 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   When visiting exotic pet stores, take special care around serval cats. "I turned around to see what was behind me and that's when the cat grabbed my child"   (whnt.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, English-language films, Cat, Attack, Pets, Felidae, Pet, Attack!, Exotic pet  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2022 at 8:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several cats shouldn't be pets.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.


Also, if you go to a ship to buy live food for your pet snake, you should not complain when your children start to look like mice to the resident predators.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't sound very serval.   But maybe they grabbed the kid to offer them a beverage or direct them to a comfy chair.

and/or

TomServo.jpg:  I never had relations with that cat.  Clearly not my type.  Way below my standards.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why the hell wouldn't it be in some sort of enclosure? Pet stores typically don't have animals where they can just interact with humans, be it pet, rub, bite, claw, etc.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I too, have been attacked by cougars while shopping
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BIG CATS EAT PEOPLE. Especially small people.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.


Indeed. You should probably start with one...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.


But they're so CUTE!!!!


/kidding
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Her child was attacked by several cats?
Like at once?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We must check in with Carol Baskin!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Big cats activist and "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin reached out to News 19 to comment about the incident.

Is this newsspeak for "nosey neighbor/attention starved rubber necker wanted attention, and my boss is making me write this for ratings"?
 
olorin604
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The kids mother is carol Baskin, that kid has bigger concerns than this.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All cats are murderers regardless of their genome.
The small domesticated ones are just easily tamed (temporarily) with toys, blankets & readily-available food.
Never turn your back on them unless you're wearing body armour.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's an amazing amount of desperation to stay relevant if she's contacting the news station, instead of the other way around.
 
docilej
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The attack has gained national attention through social media."

Looking at the photos of the injuries... slow news day?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.

But they're so CUTE!!!!


/kidding


When I was in my 20's I kind of wanted one, but I knew it was (1) way too farking much to spend on a cat and (2) way more than an American Short Hair in size, dietary needs, physical needs, behavior, etc.

Link goes to a 2016 Humane Society article with this gem:

They were also grossly overweight, "like whales on little stick legs," remembers Carole Baskin, director of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.
 
SusanY
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Jesus, it's a serval, get in the car!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The girl sustained puncture wounds and scratches in the attack, but Rood claims the reaction from the owner is what surprised her even more.

But don't even hint at what that reaction might have been. Keep the reader in eternal suspense.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

docilej: [Fark user image image 291x173]


Fox eared asshole
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Why the hell wouldn't it be in some sort of enclosure? Pet stores typically don't have animals where they can just interact with humans, be it pet, rub, bite, claw, etc.


Sounds like it was, and the article was trying very hard to dance around that without outright lying in a prosecutable manner.  Kid was likely hanging onto the cage with her face up against it, and got hooked by the cat reaching through the bars.  Also likely a retracted claw got pulled up by the kid's hair or clothing, as the picture shows a drop of blood welling up from one small prick point.  If a cat with intact claws wants to grab something, you get multiple punctures (and hanging flaps if you try to pull it away before the cat wants to let go).
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1) Why is the news quoting Carole Baskins?   Did she get a PhD in biology or zoology recently that I missed?  Couldn't the report have , say, called the local zoo for better information?

2) a serval is no more a housecat than a purebred wolf is a dog.  they are missing several millennia of domestication are are wild animals.  And you really don't want a predator this size saring your domicile undomesticated:
i.natgeofe.comView Full Size


if you really need a super-sized kitteh, spring for one of these, they look similar but have much more Felix Domesticus lineage  Especially F3 or F4)
petskb.comView Full Size
 
SusanY
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, remember to take special care when you're around Carole Baskin. Especially if married to her.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I am really trying to say is this is the fault of the Mom, for shopping at an "exotic pet store" in the first place, and the store itself for existing
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: SpectroBoy: kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.

But they're so CUTE!!!!


/kidding

When I was in my 20's I kind of wanted one, but I knew it was (1) way too farking much to spend on a cat and (2) way more than an American Short Hair in size, dietary needs, physical needs, behavior, etc.

Link goes to a 2016 Humane Society article with this gem:

They were also grossly overweight, "like whales on little stick legs," remembers Carole Baskin, director of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.


humanesociety.orgView Full Size


She's not kidding!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Carole Baskin did that shiat.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm OK with serval cats as pets, as long as both the animals and the owners are required to be spayed or neutered.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: kermit the forg: Several cats shouldn't be pets.

Also, if you go to a ship to buy live food for your pet snake, you should not complain when your children start to look like mice to the resident predators.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta teach the kid about the Circle of Life and all that :P
 
SusanY
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In my neighbourhood, people often put up "lost cat" posters. This week, I see that someone has lost their Bengal Cat. Now, for a long time we have also had persistent (but probably untrue) of an escaped big cat hiding out somewhere. These are about to collide in "has anyone seen my Bengal Cat? Please check your shed!"
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olorin604: The kids mother is carol Baskin, that kid has bigger concerns than this.


More like Baskin-ribbons am I right?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WTF are they doing selling serval cats, anyway?
 
RatBomb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The girl sustained puncture wounds and scratches in the attack, but Rood claims the reaction from the owner is what surprised her even more.


Did I miss something?  What was the surprising reaction from the store owner?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lilbjorn: WTF are they doing selling serval cats, anyway?


Well, if you sell several instead of one, you can make more money.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.