wait, hoping that our logistical support is enough, or...

Risk a larger conflict by getting NATO involved, hoping it doesn't go nuclear.

There's a third option: permanently remove the mad Russian dictator.


Yes; but that creates a power vacuum and Dog only knows what fills it.

A 4th option, actually, would be that other countries not NATO-aligned (*cough*Finland*cough*) get physically involved in the conflict.  Of course, that still broadens the conflict and doesn't rule out RasPutin from using nukes anyway.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Years? For Europe. Americans have short attention spans, and after the war porn footage dries up we'll move on to the next thing on social media and forget about this.

Hopefully our political leadership continues to quietly assist Ukraine, and by extension the EU, by providing financial aid, materiel, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, and pilots.


Ukraine has roughly 6-30 months, depending on US elections, to fight and secure their future before the extremely real possibility we leave NATO.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nidiot: xanadian: raerae1980: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭

Well, there are 2 choices:

Stand around and wait, hoping that our logistical support is enough, or...

Risk a larger conflict by getting NATO involved, hoping it doesn't go nuclear.

There's a third option: permanently remove the mad Russian dictator.


We basically have to wait for a Russian general to make that decision on their own. If we get caught trying to influence that...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I hiding. You can't find me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian vehicles destroyed or captured in the Ukrainian 53rd Mechanized Brigade AOR. T-72B, BMP-1. https://t.co/2K86SAaqyv


I think they filled that BMP with loot
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: With the scale of Russia's operation down to just the south and southeast, is it proving easier to move more weapons into country for Ukrainian fighters? Is there any more talk of getting fighter jets into country? Or at least a shiat ton more John Deeres?


Recent tally includes Czech T-72 tanks, howitzers, BMP-1, Australian Bushmasters, another batch of Javelins, Switchblades, APKWS from the USA, possibly more armoured vehicles from UK, a larger batch of tanks is possible from Poland (which is buying a couple hundred Abrams). Bulgaria is buying some new F-16s and has some MiG-29s, but so far no one is willing to put their hand up to send jets to Ukraine--Poland wanted to transfer them via Ramstein but won't do it directly.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Parthenogenetic: "We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Years? For Europe. Americans have short attention spans, and after the war porn footage dries up we'll move on to the next thing on social media and forget about this.

Hopefully our political leadership continues to quietly assist Ukraine, and by extension the EU, by providing financial aid, materiel, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, and pilots.

Ukraine has roughly 6-30 months, depending on US elections, to fight and secure their future before the extremely real possibility we leave NATO.


We're not gonna leave NATO after this.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ssa5: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin the Nazi brings crematorium to you.

Ok world. Time to end Russia.

They have been a cancer to human civilization now for over a century, maybe one can argue for even longer. Maybe since Russians are incapable of leading themselves we need to just hand over the entire population to the Brawndo Corporation to manage.


I think a lot of it has to do with their national identity as an underdog.  They spent so much time under Mongol rule while the West was going thru the Dark Ages and into the Renaissance.  Russia, socially, lags behind the West by 100+ years because of that...and probably other factors, too.  So, much like one who has been bullied bullies others to make them feel powerful, Russia bullies countries to make it feel powerful.

I learned a lot of this from honors-level Russian history.  The professor was an expat from the USSR.  F*cked if I can remember his name, though...it was 30 years ago.
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: French toast! Hopefully some of you woke up to you wives and got a positive response when you made the turgid announcement that 'Zelensky is alive'.
/Humor, it's how we get by
//
///


My wife never got to see the movie, and even though I don't remember most of it, the soundtrack was what made that movie for me. It introduced me to the music of Queen, actually.

So yeah, she does not quite understand why Queen's been on heavy rotation at home lately. But she's a fan too and she's perfectly fine with it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: "I hiding. You can't find me"
[Fark user image image 850x1360]


Strange tanks lying in ponds distributin' HEAT rounds is no system of promotion. Look, if some watery tart said I was General, you'd lock me up
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Nidiot: xanadian: raerae1980: hubiestubert: raerae1980: So the mobile crematoriums werent fake news, then?  Christ on a stick....😟

The thing is, that they planned to have these things shipped out, before food, fuel, and cold weather uniforms, proves their commitment for ethnic cleansing. They planned on war crimes. And that means there's paperwork on this sh*t.

I hate having to stand by and watch this.  😖😭

Well, there are 2 choices:

Stand around and wait, hoping that our logistical support is enough, or...

Risk a larger conflict by getting NATO involved, hoping it doesn't go nuclear.

There's a third option: permanently remove the mad Russian dictator.

We basically have to wait for a Russian general to make that decision on their own. If we get caught trying to influence that...


I'm sure that's part of the calculus behind why the West is pushing for sanctions:  enough of his oligarch buddies get pissed off enough, and this war drags on with no notable progress, and Putin will find himself on the business end of an elevator shaft.

It still creates a power vacuum, but it's a bit more controlled.  I guess.  IANA foreign ops specialist.
 
fasahd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Parthenogenetic: "We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Years? For Europe. Americans have short attention spans, and after the war porn footage dries up we'll move on to the next thing on social media and forget about this.

Hopefully our political leadership continues to quietly assist Ukraine, and by extension the EU, by providing financial aid, materiel, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, and pilots.

Ukraine has roughly 6-30 months, depending on US elections, to fight and secure their future before the extremely real possibility we leave NATO.


SO WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO SECURE A BLUE (AND YELLOW) CONGRESS?  Not calling you out dude, the question is for all of us. More specifically, looking at you GARLAND!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Parthenogenetic: "We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Years? For Europe. Americans have short attention spans, and after the war porn footage dries up we'll move on to the next thing on social media and forget about this.

Hopefully our political leadership continues to quietly assist Ukraine, and by extension the EU, by providing financial aid, materiel, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, sailors, and pilots.

Ukraine has roughly 6-30 months, depending on US elections, to fight and secure their future before the extremely real possibility we leave NATO.

We're not gonna leave NATO after this.


We get Trump again, we very likely will.

/or anyone like Trump, but more competent
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fasahd: SO WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO SECURE A BLUE (AND YELLOW) CONGRESS?  Not calling you out dude, the question is for all of us. More specifically, looking at you GARLAND!


Odds are, he's trying to secure a "perfect" prosecution.  Ensure that there's no way his case(s) lose in court.

However, time is of the essence, and perfect is the enemy of good.

/so, yeah, hurry the f*ck up, Merrick...
 
